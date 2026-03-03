Facebook Pixel Code
Wakefit Innovations Share Price

NSE
BSE

WAKEFIT INNOVATIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction
Theme
FMCG
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Wakefit Innovations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹185.40 Closed
-0.96₹ -1.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Wakefit Innovations Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹171.05₹188.90
₹185.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹164.00₹223.95
₹185.40
Open Price
₹171.05
Prev. Close
₹187.20
Volume
38,964

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Wakefit Innovations has declined 0.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -3.59%.

Wakefit Innovations’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Wakefit Innovations Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Wakefit Innovations		-2.241.42-3.59-3.59-3.59-1.21-0.73
Sheela Foam		-0.115.71-8.87-23.79-22.67-21.49-11.43
Responsive Industries		-4.45-14.31-22.04-13.04-10.8211.60-0.63
BirlaNu		-0.18-4.08-6.25-22.18-12.82-12.48-13.45
Stanley Lifestyles		-7.02-13.05-32.30-48.30-41.46-31.02-19.97
Tirupati Foam		6.29-13.98-7.38-14.87-18.195.192.48
Milestone Furniture		1.002.3714.79144.14619.0570.1613.76
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions		020.677.1937.28130.5749.3417.34
Magenta Lifecare		05.75-15.08-21.33-49.05-38.09-25.00
Golden Carpets		00.1915.00-21.05-18.896.5818.13

Over the last one year, Wakefit Innovations has declined 3.59% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-22.67%), Responsive Industries (-10.82%), BirlaNu (-12.82%). From a 5 year perspective, Wakefit Innovations has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-11.43%) and Responsive Industries (-0.63%).

Wakefit Innovations Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Wakefit Innovations Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5195.78192.99
10201.63195.83
20196.04195.15
50187.21187.68
10097.470
20048.730

Wakefit Innovations Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Wakefit Innovations remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 22.44%, FII holding fell to 19.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Wakefit Innovations Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
53,27,5290.2697.09
51,32,3640.5393.54
28,31,6800.551.61
20,37,8700.8137.14
18,17,1790.7633.12
17,29,8950.6931.53
12,82,1200.9323.37
11,79,5200.1121.5
9,56,5361.0417.43
8,61,1510.4415.69

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Wakefit Innovations Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 9:18 PM ISTWakefit Innovations - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2026, 12:51 AM ISTWakefit Innovations - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 11, 2026, 10:51 PM ISTWakefit Innovations - Disclosure Of Commencement Time Of Board Meeting In Furtherance Of The Outcome Letter Dated February 10
Feb 11, 2026, 4:26 PM ISTWakefit Innovations - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 10, 2026, 10:56 PM ISTWakefit Innovations - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Wakefit Innovations

Wakefit Innovations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52590KA2016PLC086582 and registration number is 086582. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1273.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Garg
    Chairperson, CEO & Executive Director
  • Mr. Chaitanya Ramalingegowda
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sakshi Vijay Chopra
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Mukul Arora
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Alok Chandra Misra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gunender Kapur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sandhya Pottigari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudeep Nagar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arindam Paul
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Wakefit Innovations Share Price

What is the share price of Wakefit Innovations?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wakefit Innovations is ₹185.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Wakefit Innovations?

The Wakefit Innovations is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wakefit Innovations?

The market cap of Wakefit Innovations is ₹6,059.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Wakefit Innovations?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Wakefit Innovations are ₹188.90 and ₹171.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wakefit Innovations?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wakefit Innovations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wakefit Innovations is ₹223.95 and 52-week low of Wakefit Innovations is ₹164.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Wakefit Innovations performed historically in terms of returns?

The Wakefit Innovations has shown returns of -0.96% over the past day, 2.54% for the past month, -3.59% over 3 months, -3.59% over 1 year, -1.21% across 3 years, and -0.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wakefit Innovations?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wakefit Innovations are 0.00 and 10.92 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Wakefit Innovations News

