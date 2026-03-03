Facebook Pixel Code
KSH International Share Price

NSE
BSE

KSH INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of KSH International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹377.00 Closed
0.92₹ 3.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
KSH International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹352.00₹385.00
₹377.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹330.15₹402.30
₹377.00
Open Price
₹359.25
Prev. Close
₹373.55
Volume
12,858

Over the last 5 years, the share price of KSH International has gained 1.24% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 6.33%.

KSH International’s current P/E of 27.16x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

KSH International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KSH International		4.353.946.336.336.332.071.24
Hindustan Copper		2.25-6.3769.93132.28183.2877.5232.14
Precision Wires India		7.4428.9133.7582.25144.7470.1169.02
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		-2.9135.0714.734.085.1424.2613.92
Ram Ratna Wires		1.2410.565.73-10.8435.4262.0368.97
Onix Solar Energy		03.00196.84137.04111.28160.06139.18
Bhagyanagar India		10.86-6.5224.5277.82126.2549.8227.69
Parmeshwar Metal		-7.91-18.80-2.8581.79134.0910.226.01
Baroda Extrusion		-1.840.6627.67-0.5522.6758.1064.27
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company		0-2.93-11.15101.511,091.78208.09123.07
Cubex Tubings		-5.40-15.9913.5823.2610.9451.4734.90
Shilp Gravures		-0.031.71-17.82-21.82-16.8424.7714.52
Shalimar Wires Industries		-6.64-10.87-13.07-20.06-14.9520.4527.97
MSR India		7.8543.24118.24117.5136.86-9.06-9.48
N D Metal Industries		0-5.223.293.87-8.1725.9330.44
Krupalu Metals		-2.16-10.54-37.30-37.80-37.80-14.64-9.06
RCI Industries & Technologies		0-4.620.4443.37-5.685.62-3.60

Over the last one year, KSH International has gained 6.33% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (183.28%), Precision Wires India (144.74%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (5.14%). From a 5 year perspective, KSH International has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (32.14%) and Precision Wires India (69.02%).

KSH International Financials

KSH International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5366.54369.14
10365.56367.49
20363.88364.93
50329.90
100164.950
20082.470

KSH International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KSH International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.09%, FII holding fell to 3.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

KSH International Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
15,62,4960.4554.08
10,41,6900.3536.05
7,81,2481.227.04
6,51,0660.9422.53
6,51,0271.5822.53
6,34,4820.7321.96
5,46,8191.0318.93
4,52,8711.6615.67
3,96,9031.9413.74
3,64,5720.9512.62

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

KSH International Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 5:55 AM ISTKSH International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 24, 2026, 4:22 PM ISTKSH International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 18, 2026, 4:14 PM ISTKSH International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 12, 2026, 3:18 PM ISTKSH International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 09, 2026, 10:27 PM ISTKSH International - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About KSH International

KSH International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28129PN1979PLC141032 and registration number is 141032. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1928.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kushal Subbayya Hegde
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kushal Hegde
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Kushal Hegde
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rakhi Girija Shetty
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Hirachand Munot
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Shriram Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Kumar Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Indu Jacob
    Independent Director

FAQs on KSH International Share Price

What is the share price of KSH International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KSH International is ₹377.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is KSH International?

The KSH International is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KSH International?

The market cap of KSH International is ₹2,554.39 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KSH International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KSH International are ₹385.00 and ₹352.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KSH International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KSH International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KSH International is ₹402.30 and 52-week low of KSH International is ₹330.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the KSH International performed historically in terms of returns?

The KSH International has shown returns of 0.92% over the past day, 7.47% for the past month, 6.33% over 3 months, 6.33% over 1 year, 2.07% across 3 years, and 1.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KSH International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KSH International are 27.16 and 6.74 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

KSH International News

