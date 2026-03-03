Facebook Pixel Code
Bharat Coking Coal Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHARAT COKING COAL

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Mining
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Bharat Coking Coal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.10 Closed
-2.07₹ -0.68
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Bharat Coking Coal Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.02₹32.36
₹32.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.02₹45.21
₹32.10
Open Price
₹28.02
Prev. Close
₹32.78
Volume
32,60,836

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bharat Coking Coal has declined 4.62% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.05%.

Bharat Coking Coal’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Bharat Coking Coal Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bharat Coking Coal		-2.61-17.12-21.05-21.05-21.05-7.58-4.62
Vedanta		4.007.0535.7264.6076.7335.7426.97
Coal India		-1.05-0.9613.699.3818.2524.1122.44
NMDC		0.64-0.456.819.3828.9329.0412.28
Redington		9.52-5.02-4.5910.7013.2315.6723.16
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		-1.62-6.545.8920.11131.8958.4454.03
Gravita India		-0.89-5.53-12.39-7.872.2649.0170.63
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores		6.10-7.45-0.2732.7254.7356.4959.34
MOIL		-1.06-10.52-10.64-17.440.5623.7611.77
Ashapura Minechem		-1.54-22.50-25.18-4.5655.7768.9933.62
The Orissa Minerals Development Company		-3.92-11.10-17.60-16.04-20.8114.839.36
Deccan Gold Mines		-7.65-13.937.44-5.1022.8143.2749.50
20 Microns		-3.20-1.41-10.70-26.64-0.7634.2234.94
Nile		1.6615.328.06-13.1222.5048.9536.33
Visa Steel		-4.51-5.70-28.2914.58-11.7947.6943.73
Goa Carbon		-5.65-5.57-12.13-22.97-12.75-7.441.13
ASI Industries		-4.52-9.82-12.01-18.06-18.8525.357.75
SK Minerals & Additives		-4.23-12.57-12.41-21.18-21.18-7.63-4.65
Anmol India		0.78-2.91-18.51-28.18-24.71-30.545.81
Ganesha Ecoverse		-10.51-9.62-19.24-38.93-29.09-9.2827.54

Over the last one year, Bharat Coking Coal has declined 21.05% compared to peers like Vedanta (76.73%), Coal India (18.25%), NMDC (28.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Bharat Coking Coal has underperformed peers relative to Vedanta (26.97%) and Coal India (22.44%).

Bharat Coking Coal Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Bharat Coking Coal Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.3133.24
1033.8733.84
2035.6835.13
5021.250
10010.620
2005.310

Bharat Coking Coal Share Holding Pattern

Bharat Coking Coal Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,32,32,3030.69132.33
1,82,50,1630.1172.67
1,48,86,6000.8859.28
14,04,6040.135.59
14,04,6040.125.59
13,73,1300.145.47
50,7710.020.2

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Bharat Coking Coal Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 11:39 PM ISTBharat Coking Coal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Mar 01, 2026, 9:55 PM ISTBharat Coking Coal - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 20
Feb 28, 2026, 8:41 PM ISTBharat Coking Coal - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 28, 2026, 6:01 AM ISTBharat Coking Coal - Board Meeting Outcome for Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Req
Feb 13, 2026, 7:09 PM ISTBharat Coking Coal - Cash Discount In Case Of Raw Coal To Be Booked Through Rail Mode Under CIL E-Auction Scheme 2022 For E-A

About Bharat Coking Coal

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10101JH1972GOI000918 and registration number is 000918. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Mining/Minerals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13802.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4657.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Murli Krishna Ramaiah
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Niladri Roy
    Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Choudhary
    Part Time Official Director
  • Mr. Sanoj Kumar Jha
    Part Time Official Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Oraon
    Non Official Independent Director

FAQs on Bharat Coking Coal Share Price

What is the share price of Bharat Coking Coal?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bharat Coking Coal is ₹32.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bharat Coking Coal?

The Bharat Coking Coal is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Coking Coal?

The market cap of Bharat Coking Coal is ₹14,948.97 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bharat Coking Coal?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bharat Coking Coal are ₹32.36 and ₹28.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bharat Coking Coal?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bharat Coking Coal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bharat Coking Coal is ₹45.21 and 52-week low of Bharat Coking Coal is ₹28.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Bharat Coking Coal performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bharat Coking Coal has shown returns of -2.07% over the past day, -13.73% for the past month, -21.05% over 3 months, -21.05% over 1 year, -7.58% across 3 years, and -4.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bharat Coking Coal?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bharat Coking Coal are 0.00 and 2.65 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Bharat Coking Coal News

