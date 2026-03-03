Facebook Pixel Code
Corona Remedies Share Price

NSE
BSE

CORONA REMEDIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Corona Remedies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,587.50 Closed
0.42₹ 6.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Corona Remedies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,519.70₹1,595.00
₹1,587.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,336.95₹1,658.70
₹1,587.50
Open Price
₹1,587.20
Prev. Close
₹1,580.85
Volume
1,692

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Corona Remedies has gained 2.01% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 10.46%.

Corona Remedies’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Corona Remedies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Corona Remedies		-0.265.7610.4610.4610.463.372.01
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Corona Remedies has gained 10.46% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Corona Remedies has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Corona Remedies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Corona Remedies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,584.651,590.98
101,577.971,582.78
201,560.571,559.37
501,475.31,483.51
100766.430
200383.220

Corona Remedies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Corona Remedies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.77%, FII holding rose to 1.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Corona Remedies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
13,27,3252.18196.34
7,00,0001.03103.54
2,50,2080.4137.01
2,24,2900.8433.18
1,22,6360.5218.14
1,16,9702.1317.3
1,16,9700.5817.3
1,16,9701.417.3
1,02,7721.7515.2
1,00,0000.3914.79

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Corona Remedies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 9:27 PM ISTCorona Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 17, 2026, 10:56 PM ISTCorona Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 10, 2026, 5:26 PM ISTCorona Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 04, 2026, 12:22 AM ISTCorona Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 03, 2026, 12:19 AM ISTCorona Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

About Corona Remedies

Corona Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24231GJ2004PLC044656 and registration number is 044656. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1196.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Kirtikumar Laxmidas Mehta
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Niravkumar Kirtikumar Mehta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ankur Kirtikumar Mehta
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Viral Bhupendrabhai Sitwala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ameetkumar Hiranyakumar Desai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Monica Hemal Kanuga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shirish Gundopant Belapure
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Vemban Iyer
    Independent Director

FAQs on Corona Remedies Share Price

What is the share price of Corona Remedies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Corona Remedies is ₹1,587.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Corona Remedies?

The Corona Remedies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Corona Remedies?

The market cap of Corona Remedies is ₹9,709.16 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Corona Remedies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Corona Remedies are ₹1,595.00 and ₹1,519.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Corona Remedies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Corona Remedies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Corona Remedies is ₹1,658.70 and 52-week low of Corona Remedies is ₹1,336.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Corona Remedies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Corona Remedies has shown returns of 0.42% over the past day, 9.59% for the past month, 10.46% over 3 months, 10.46% over 1 year, 3.37% across 3 years, and 2.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Corona Remedies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Corona Remedies are 0.00 and 13.85 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.23 per annum.

Corona Remedies News

