Here's the live share price of Sambhv Steel Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sambhv Steel Tubes has declined 0.03% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.13%.
Sambhv Steel Tubes’s current P/E of 27.24x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|0.08
|6.42
|-2.16
|-22.84
|-0.13
|-0.04
|-0.03
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1.24
|4.02
|26.97
|32.78
|55.51
|21.88
|29.04
|Welspun Corp
|5.70
|1.35
|-1.57
|-3.76
|17.59
|60.31
|43.90
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-3.93
|13.59
|0.70
|-0.77
|-2.38
|2.91
|12.73
|Jindal Saw
|1.65
|-4.97
|8.57
|-14.77
|-23.74
|34.26
|34.88
|Surya Roshni
|-0.34
|-13.07
|-15.68
|-28.09
|-1.62
|8.90
|19.24
|Goodluck India
|-4.81
|-0.69
|0.35
|-4.28
|81.89
|39.04
|72.38
|Man Industries (India)
|4.00
|24.68
|-1.39
|7.20
|111.02
|71.87
|41.29
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|1.67
|-2.42
|-15.00
|-17.11
|-15.26
|13.53
|24.87
|JTL Industries
|-12.63
|-25.92
|-9.67
|-28.66
|-29.10
|-10.89
|29.10
|Rajratan Global Wire
|0.15
|-4.02
|-5.30
|30.71
|27.33
|-16.65
|26.80
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-2.76
|3.58
|-13.18
|-7.85
|-19.69
|0.13
|8.03
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|-1.80
|-12.34
|-1.97
|-28.07
|5.87
|-7.07
|9.89
|Rama Steel Tubes
|-8.31
|-13.16
|-32.16
|-36.21
|-30.11
|-14.46
|46.09
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|-6.60
|13.64
|11.82
|-2.49
|34.21
|18.03
|23.42
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|-2.08
|-5.91
|-10.45
|-15.16
|-3.77
|3.76
|31.03
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.31
|1.12
|-20.56
|-29.19
|-10.85
|-3.76
|-2.27
|Suraj
|1.21
|-0.86
|-14.22
|-26.11
|-31.90
|49.46
|48.46
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-0.11
|15.59
|134.21
|351.72
|150.32
|102.97
|97.74
|Vibhor Steel Tubes
|-2.46
|-3.29
|-15.40
|-30.33
|-20.51
|-36.50
|-23.85
Over the last one year, Sambhv Steel Tubes has declined 0.13% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (55.51%), Welspun Corp (17.59%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (-2.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Sambhv Steel Tubes has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (29.04%) and Welspun Corp (43.90%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|101.12
|100.4
|10
|100.45
|99.84
|20
|96.8
|97.93
|50
|94.05
|96.97
|100
|100.95
|101.39
|200
|90.04
|0
In the latest quarter, Sambhv Steel Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.68%, FII holding fell to 1.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|29,00,000
|0.86
|26.29
|7,59,673
|0.5
|6.89
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 18, 2026, 12:19 AM IST
|Sambhv Steel Tubes - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:17 PM IST
|Sambhv Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 09, 2026, 9:49 PM IST
|Sambhv Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Feb 06, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
|Sambhv Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 04, 2026, 11:51 PM IST
|Sambhv Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27320CT2017PTC007918 and registration number is 007918. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1511.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 241.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sambhv Steel Tubes is ₹97.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sambhv Steel Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sambhv Steel Tubes is ₹2,871.57 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sambhv Steel Tubes are ₹99.92 and ₹92.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sambhv Steel Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sambhv Steel Tubes is ₹149.24 and 52-week low of Sambhv Steel Tubes is ₹80.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sambhv Steel Tubes has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, 10.53% for the past month, -6.84% over 3 months, -0.13% over 1 year, -0.04% across 3 years, and -0.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sambhv Steel Tubes are 27.24 and 2.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.