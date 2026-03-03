Here's the live share price of Wakefit Innovations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Wakefit Innovations has declined 0.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -3.59%.
Wakefit Innovations’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Wakefit Innovations
|-2.24
|1.42
|-3.59
|-3.59
|-3.59
|-1.21
|-0.73
|Sheela Foam
|-0.11
|5.71
|-8.87
|-23.79
|-22.67
|-21.49
|-11.43
|Responsive Industries
|-4.45
|-14.31
|-22.04
|-13.04
|-10.82
|11.60
|-0.63
|BirlaNu
|-0.18
|-4.08
|-6.25
|-22.18
|-12.82
|-12.48
|-13.45
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-7.02
|-13.05
|-32.30
|-48.30
|-41.46
|-31.02
|-19.97
|Tirupati Foam
|6.29
|-13.98
|-7.38
|-14.87
|-18.19
|5.19
|2.48
|Milestone Furniture
|1.00
|2.37
|14.79
|144.14
|619.05
|70.16
|13.76
|Shashwat Furnishing Solutions
|0
|20.67
|7.19
|37.28
|130.57
|49.34
|17.34
|Magenta Lifecare
|0
|5.75
|-15.08
|-21.33
|-49.05
|-38.09
|-25.00
|Golden Carpets
|0
|0.19
|15.00
|-21.05
|-18.89
|6.58
|18.13
Over the last one year, Wakefit Innovations has declined 3.59% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-22.67%), Responsive Industries (-10.82%), BirlaNu (-12.82%). From a 5 year perspective, Wakefit Innovations has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-11.43%) and Responsive Industries (-0.63%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|195.78
|192.99
|10
|201.63
|195.83
|20
|196.04
|195.15
|50
|187.21
|187.68
|100
|97.47
|0
|200
|48.73
|0
In the latest quarter, Wakefit Innovations remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.44%, FII holding fell to 19.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|53,27,529
|0.26
|97.09
|51,32,364
|0.53
|93.54
|28,31,680
|0.5
|51.61
|20,37,870
|0.81
|37.14
|18,17,179
|0.76
|33.12
|17,29,895
|0.69
|31.53
|12,82,120
|0.93
|23.37
|11,79,520
|0.11
|21.5
|9,56,536
|1.04
|17.43
|8,61,151
|0.44
|15.69
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 9:18 PM IST
|Wakefit Innovations - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:51 AM IST
|Wakefit Innovations - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
|Wakefit Innovations - Disclosure Of Commencement Time Of Board Meeting In Furtherance Of The Outcome Letter Dated February 10
|Feb 11, 2026, 4:26 PM IST
|Wakefit Innovations - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 10, 2026, 10:56 PM IST
|Wakefit Innovations - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Wakefit Innovations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52590KA2016PLC086582 and registration number is 086582. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1273.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wakefit Innovations is ₹185.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Wakefit Innovations is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Wakefit Innovations is ₹6,059.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Wakefit Innovations are ₹188.90 and ₹171.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wakefit Innovations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wakefit Innovations is ₹223.95 and 52-week low of Wakefit Innovations is ₹164.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Wakefit Innovations has shown returns of -0.96% over the past day, 2.54% for the past month, -3.59% over 3 months, -3.59% over 1 year, -1.21% across 3 years, and -0.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wakefit Innovations are 0.00 and 10.92 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.