Sambhv Steel Tubes Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAMBHV STEEL TUBES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Sambhv Steel Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹97.45 Closed
-2.47₹ -2.47
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sambhv Steel Tubes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹92.00₹99.92
₹97.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.70₹149.24
₹97.45
Open Price
₹92.00
Prev. Close
₹99.92
Volume
75,931

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sambhv Steel Tubes has declined 0.03% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.13%.

Sambhv Steel Tubes’s current P/E of 27.24x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sambhv Steel Tubes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sambhv Steel Tubes		0.086.42-2.16-22.84-0.13-0.04-0.03
APL Apollo Tubes		1.244.0226.9732.7855.5121.8829.04
Welspun Corp		5.701.35-1.57-3.7617.5960.3143.90
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-3.9313.590.70-0.77-2.382.9112.73
Jindal Saw		1.65-4.978.57-14.77-23.7434.2634.88
Surya Roshni		-0.34-13.07-15.68-28.09-1.628.9019.24
Goodluck India		-4.81-0.690.35-4.2881.8939.0472.38
Man Industries (India)		4.0024.68-1.397.20111.0271.8741.29
Venus Pipes & Tubes		1.67-2.42-15.00-17.11-15.2613.5324.87
JTL Industries		-12.63-25.92-9.67-28.66-29.10-10.8929.10
Rajratan Global Wire		0.15-4.02-5.3030.7127.33-16.6526.80
Hi-Tech Pipes		-2.763.58-13.18-7.85-19.690.138.03
Hariom Pipe Industries		-1.80-12.34-1.97-28.075.87-7.079.89
Rama Steel Tubes		-8.31-13.16-32.16-36.21-30.11-14.4646.09
Gandhi Special Tubes		-6.6013.6411.82-2.4934.2118.0323.42
Aeroflex Enterprises		-2.08-5.91-10.45-15.16-3.773.7631.03
Scoda Tubes		-2.311.12-20.56-29.19-10.85-3.76-2.27
Suraj		1.21-0.86-14.22-26.11-31.9049.4648.46
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-0.1115.59134.21351.72150.32102.9797.74
Vibhor Steel Tubes		-2.46-3.29-15.40-30.33-20.51-36.50-23.85

Over the last one year, Sambhv Steel Tubes has declined 0.13% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (55.51%), Welspun Corp (17.59%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (-2.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Sambhv Steel Tubes has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (29.04%) and Welspun Corp (43.90%).

Sambhv Steel Tubes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sambhv Steel Tubes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5101.12100.4
10100.4599.84
2096.897.93
5094.0596.97
100100.95101.39
20090.040

Sambhv Steel Tubes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sambhv Steel Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.68%, FII holding fell to 1.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sambhv Steel Tubes Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
29,00,0000.8626.29
7,59,6730.56.89

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Sambhv Steel Tubes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 12:19 AM ISTSambhv Steel Tubes - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 11, 2026, 10:17 PM ISTSambhv Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 09, 2026, 9:49 PM ISTSambhv Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Feb 06, 2026, 11:36 PM ISTSambhv Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 04, 2026, 11:51 PM ISTSambhv Steel Tubes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

About Sambhv Steel Tubes

Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27320CT2017PTC007918 and registration number is 007918. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1511.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 241.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Goyal
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Kumar Goyal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Bhavesh Khetan
    COO & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Khetan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishore Kumar Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sambhv Steel Tubes Share Price

What is the share price of Sambhv Steel Tubes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sambhv Steel Tubes is ₹97.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sambhv Steel Tubes?

The Sambhv Steel Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sambhv Steel Tubes?

The market cap of Sambhv Steel Tubes is ₹2,871.57 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sambhv Steel Tubes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sambhv Steel Tubes are ₹99.92 and ₹92.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sambhv Steel Tubes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sambhv Steel Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sambhv Steel Tubes is ₹149.24 and 52-week low of Sambhv Steel Tubes is ₹80.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sambhv Steel Tubes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sambhv Steel Tubes has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, 10.53% for the past month, -6.84% over 3 months, -0.13% over 1 year, -0.04% across 3 years, and -0.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sambhv Steel Tubes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sambhv Steel Tubes are 27.24 and 2.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sambhv Steel Tubes News

