Knack Packaging has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jul 1, 2026 and will close on Jul 3, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹161.00-170.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-1.48
|14.86
|97.42
|112.82
|59.08
|96.33
|51.07
|Time Technoplast
|0.89
|4.68
|13.6
|-0.76
|-18.94
|44.68
|31.71
|Safari Industries (India)
|-0.96
|-0.81
|11.39
|-26.45
|-26.14
|2.39
|37.09
|EPL
|-3.48
|5.13
|9.51
|5.93
|-7.71
|1.55
|-4.3
|AGI Greenpac
|-3.53
|15.14
|47.11
|-5.8
|-16.14
|6.09
|22.15
|VIP Industries
|-2.02
|-8.02
|1.12
|-19.42
|-27.42
|-20.73
|-5.26
|Xpro India
|4.32
|24.38
|37.81
|46.87
|17.01
|19.09
|65.46
|Uflex
|-1.18
|-4.71
|25.59
|-14.19
|-31.05
|0.46
|-5.89
|Polyplex Corporation
|-1.65
|1.98
|27.25
|16.35
|-21.44
|-10.17
|-7.26
|Jindal Poly Films
|-2.72
|-6.76
|-16.06
|29.4
|1.3
|-1.7
|-7.16
|Cosmo First
|-3.48
|9.99
|32.38
|16.2
|-32.28
|3.77
|3.83
|Huhtamaki India
|1.77
|23.15
|31.54
|-4.89
|-6.62
|-10.29
|-7.66
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|-4.96
|0.66
|28.5
|1.91
|-15.97
|-1.82
|4.62
|Ester Industries
|-3.03
|-3
|27.15
|-11.28
|-30.22
|-6.62
|-7.91
|Oricon Enterprises
|-5.6
|-13.24
|-16.03
|-9.86
|18.71
|29.05
|15.76
|Commercial Syn Bags
|-2.53
|5.4
|5.42
|13.5
|20.07
|23.95
|13.75
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|0.24
|-8.22
|-7.87
|-34.26
|3.72
|40.41
|30.88
|Hitech Corporation
|1.31
|18.49
|176.13
|87.15
|57.66
|9.54
|5.54
|Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC
|1.63
|9.67
|18.96
|-28.67
|4.08
|68.29
|65.8
Source: Dion Global
Knack Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25200GJ2013PLC073847 and registration number is 073847. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 809.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global