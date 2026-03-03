Here's the live share price of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company has declined 4.05% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.68%.
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
|-4.22
|-5.33
|-16.71
|-18.68
|-18.68
|-6.66
|-4.05
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.75
|1.11
|19.64
|19.64
|19.64
|6.16
|3.65
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|-0.84
|-0.68
|1.90
|-5.37
|42.76
|43.41
|10.68
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|-6.89
|-1.99
|10.92
|11.49
|77.38
|59.48
|20.30
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|-5.13
|8.55
|21.59
|5.47
|44.09
|32.46
|4.67
|UTI Asset Management Company
|-8.26
|-8.00
|-14.65
|-28.43
|2.75
|13.69
|9.72
Over the last one year, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company has declined 18.68% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (19.64%), HDFC Asset Management Company (42.76%), Nippon Life India Asset Management (77.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.65%) and HDFC Asset Management Company (10.68%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|255.65
|253.85
|10
|256.38
|255.51
|20
|256.86
|258.52
|50
|276.7
|270.91
|100
|266.27
|0
|200
|133.14
|0
In the latest quarter, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.49%, FII holding fell to 1.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|51,23,624
|0.2
|128.37
|35,65,849
|1.49
|89.34
|16,62,508
|0.73
|41.65
|14,85,032
|0.73
|37.21
|11,86,157
|3.41
|29.72
|11,28,792
|0.78
|28.28
|11,28,792
|1.7
|28.28
|9,19,000
|0.42
|23.03
|9,00,382
|0.47
|22.56
|6,32,850
|1.46
|15.86
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 29, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
|Canara Robeco AMC - Transcript Of Earnings Call -Q3 & 9M-FY2026 - Financial Results
|Jan 27, 2026, 10:12 PM IST
|Canara Robeco AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 24, 2026, 6:37 PM IST
|Canara Robeco AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jan 21, 2026, 7:58 PM IST
|Canara Robeco AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jan 21, 2026, 5:37 AM IST
|Canara Robeco AMC - Continues Disclosure Of Key Performance Indicators (''KPI'')
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65990MH1993PLC071003 and registration number is 071003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Pension Fund activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 403.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 199.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Canara Robeco Asset Management Company is ₹244.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Canara Robeco Asset Management Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company is ₹4,868.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company are ₹249.95 and ₹242.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Canara Robeco Asset Management Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company is ₹353.55 and 52-week low of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company is ₹242.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Canara Robeco Asset Management Company has shown returns of -3.06% over the past day, -2.28% for the past month, -19.46% over 3 months, -18.68% over 1 year, -6.66% across 3 years, and -4.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company are 0.00 and 6.65 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.