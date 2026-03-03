Here's the live share price of Bharat Coking Coal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bharat Coking Coal has declined 4.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.05%.
Bharat Coking Coal’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Coking Coal
|-2.61
|-17.12
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-21.05
|-7.58
|-4.62
|Vedanta
|4.00
|7.05
|35.72
|64.60
|76.73
|35.74
|26.97
|Coal India
|-1.05
|-0.96
|13.69
|9.38
|18.25
|24.11
|22.44
|NMDC
|0.64
|-0.45
|6.81
|9.38
|28.93
|29.04
|12.28
|Redington
|9.52
|-5.02
|-4.59
|10.70
|13.23
|15.67
|23.16
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|-1.62
|-6.54
|5.89
|20.11
|131.89
|58.44
|54.03
|Gravita India
|-0.89
|-5.53
|-12.39
|-7.87
|2.26
|49.01
|70.63
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|6.10
|-7.45
|-0.27
|32.72
|54.73
|56.49
|59.34
|MOIL
|-1.06
|-10.52
|-10.64
|-17.44
|0.56
|23.76
|11.77
|Ashapura Minechem
|-1.54
|-22.50
|-25.18
|-4.56
|55.77
|68.99
|33.62
|The Orissa Minerals Development Company
|-3.92
|-11.10
|-17.60
|-16.04
|-20.81
|14.83
|9.36
|Deccan Gold Mines
|-7.65
|-13.93
|7.44
|-5.10
|22.81
|43.27
|49.50
|20 Microns
|-3.20
|-1.41
|-10.70
|-26.64
|-0.76
|34.22
|34.94
|Nile
|1.66
|15.32
|8.06
|-13.12
|22.50
|48.95
|36.33
|Visa Steel
|-4.51
|-5.70
|-28.29
|14.58
|-11.79
|47.69
|43.73
|Goa Carbon
|-5.65
|-5.57
|-12.13
|-22.97
|-12.75
|-7.44
|1.13
|ASI Industries
|-4.52
|-9.82
|-12.01
|-18.06
|-18.85
|25.35
|7.75
|SK Minerals & Additives
|-4.23
|-12.57
|-12.41
|-21.18
|-21.18
|-7.63
|-4.65
|Anmol India
|0.78
|-2.91
|-18.51
|-28.18
|-24.71
|-30.54
|5.81
|Ganesha Ecoverse
|-10.51
|-9.62
|-19.24
|-38.93
|-29.09
|-9.28
|27.54
Over the last one year, Bharat Coking Coal has declined 21.05% compared to peers like Vedanta (76.73%), Coal India (18.25%), NMDC (28.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Coking Coal has underperformed peers relative to Vedanta (26.97%) and Coal India (22.44%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.31
|33.24
|10
|33.87
|33.84
|20
|35.68
|35.13
|50
|21.25
|0
|100
|10.62
|0
|200
|5.31
|0
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,32,32,303
|0.69
|132.33
|1,82,50,163
|0.11
|72.67
|1,48,86,600
|0.88
|59.28
|14,04,604
|0.13
|5.59
|14,04,604
|0.12
|5.59
|13,73,130
|0.14
|5.47
|50,771
|0.02
|0.2
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
|Bharat Coking Coal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Mar 01, 2026, 9:55 PM IST
|Bharat Coking Coal - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 20
|Feb 28, 2026, 8:41 PM IST
|Bharat Coking Coal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 28, 2026, 6:01 AM IST
|Bharat Coking Coal - Board Meeting Outcome for Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Req
|Feb 13, 2026, 7:09 PM IST
|Bharat Coking Coal - Cash Discount In Case Of Raw Coal To Be Booked Through Rail Mode Under CIL E-Auction Scheme 2022 For E-A
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10101JH1972GOI000918 and registration number is 000918. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13802.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4657.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Coking Coal is ₹32.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bharat Coking Coal is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bharat Coking Coal is ₹14,948.97 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Coking Coal are ₹32.36 and ₹28.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Coking Coal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Coking Coal is ₹45.21 and 52-week low of Bharat Coking Coal is ₹28.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bharat Coking Coal has shown returns of -2.07% over the past day, -13.73% for the past month, -21.05% over 3 months, -21.05% over 1 year, -7.58% across 3 years, and -4.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Coking Coal are 0.00 and 2.65 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.