TruAlt Bioenergy Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRUALT BIOENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Chemicals
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of TruAlt Bioenergy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹378.00 Closed
-5.68₹ -22.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

TruAlt Bioenergy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹330.80₹397.45
₹378.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹310.70₹550.00
₹378.00
Open Price
₹330.80
Prev. Close
₹400.75
Volume
6,497

Over the last 5 years, the share price of TruAlt Bioenergy has declined 6.79% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.65%.

TruAlt Bioenergy’s current P/E of 21.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

TruAlt Bioenergy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TruAlt Bioenergy		-8.03-6.46-9.94-28.79-28.79-10.70-6.57
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries		-4.40-2.93-8.68-18.84-10.83-17.90-5.27
Pentokey Organy (India)		7.437.11-11.82-5.8714.2121.5837.72

Over the last one year, TruAlt Bioenergy has declined 28.79% compared to peers like Kanoria Chemicals & Industries (-10.83%), Pentokey Organy (India) (14.21%). From a 5 year perspective, TruAlt Bioenergy has underperformed peers relative to Kanoria Chemicals & Industries (-5.27%) and Pentokey Organy (India) (37.72%).

TruAlt Bioenergy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

TruAlt Bioenergy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5408.15406.08
10412.5409.17
20412.92406.95
50394.53406.6
100423.36423.76
200214.340

TruAlt Bioenergy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TruAlt Bioenergy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.28%, FII holding fell to 0.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

TruAlt Bioenergy Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
7,59,1560.1528.99
7,49,0300.3228.6
5,64,5100.5321.56
5,42,7201.0720.72
5,04,0300.0219.25
4,81,1371.3818.37
2,00,0000.887.64
1,23,0001.134.7
1,14,9790.134.39

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

TruAlt Bioenergy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 9:25 PM ISTTruAlt Bioenergy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 10, 2026, 9:52 PM ISTTruAlt Bioenergy - Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 09, 2026, 9:19 PM ISTTruAlt Bioenergy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 07, 2026, 1:34 AM ISTTruAlt Bioenergy - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disc
Feb 05, 2026, 12:43 AM ISTTruAlt Bioenergy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About TruAlt Bioenergy

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15400KA2021PLC145978 and registration number is 145978. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1880.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Yagati Badarinarayana Ramakrishna
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Vijaykumar Murugesh Nirani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Nirani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Murugan Jakkampati Durairaj
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sushmitha Vijaykumar Nirani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mallikarjun Bhimappa Dyaberi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanekal Chandrasekhar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on TruAlt Bioenergy Share Price

What is the share price of TruAlt Bioenergy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TruAlt Bioenergy is ₹378.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is TruAlt Bioenergy?

The TruAlt Bioenergy is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TruAlt Bioenergy?

The market cap of TruAlt Bioenergy is ₹3,241.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TruAlt Bioenergy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TruAlt Bioenergy are ₹397.45 and ₹330.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TruAlt Bioenergy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TruAlt Bioenergy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TruAlt Bioenergy is ₹550.00 and 52-week low of TruAlt Bioenergy is ₹310.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the TruAlt Bioenergy performed historically in terms of returns?

The TruAlt Bioenergy has shown returns of -6.81% over the past day, 5.63% for the past month, -16.09% over 3 months, -29.65% over 1 year, -11.06% across 3 years, and -6.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TruAlt Bioenergy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TruAlt Bioenergy are 21.93 and 2.20 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

TruAlt Bioenergy News

