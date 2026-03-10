Innovision has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 10, 2026 and will close on Mar 12, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹521.00-548.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Crisil
|-4.62
|-11.21
|-3.94
|-15.93
|-7.01
|7.23
|16.93
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-4.85
|-11.92
|-20.41
|-22.12
|5
|33.69
|32.21
|Urban Company
|0.29
|-12.83
|-15.35
|-35.62
|-35.62
|-13.65
|-8.43
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|1.05
|0.85
|5.76
|-5.03
|1.38
|-10.88
|-6.68
|Indegene
|-8.9
|-7.96
|-13.97
|-18.31
|-15.33
|-7.48
|-4.56
|WeWork India Management
|-14.06
|-27.09
|-27.74
|-32.16
|-32.16
|-12.13
|-7.47
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.78
|-8.24
|-15.11
|-29.74
|-34.81
|-0.1
|4.38
|PDS
|-4.39
|-17.35
|-15.68
|-11.07
|-35.12
|-6.58
|17.25
|SIS
|-6.27
|-17.2
|-12.17
|-20.11
|-10.27
|-7.35
|-7.45
|Quess Corp
|-5.45
|-12.32
|-9.58
|-29.41
|-71.33
|-20.47
|-23.94
|TeamLease Services
|-9.52
|-21.21
|-31.6
|-40.69
|-45.63
|-24.12
|-20.23
|Updater Services
|-5.14
|-5.08
|-10.89
|-41.21
|-47.64
|-19.29
|-12.06
|Kapston Services
|6.24
|8.38
|46.29
|80.82
|98.22
|83.66
|54.06
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-7.8
|-6.08
|9.2
|-14.45
|25.12
|-6.8
|-4.14
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-3.93
|-15.07
|-24.98
|-38.35
|-42.22
|-16.71
|-10.39
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-1.28
|-1.65
|-9.04
|32.89
|79.16
|3.55
|2.12
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-0.52
|-21.81
|-30.18
|-35.36
|-39.09
|-27.81
|-19.02
|Trident Techlabs
|14.82
|16.34
|-33.11
|-64.75
|-74.82
|29.52
|16.79
|NDL Ventures
|-2.71
|22.38
|20.68
|27.67
|28.2
|-2.21
|-23.84
Innovision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74910DL2007PLC157700 and registration number is 157700. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and investigation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 893.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.