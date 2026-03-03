Facebook Pixel Code
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

CANARA ROBECO ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹244.15 Closed
-3.06₹ -7.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹242.00₹249.95
₹244.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹242.00₹353.55
₹244.15
Open Price
₹245.00
Prev. Close
₹251.85
Volume
47,978

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company has declined 4.05% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.68%.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company		-4.22-5.33-16.71-18.68-18.68-6.66-4.05
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.751.1119.6419.6419.646.163.65
HDFC Asset Management Company		-0.84-0.681.90-5.3742.7643.4110.68
Nippon Life India Asset Management		-6.89-1.9910.9211.4977.3859.4820.30
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		-5.138.5521.595.4744.0932.464.67
UTI Asset Management Company		-8.26-8.00-14.65-28.432.7513.699.72

Over the last one year, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company has declined 18.68% compared to peers like ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (19.64%), HDFC Asset Management Company (42.76%), Nippon Life India Asset Management (77.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company has underperformed peers relative to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.65%) and HDFC Asset Management Company (10.68%).

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5255.65253.85
10256.38255.51
20256.86258.52
50276.7270.91
100266.270
200133.140

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.49%, FII holding fell to 1.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
51,23,6240.2128.37
35,65,8491.4989.34
16,62,5080.7341.65
14,85,0320.7337.21
11,86,1573.4129.72
11,28,7920.7828.28
11,28,7921.728.28
9,19,0000.4223.03
9,00,3820.4722.56
6,32,8501.4615.86

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 29, 2026, 11:18 PM ISTCanara Robeco AMC - Transcript Of Earnings Call -Q3 & 9M-FY2026 - Financial Results
Jan 27, 2026, 10:12 PM ISTCanara Robeco AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 24, 2026, 6:37 PM ISTCanara Robeco AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jan 21, 2026, 7:58 PM ISTCanara Robeco AMC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jan 21, 2026, 5:37 AM ISTCanara Robeco AMC - Continues Disclosure Of Key Performance Indicators (''KPI'')

About Canara Robeco Asset Management Company

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65990MH1993PLC071003 and registration number is 071003. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Pension Fund activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 403.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 199.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. K Satyanarayana Raju
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Narula
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Debashish Mukherjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kiyoshi Habiro
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tim Van Hest
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suhail Chander
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Agyey Kumar Azad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindran Menon
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nirmala Sridhar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anuradha Shripad Nadkarni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Share Price

What is the share price of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Canara Robeco Asset Management Company is ₹244.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Canara Robeco Asset Management Company?

The Canara Robeco Asset Management Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company?

The market cap of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company is ₹4,868.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company are ₹249.95 and ₹242.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Canara Robeco Asset Management Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company is ₹353.55 and 52-week low of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company is ₹242.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Canara Robeco Asset Management Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Canara Robeco Asset Management Company has shown returns of -3.06% over the past day, -2.28% for the past month, -19.46% over 3 months, -18.68% over 1 year, -6.66% across 3 years, and -4.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company are 0.00 and 6.65 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company News

