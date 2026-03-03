Facebook Pixel Code
Kalpataru Share Price

NSE
BSE

KALPATARU

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Kalpataru along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹316.15 Closed
-2.48₹ -8.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Kalpataru Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹312.75₹324.00
₹316.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹312.75₹458.10
₹316.15
Open Price
₹324.00
Prev. Close
₹324.20
Volume
1,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kalpataru has declined 6.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -27.12%.

Kalpataru’s current P/E of -70.22x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Kalpataru Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kalpataru		-6.28-6.01-4.04-20.70-27.12-10.01-6.13
DLF		-3.23-9.20-16.67-22.75-8.6917.9012.74
Lodha Developers		-7.01-6.43-12.49-19.56-13.6923.2833.06
Phoenix Mills		-2.50-1.63-3.999.216.6533.7331.87
Prestige Estates Projects		-3.65-11.18-16.45-13.5415.6851.0135.42
Oberoi Realty		-0.27-1.36-8.15-9.100.1319.1722.01
Godrej Properties		-2.491.70-16.45-14.13-13.7713.962.54
Anant Raj		-6.46-10.22-8.06-6.4312.9664.0256.57
Brigade Enterprises		-6.10-12.21-22.65-26.59-27.0212.9018.37
Sobha		-7.17-10.26-11.30-6.8113.9334.8524.67
Signatureglobal (India)		3.129.99-14.00-12.89-8.2027.9915.96
Swan Corp		-5.09-13.67-17.94-20.38-9.9212.0420.30
Embassy Developments		-0.47-7.07-20.18-41.14-46.82-1.19-10.95
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		-5.12-6.15-16.43-0.6922.811.9516.79
Max Estates		0.595.81-15.74-9.770.3912.307.21
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-5.79-12.24-18.79-27.74-32.59-12.32-7.58
Sunteck Realty		-0.92-2.79-4.970.7611.238.642.37
Ganesh Housing		-3.91-9.70-18.63-24.04-36.9526.9663.12
Puravankara		-11.55-18.50-19.44-34.06-19.6233.3219.34
TARC		-5.61-7.05-6.44-12.4522.9556.8234.25

Over the last one year, Kalpataru has declined 27.12% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Kalpataru has underperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).

Kalpataru Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Kalpataru Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5337.6332.79
10341.06336.1
20338.36337.96
50342.08342.66
100353.37354
200308.20

Kalpataru Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kalpataru remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.51%, FII holding rose to 7.96%, and public shareholding moved up to 4.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kalpataru Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
34,97,2190.5115.88
30,01,2261.9299.45
25,00,0001.8282.84
7,21,6850.1523.91
4,78,2260.6615.85
1,9260.730.06

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Kalpataru Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 5:16 PM ISTKalpataru - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of An Order Passed By Joint Commissioner Of The State Tax (Appeals - VIII) To Ananta
Feb 17, 2026, 4:26 PM ISTKalpataru - Disclosure With Regard To Outcome Of Tax Litigations Of The Subsidiary - Ananta Landmarks Private Limited
Feb 12, 2026, 11:34 PM ISTKalpataru - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 10, 2026, 9:44 PM ISTKalpataru - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2026, 1:52 AM ISTKalpataru - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Kalpataru

Kalpataru Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45200MH1988PLC050144 and registration number is 050144. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 522.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 167.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mofatraj P Munot
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Parag M Munot
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Lodha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Imtiaz I Kanga
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Anjali Seth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayan K Seshadri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil R Chandiramani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish R Bhujbal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kalpataru Share Price

What is the share price of Kalpataru?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalpataru is ₹316.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kalpataru?

The Kalpataru is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kalpataru?

The market cap of Kalpataru is ₹6,509.97 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kalpataru?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalpataru are ₹324.00 and ₹312.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalpataru?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalpataru stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalpataru is ₹458.10 and 52-week low of Kalpataru is ₹312.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Kalpataru performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kalpataru has shown returns of -2.48% over the past day, -4.37% for the past month, -8.52% over 3 months, -27.12% over 1 year, -10.01% across 3 years, and -6.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kalpataru?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalpataru are -70.22 and 1.66 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Kalpataru News

