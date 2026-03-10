Facebook Pixel Code
Innovision has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 10, 2026 and will close on Mar 12, 2026. The price band has been set at 521.00-548.00.

About Innovision

Innovision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74910DL2007PLC157700 and registration number is 157700. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and investigation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 893.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Lt. Col. Randeep Hundal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Uday Pal Singh
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Col.(Retd.) Gurpal Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sulekha Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Capt.(Retd.) Pawan Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sudha Hooda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

