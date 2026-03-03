Here's the live share price of Quadrant Future Tek along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Quadrant Future Tek has declined 8.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.40%.
Quadrant Future Tek’s current P/E of -26.73x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Quadrant Future Tek
|-2.27
|-3.43
|-0.77
|-39.75
|-33.58
|-14.14
|-8.74
|Polycab India
|5.18
|13.75
|18.14
|18.06
|75.38
|40.66
|44.52
|KEI Industries
|8.80
|19.08
|25.22
|29.41
|66.00
|45.57
|59.75
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|-3.14
|-6.11
|-8.55
|-1.47
|31.27
|8.46
|7.20
|R R Kabel
|1.99
|7.60
|10.30
|26.59
|73.17
|8.60
|5.08
|Finolex Cables
|16.46
|27.76
|27.52
|10.23
|17.86
|6.82
|18.76
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|4.79
|10.86
|-3.51
|-3.98
|65.59
|291.06
|329.47
|Universal Cables
|0.81
|-6.31
|-28.65
|-4.97
|41.66
|25.30
|37.27
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-5.75
|9.92
|-0.53
|-13.66
|45.02
|80.57
|127.66
|Dynamic Cables
|5.09
|-3.96
|-11.61
|-32.49
|6.07
|50.94
|86.76
|Vidya Wires
|5.69
|12.44
|-2.52
|-2.52
|-2.52
|-0.85
|-0.51
|Paramount Communications
|-2.82
|-12.50
|-10.69
|-27.42
|-33.63
|-1.79
|31.03
|Delton Cables
|-4.27
|-7.69
|-33.01
|-34.32
|-27.02
|87.43
|66.43
|JD Cables
|-10.33
|-7.33
|-12.23
|3.36
|3.36
|1.11
|0.66
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure
|-1.46
|18.02
|9.33
|-1.96
|-2.16
|10.87
|-2.95
|Cords Cable Industries
|0.86
|0.83
|-15.98
|-3.46
|0.71
|34.81
|31.42
|Plaza Wires
|-5.62
|-9.63
|-10.53
|-35.75
|-33.42
|-23.47
|-14.83
|Ultracab (India)
|-3.66
|-10.01
|-19.23
|-25.42
|-47.41
|-31.69
|-15.63
|Jigar Cables
|7.37
|-4.45
|-4.45
|8.77
|-16.08
|41.23
|14.45
|Cybele Industries
|21.49
|64.90
|73.61
|110.08
|102.89
|51.55
|59.90
Over the last one year, Quadrant Future Tek has declined 33.58% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.38%), KEI Industries (66.00%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Quadrant Future Tek has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.52%) and KEI Industries (59.75%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|293.45
|294.54
|10
|299.46
|296.47
|20
|298.1
|299.08
|50
|309.29
|306.34
|100
|317.77
|327.34
|200
|382.98
|376.79
In the latest quarter, Quadrant Future Tek remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.08%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,75,000
|0.6
|14.5
|2,69,877
|0.07
|8.24
|1,60,000
|0.74
|4.88
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
|Quadrant Future Tek - Information Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Feb 14, 2026, 9:54 PM IST
|Quadrant Future Tek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 14, 2026, 8:54 PM IST
|Quadrant Future Tek - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Feb 14, 2026, 8:43 PM IST
|Quadrant Future Tek - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Feb 14, 2026, 6:54 PM IST
|Quadrant Future Tek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Quadrant Future Tek Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999PB2015PLC039758 and registration number is 039758. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quadrant Future Tek is ₹284.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Quadrant Future Tek is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Quadrant Future Tek is ₹1,136.20 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Quadrant Future Tek are ₹288.35 and ₹280.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quadrant Future Tek stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quadrant Future Tek is ₹605.00 and 52-week low of Quadrant Future Tek is ₹248.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Quadrant Future Tek has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -6.3% for the past month, -6.85% over 3 months, -35.4% over 1 year, -14.14% across 3 years, and -8.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quadrant Future Tek are -26.73 and 4.45 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.