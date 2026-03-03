Facebook Pixel Code
GNG Electronics Share Price

NSE
BSE

GNG ELECTRONICS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Electronics
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of GNG Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹366.35 Closed
-4.84₹ -18.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

GNG Electronics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹365.75₹380.00
₹366.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹239.00₹401.45
₹366.35
Open Price
₹369.00
Prev. Close
₹385.00
Volume
13,811

Over the last 5 years, the share price of GNG Electronics has gained 1.90% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.85%.

GNG Electronics’s current P/E of 39.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

GNG Electronics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
GNG Electronics		-1.8131.2114.991.899.853.181.90
Kaynes Technology India		-2.335.52-29.37-44.45-9.3862.1740.27
Syrma SGS Technology		-5.48-4.64-1.74-1.2987.0842.4920.08
Dynamatic Technologies		4.1018.2217.0254.3156.7958.1861.73
Centum Electronics		-2.0715.7817.08-3.23134.8170.1443.83
Cyient DLM		-4.39-20.82-29.69-30.64-22.29-10.15-6.22
Hind Rectifiers		-3.142.63-7.39-15.9063.0091.0457.60
RIR Power Electronics		-6.06-15.11-21.08-31.582.1873.43105.83
MIC Electronics		-12.25-19.58-21.85-31.62-34.0538.92121.55
SPEL Semiconductor		-5.89-11.47-20.67-23.5028.6550.3959.59
BCC Fuba India		0.4816.87-9.1412.5658.7991.4370.82
Dhanashree Electronics		-3.16-10.70-37.92-37.20234.52102.9959.21
Rama Vision		9.925.72-0.4164.0081.1042.9880.20
Cosmo Ferrites		-5.98-23.22-31.15-54.99-52.17-14.2944.98
Purple Wave Infocom		-3.2810.41-7.36-7.36-7.36-2.51-1.52
Mehai Technology		-3.65-18.52-19.02-84.73-77.8514.48-21.75
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems		-2.6417.4120.90-6.33-8.6042.4212.65
Delta Manufacturing		-5.31-11.44-21.86-33.83-2.50-6.5211.31
Gujarat Poly Electronics		-6.47-15.07-15.15-35.12-21.5622.2350.18
Srigee DLM		-1.800.71-23.45-58.31-60.25-26.48-16.85

Over the last one year, GNG Electronics has gained 9.85% compared to peers like Kaynes Technology India (-9.38%), Syrma SGS Technology (87.08%), Dynamatic Technologies (56.79%). From a 5 year perspective, GNG Electronics has underperformed peers relative to Kaynes Technology India (40.27%) and Syrma SGS Technology (20.08%).

GNG Electronics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

GNG Electronics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5370.09373.19
10355.3361.11
20329.18340.91
50304.03319.55
100314.4320.56
200234.930

GNG Electronics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, GNG Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.67%, FII holding fell to 2.41%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

GNG Electronics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,45,1440.8626.21
8,56,5800.821.48
2,75,0000.796.9

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Top Retirement-Pension Funds

GNG Electronics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 12:13 AM ISTGNG Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 11, 2026, 8:17 PM ISTGNG Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2026, 2:31 AM ISTGNG Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 06, 2026, 2:05 AM ISTGNG Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 05, 2026, 10:45 PM ISTGNG Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About GNG Electronics

GNG Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900MH2006PLC165194 and registration number is 165194. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 711.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rinku Vikas Arora
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharad Khandelwal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Vidhi Sharad Khandelwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Pancholi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Amit Midha
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sheetalkumar Dak
    Independent Director

FAQs on GNG Electronics Share Price

What is the share price of GNG Electronics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for GNG Electronics is ₹366.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is GNG Electronics?

The GNG Electronics is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of GNG Electronics?

The market cap of GNG Electronics is ₹4,176.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of GNG Electronics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of GNG Electronics are ₹380.00 and ₹365.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of GNG Electronics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which GNG Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of GNG Electronics is ₹401.45 and 52-week low of GNG Electronics is ₹239.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the GNG Electronics performed historically in terms of returns?

The GNG Electronics has shown returns of -4.84% over the past day, 44.63% for the past month, 10.35% over 3 months, 9.85% over 1 year, 3.18% across 3 years, and 1.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of GNG Electronics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of GNG Electronics are 39.93 and 5.91 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

GNG Electronics News

