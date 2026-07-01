Knack Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25200GJ2013PLC073847 and registration number is 073847. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 809.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 100.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.