Here's the live share price of Kalpataru along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kalpataru has declined 6.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -27.12%.
Kalpataru’s current P/E of -70.22x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kalpataru
|-6.28
|-6.01
|-4.04
|-20.70
|-27.12
|-10.01
|-6.13
|DLF
|-3.23
|-9.20
|-16.67
|-22.75
|-8.69
|17.90
|12.74
|Lodha Developers
|-7.01
|-6.43
|-12.49
|-19.56
|-13.69
|23.28
|33.06
|Phoenix Mills
|-2.50
|-1.63
|-3.99
|9.21
|6.65
|33.73
|31.87
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-3.65
|-11.18
|-16.45
|-13.54
|15.68
|51.01
|35.42
|Oberoi Realty
|-0.27
|-1.36
|-8.15
|-9.10
|0.13
|19.17
|22.01
|Godrej Properties
|-2.49
|1.70
|-16.45
|-14.13
|-13.77
|13.96
|2.54
|Anant Raj
|-6.46
|-10.22
|-8.06
|-6.43
|12.96
|64.02
|56.57
|Brigade Enterprises
|-6.10
|-12.21
|-22.65
|-26.59
|-27.02
|12.90
|18.37
|Sobha
|-7.17
|-10.26
|-11.30
|-6.81
|13.93
|34.85
|24.67
|Signatureglobal (India)
|3.12
|9.99
|-14.00
|-12.89
|-8.20
|27.99
|15.96
|Swan Corp
|-5.09
|-13.67
|-17.94
|-20.38
|-9.92
|12.04
|20.30
|Embassy Developments
|-0.47
|-7.07
|-20.18
|-41.14
|-46.82
|-1.19
|-10.95
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|-5.12
|-6.15
|-16.43
|-0.69
|22.81
|1.95
|16.79
|Max Estates
|0.59
|5.81
|-15.74
|-9.77
|0.39
|12.30
|7.21
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-5.79
|-12.24
|-18.79
|-27.74
|-32.59
|-12.32
|-7.58
|Sunteck Realty
|-0.92
|-2.79
|-4.97
|0.76
|11.23
|8.64
|2.37
|Ganesh Housing
|-3.91
|-9.70
|-18.63
|-24.04
|-36.95
|26.96
|63.12
|Puravankara
|-11.55
|-18.50
|-19.44
|-34.06
|-19.62
|33.32
|19.34
|TARC
|-5.61
|-7.05
|-6.44
|-12.45
|22.95
|56.82
|34.25
Over the last one year, Kalpataru has declined 27.12% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Kalpataru has underperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|337.6
|332.79
|10
|341.06
|336.1
|20
|338.36
|337.96
|50
|342.08
|342.66
|100
|353.37
|354
|200
|308.2
|0
In the latest quarter, Kalpataru remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.51%, FII holding rose to 7.96%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|34,97,219
|0.5
|115.88
|30,01,226
|1.92
|99.45
|25,00,000
|1.82
|82.84
|7,21,685
|0.15
|23.91
|4,78,226
|0.66
|15.85
|1,926
|0.73
|0.06
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 5:16 PM IST
|Kalpataru - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of An Order Passed By Joint Commissioner Of The State Tax (Appeals - VIII) To Ananta
|Feb 17, 2026, 4:26 PM IST
|Kalpataru - Disclosure With Regard To Outcome Of Tax Litigations Of The Subsidiary - Ananta Landmarks Private Limited
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:34 PM IST
|Kalpataru - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 10, 2026, 9:44 PM IST
|Kalpataru - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 10, 2026, 1:52 AM IST
|Kalpataru - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Kalpataru Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45200MH1988PLC050144 and registration number is 050144. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 522.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 167.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalpataru is ₹316.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kalpataru is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kalpataru is ₹6,509.97 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalpataru are ₹324.00 and ₹312.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalpataru stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalpataru is ₹458.10 and 52-week low of Kalpataru is ₹312.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kalpataru has shown returns of -2.48% over the past day, -4.37% for the past month, -8.52% over 3 months, -27.12% over 1 year, -10.01% across 3 years, and -6.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalpataru are -70.22 and 1.66 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.