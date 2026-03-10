Innovision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74910DL2007PLC157700 and registration number is 157700. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and investigation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 893.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.