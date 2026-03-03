Here's the live share price of KSH International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of KSH International has gained 1.24% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 6.33%.
KSH International’s current P/E of 27.16x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KSH International
|4.35
|3.94
|6.33
|6.33
|6.33
|2.07
|1.24
|Hindustan Copper
|2.25
|-6.37
|69.93
|132.28
|183.28
|77.52
|32.14
|Precision Wires India
|7.44
|28.91
|33.75
|82.25
|144.74
|70.11
|69.02
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|-2.91
|35.07
|14.73
|4.08
|5.14
|24.26
|13.92
|Ram Ratna Wires
|1.24
|10.56
|5.73
|-10.84
|35.42
|62.03
|68.97
|Onix Solar Energy
|0
|3.00
|196.84
|137.04
|111.28
|160.06
|139.18
|Bhagyanagar India
|10.86
|-6.52
|24.52
|77.82
|126.25
|49.82
|27.69
|Parmeshwar Metal
|-7.91
|-18.80
|-2.85
|81.79
|134.09
|10.22
|6.01
|Baroda Extrusion
|-1.84
|0.66
|27.67
|-0.55
|22.67
|58.10
|64.27
|Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company
|0
|-2.93
|-11.15
|101.51
|1,091.78
|208.09
|123.07
|Cubex Tubings
|-5.40
|-15.99
|13.58
|23.26
|10.94
|51.47
|34.90
|Shilp Gravures
|-0.03
|1.71
|-17.82
|-21.82
|-16.84
|24.77
|14.52
|Shalimar Wires Industries
|-6.64
|-10.87
|-13.07
|-20.06
|-14.95
|20.45
|27.97
|MSR India
|7.85
|43.24
|118.24
|117.51
|36.86
|-9.06
|-9.48
|N D Metal Industries
|0
|-5.22
|3.29
|3.87
|-8.17
|25.93
|30.44
|Krupalu Metals
|-2.16
|-10.54
|-37.30
|-37.80
|-37.80
|-14.64
|-9.06
|RCI Industries & Technologies
|0
|-4.62
|0.44
|43.37
|-5.68
|5.62
|-3.60
Over the last one year, KSH International has gained 6.33% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (183.28%), Precision Wires India (144.74%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (5.14%). From a 5 year perspective, KSH International has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (32.14%) and Precision Wires India (69.02%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|366.54
|369.14
|10
|365.56
|367.49
|20
|363.88
|364.93
|50
|329.9
|0
|100
|164.95
|0
|200
|82.47
|0
In the latest quarter, KSH International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.09%, FII holding fell to 3.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|15,62,496
|0.45
|54.08
|10,41,690
|0.35
|36.05
|7,81,248
|1.2
|27.04
|6,51,066
|0.94
|22.53
|6,51,027
|1.58
|22.53
|6,34,482
|0.73
|21.96
|5,46,819
|1.03
|18.93
|4,52,871
|1.66
|15.67
|3,96,903
|1.94
|13.74
|3,64,572
|0.95
|12.62
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 5:55 AM IST
|KSH International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 24, 2026, 4:22 PM IST
|KSH International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 18, 2026, 4:14 PM IST
|KSH International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 12, 2026, 3:18 PM IST
|KSH International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 09, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
|KSH International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
KSH International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28129PN1979PLC141032 and registration number is 141032. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1928.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KSH International is ₹377.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The KSH International is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KSH International is ₹2,554.39 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KSH International are ₹385.00 and ₹352.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KSH International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KSH International is ₹402.30 and 52-week low of KSH International is ₹330.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The KSH International has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, 7.47% for the past month, 6.33% over 3 months, 6.33% over 1 year, 2.07% across 3 years, and 1.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KSH International are 27.16 and 6.74 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.