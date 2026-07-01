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Knack Packaging Share Price

Sector
Packaging

Knack Packaging has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jul 1, 2026 and will close on Jul 3, 2026. The price band has been set at 161.00-170.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Knack Packaging Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Knack Packaging Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-1.4814.8697.42112.8259.0896.3351.07
Time Technoplast		0.894.6813.6-0.76-18.9444.6831.71
Safari Industries (India)		-0.96-0.8111.39-26.45-26.142.3937.09
EPL		-3.485.139.515.93-7.711.55-4.3
AGI Greenpac		-3.5315.1447.11-5.8-16.146.0922.15
VIP Industries		-2.02-8.021.12-19.42-27.42-20.73-5.26
Xpro India		4.3224.3837.8146.8717.0119.0965.46
Uflex		-1.18-4.7125.59-14.19-31.050.46-5.89
Polyplex Corporation		-1.651.9827.2516.35-21.44-10.17-7.26
Jindal Poly Films		-2.72-6.76-16.0629.41.3-1.7-7.16
Cosmo First		-3.489.9932.3816.2-32.283.773.83
Huhtamaki India		1.7723.1531.54-4.89-6.62-10.29-7.66
Everest Kanto Cylinder		-4.960.6628.51.91-15.97-1.824.62
Ester Industries		-3.03-327.15-11.28-30.22-6.62-7.91
Oricon Enterprises		-5.6-13.24-16.03-9.8618.7129.0515.76
Commercial Syn Bags		-2.535.45.4213.520.0723.9513.75
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		0.24-8.22-7.87-34.263.7240.4130.88
Hitech Corporation		1.3118.49176.1387.1557.669.545.54
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC		1.639.6718.96-28.674.0868.2965.8

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Knack Packaging

Knack Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25200GJ2013PLC073847 and registration number is 073847. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 809.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Alpesh Tulsibhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pravinkumar Ambalal Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rashminbhai Tulsibhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Magan
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Deepti Sharma
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Vittaladevini S Balaji
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

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