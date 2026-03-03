Facebook Pixel Code
Quadrant Future Tek Share Price

NSE
BSE

QUADRANT FUTURE TEK

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Cables
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Quadrant Future Tek along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹284.05 Closed
-3.27₹ -9.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Quadrant Future Tek Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹280.60₹288.35
₹284.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹248.70₹605.00
₹284.05
Open Price
₹282.05
Prev. Close
₹293.65
Volume
16,251

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Quadrant Future Tek has declined 8.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.40%.

Quadrant Future Tek’s current P/E of -26.73x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Quadrant Future Tek Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Quadrant Future Tek		-2.27-3.43-0.77-39.75-33.58-14.14-8.74
Polycab India		5.1813.7518.1418.0675.3840.6644.52
KEI Industries		8.8019.0825.2229.4166.0045.5759.75
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		-3.14-6.11-8.55-1.4731.278.467.20
R R Kabel		1.997.6010.3026.5973.178.605.08
Finolex Cables		16.4627.7627.5210.2317.866.8218.76
Diamond Power Infrastructure		4.7910.86-3.51-3.9865.59291.06329.47
Universal Cables		0.81-6.31-28.65-4.9741.6625.3037.27
Advait Energy Transitions		-5.759.92-0.53-13.6645.0280.57127.66
Dynamic Cables		5.09-3.96-11.61-32.496.0750.9486.76
Vidya Wires		5.6912.44-2.52-2.52-2.52-0.85-0.51
Paramount Communications		-2.82-12.50-10.69-27.42-33.63-1.7931.03
Delton Cables		-4.27-7.69-33.01-34.32-27.0287.4366.43
JD Cables		-10.33-7.33-12.233.363.361.110.66
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure		-1.4618.029.33-1.96-2.1610.87-2.95
Cords Cable Industries		0.860.83-15.98-3.460.7134.8131.42
Plaza Wires		-5.62-9.63-10.53-35.75-33.42-23.47-14.83
Ultracab (India)		-3.66-10.01-19.23-25.42-47.41-31.69-15.63
Jigar Cables		7.37-4.45-4.458.77-16.0841.2314.45
Cybele Industries		21.4964.9073.61110.08102.8951.5559.90

Over the last one year, Quadrant Future Tek has declined 33.58% compared to peers like Polycab India (75.38%), KEI Industries (66.00%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (31.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Quadrant Future Tek has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (44.52%) and KEI Industries (59.75%).

Quadrant Future Tek Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Quadrant Future Tek Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5293.45294.54
10299.46296.47
20298.1299.08
50309.29306.34
100317.77327.34
200382.98376.79

Quadrant Future Tek Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Quadrant Future Tek remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.08%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Quadrant Future Tek Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,75,0000.614.5
2,69,8770.078.24
1,60,0000.744.88

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Quadrant Future Tek Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 12:05 PM ISTQuadrant Future Tek - Information Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Feb 14, 2026, 9:54 PM ISTQuadrant Future Tek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 14, 2026, 8:54 PM ISTQuadrant Future Tek - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 14, 2026, 8:43 PM ISTQuadrant Future Tek - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Feb 14, 2026, 6:54 PM ISTQuadrant Future Tek - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Quadrant Future Tek

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/09/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999PB2015PLC039758 and registration number is 039758. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Satish Gupta
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mohit Vohra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pramod Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Buttan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kanika Bhutani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Dhawan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amrit Singh Randhawa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rupinder Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishesh Abrol
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vivek Abrol
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aikjot Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajbir Singh Randhawa
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Quadrant Future Tek Share Price

What is the share price of Quadrant Future Tek?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quadrant Future Tek is ₹284.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Quadrant Future Tek?

The Quadrant Future Tek is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quadrant Future Tek?

The market cap of Quadrant Future Tek is ₹1,136.20 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Quadrant Future Tek?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Quadrant Future Tek are ₹288.35 and ₹280.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quadrant Future Tek?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quadrant Future Tek stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quadrant Future Tek is ₹605.00 and 52-week low of Quadrant Future Tek is ₹248.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Quadrant Future Tek performed historically in terms of returns?

The Quadrant Future Tek has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -6.3% for the past month, -6.85% over 3 months, -35.4% over 1 year, -14.14% across 3 years, and -8.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quadrant Future Tek?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quadrant Future Tek are -26.73 and 4.45 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

