Here's the live share price of Corona Remedies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Corona Remedies has gained 2.01% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 10.46%.
Corona Remedies’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Corona Remedies
|-0.26
|5.76
|10.46
|10.46
|10.46
|3.37
|2.01
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Corona Remedies has gained 10.46% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Corona Remedies has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,584.65
|1,590.98
|10
|1,577.97
|1,582.78
|20
|1,560.57
|1,559.37
|50
|1,475.3
|1,483.51
|100
|766.43
|0
|200
|383.22
|0
In the latest quarter, Corona Remedies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.77%, FII holding rose to 1.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|13,27,325
|2.18
|196.34
|7,00,000
|1.03
|103.54
|2,50,208
|0.41
|37.01
|2,24,290
|0.84
|33.18
|1,22,636
|0.52
|18.14
|1,16,970
|2.13
|17.3
|1,16,970
|0.58
|17.3
|1,16,970
|1.4
|17.3
|1,02,772
|1.75
|15.2
|1,00,000
|0.39
|14.79
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 9:27 PM IST
|Corona Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 17, 2026, 10:56 PM IST
|Corona Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 10, 2026, 5:26 PM IST
|Corona Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 04, 2026, 12:22 AM IST
|Corona Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 03, 2026, 12:19 AM IST
|Corona Remedies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Corona Remedies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24231GJ2004PLC044656 and registration number is 044656. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1196.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Corona Remedies is ₹1,587.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Corona Remedies is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Corona Remedies is ₹9,709.16 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Corona Remedies are ₹1,595.00 and ₹1,519.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Corona Remedies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Corona Remedies is ₹1,658.70 and 52-week low of Corona Remedies is ₹1,336.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Corona Remedies has shown returns of 0.42% over the past day, 9.59% for the past month, 10.46% over 3 months, 10.46% over 1 year, 3.37% across 3 years, and 2.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Corona Remedies are 0.00 and 13.85 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.23 per annum.