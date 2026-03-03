Here's the live share price of GNG Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of GNG Electronics has gained 1.90% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.85%.
GNG Electronics’s current P/E of 39.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|GNG Electronics
|-1.81
|31.21
|14.99
|1.89
|9.85
|3.18
|1.90
|Kaynes Technology India
|-2.33
|5.52
|-29.37
|-44.45
|-9.38
|62.17
|40.27
|Syrma SGS Technology
|-5.48
|-4.64
|-1.74
|-1.29
|87.08
|42.49
|20.08
|Dynamatic Technologies
|4.10
|18.22
|17.02
|54.31
|56.79
|58.18
|61.73
|Centum Electronics
|-2.07
|15.78
|17.08
|-3.23
|134.81
|70.14
|43.83
|Cyient DLM
|-4.39
|-20.82
|-29.69
|-30.64
|-22.29
|-10.15
|-6.22
|Hind Rectifiers
|-3.14
|2.63
|-7.39
|-15.90
|63.00
|91.04
|57.60
|RIR Power Electronics
|-6.06
|-15.11
|-21.08
|-31.58
|2.18
|73.43
|105.83
|MIC Electronics
|-12.25
|-19.58
|-21.85
|-31.62
|-34.05
|38.92
|121.55
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-5.89
|-11.47
|-20.67
|-23.50
|28.65
|50.39
|59.59
|BCC Fuba India
|0.48
|16.87
|-9.14
|12.56
|58.79
|91.43
|70.82
|Dhanashree Electronics
|-3.16
|-10.70
|-37.92
|-37.20
|234.52
|102.99
|59.21
|Rama Vision
|9.92
|5.72
|-0.41
|64.00
|81.10
|42.98
|80.20
|Cosmo Ferrites
|-5.98
|-23.22
|-31.15
|-54.99
|-52.17
|-14.29
|44.98
|Purple Wave Infocom
|-3.28
|10.41
|-7.36
|-7.36
|-7.36
|-2.51
|-1.52
|Mehai Technology
|-3.65
|-18.52
|-19.02
|-84.73
|-77.85
|14.48
|-21.75
|Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
|-2.64
|17.41
|20.90
|-6.33
|-8.60
|42.42
|12.65
|Delta Manufacturing
|-5.31
|-11.44
|-21.86
|-33.83
|-2.50
|-6.52
|11.31
|Gujarat Poly Electronics
|-6.47
|-15.07
|-15.15
|-35.12
|-21.56
|22.23
|50.18
|Srigee DLM
|-1.80
|0.71
|-23.45
|-58.31
|-60.25
|-26.48
|-16.85
Over the last one year, GNG Electronics has gained 9.85% compared to peers like Kaynes Technology India (-9.38%), Syrma SGS Technology (87.08%), Dynamatic Technologies (56.79%). From a 5 year perspective, GNG Electronics has underperformed peers relative to Kaynes Technology India (40.27%) and Syrma SGS Technology (20.08%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|370.09
|373.19
|10
|355.3
|361.11
|20
|329.18
|340.91
|50
|304.03
|319.55
|100
|314.4
|320.56
|200
|234.93
|0
In the latest quarter, GNG Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.67%, FII holding fell to 2.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,45,144
|0.86
|26.21
|8,56,580
|0.8
|21.48
|2,75,000
|0.79
|6.9
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 12:13 AM IST
|GNG Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 11, 2026, 8:17 PM IST
|GNG Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 06, 2026, 2:31 AM IST
|GNG Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 06, 2026, 2:05 AM IST
|GNG Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 05, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
|GNG Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
GNG Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900MH2006PLC165194 and registration number is 165194. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 711.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GNG Electronics is ₹366.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GNG Electronics is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of GNG Electronics is ₹4,176.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of GNG Electronics are ₹380.00 and ₹365.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GNG Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GNG Electronics is ₹401.45 and 52-week low of GNG Electronics is ₹239.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The GNG Electronics has shown returns of -4.84% over the past day, 44.63% for the past month, 10.35% over 3 months, 9.85% over 1 year, 3.18% across 3 years, and 1.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GNG Electronics are 39.93 and 5.91 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.