Here's the live share price of TruAlt Bioenergy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of TruAlt Bioenergy has declined 6.79% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.65%.
TruAlt Bioenergy’s current P/E of 21.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TruAlt Bioenergy
|-8.03
|-6.46
|-9.94
|-28.79
|-28.79
|-10.70
|-6.57
|Kanoria Chemicals & Industries
|-4.40
|-2.93
|-8.68
|-18.84
|-10.83
|-17.90
|-5.27
|Pentokey Organy (India)
|7.43
|7.11
|-11.82
|-5.87
|14.21
|21.58
|37.72
Over the last one year, TruAlt Bioenergy has declined 28.79% compared to peers like Kanoria Chemicals & Industries (-10.83%), Pentokey Organy (India) (14.21%). From a 5 year perspective, TruAlt Bioenergy has underperformed peers relative to Kanoria Chemicals & Industries (-5.27%) and Pentokey Organy (India) (37.72%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|408.15
|406.08
|10
|412.5
|409.17
|20
|412.92
|406.95
|50
|394.53
|406.6
|100
|423.36
|423.76
|200
|214.34
|0
In the latest quarter, TruAlt Bioenergy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.28%, FII holding fell to 0.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|7,59,156
|0.15
|28.99
|7,49,030
|0.32
|28.6
|5,64,510
|0.53
|21.56
|5,42,720
|1.07
|20.72
|5,04,030
|0.02
|19.25
|4,81,137
|1.38
|18.37
|2,00,000
|0.88
|7.64
|1,23,000
|1.13
|4.7
|1,14,979
|0.13
|4.39
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:25 PM IST
|TruAlt Bioenergy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 10, 2026, 9:52 PM IST
|TruAlt Bioenergy - Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 09, 2026, 9:19 PM IST
|TruAlt Bioenergy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 07, 2026, 1:34 AM IST
|TruAlt Bioenergy - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disc
|Feb 05, 2026, 12:43 AM IST
|TruAlt Bioenergy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15400KA2021PLC145978 and registration number is 145978. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1880.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TruAlt Bioenergy is ₹378.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The TruAlt Bioenergy is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TruAlt Bioenergy is ₹3,241.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TruAlt Bioenergy are ₹397.45 and ₹330.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TruAlt Bioenergy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TruAlt Bioenergy is ₹550.00 and 52-week low of TruAlt Bioenergy is ₹310.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The TruAlt Bioenergy has shown returns of -6.81% over the past day, 5.63% for the past month, -16.09% over 3 months, -29.65% over 1 year, -11.06% across 3 years, and -6.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TruAlt Bioenergy are 21.93 and 2.20 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.