Shreeji Shipping Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREEJI SHIPPING GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Shipping
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Shreeji Shipping Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹390.50 Closed
-2.31₹ -9.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Shreeji Shipping Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹383.00₹404.50
₹390.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹221.55₹421.35
₹390.50
Open Price
₹383.05
Prev. Close
₹399.75
Volume
43,060

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shreeji Shipping Global has gained 8.93% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 53.38%.

Shreeji Shipping Global’s current P/E of 39.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Shreeji Shipping Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shreeji Shipping Global		-2.363.1814.3554.1753.3815.328.93
Great Eastern Shipping Company		0.278.0920.3238.4061.2531.7832.34
Shipping Corporation of India		-1.3515.6412.1515.4378.3529.3415.73
Seamec		2.549.5136.2843.3044.4531.5622.51
Essar Shipping		-6.35-13.19-14.47-3.606.8035.9120.51
Transworld Shipping Lines		-8.41-24.13-26.66-49.32-46.09-19.378.88
Global Offshore Services		-11.675.12-22.19-28.06-36.8210.1241.48
Chowgule Steamships		-5.32-4.20-9.79-17.04-19.5413.8021.96
Shahi Shipping		-12.15-9.16-25.50-8.56-16.4445.0320.34
Datiware Maritime Infra		0010.1927.4447.3435.875.67

Over the last one year, Shreeji Shipping Global has gained 53.38% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (61.25%), Shipping Corporation of India (78.35%), Seamec (44.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Shreeji Shipping Global has underperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (32.34%) and Shipping Corporation of India (15.73%).

Shreeji Shipping Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Shreeji Shipping Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5402.52401.42
10406.01400.28
20391.28391.1
50365.54367.21
100325.18329.25
200196.520

Shreeji Shipping Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shreeji Shipping Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.25%, FII holding fell to 0.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shreeji Shipping Global Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,90,0001.4927.27
6,00,0001.3818.38

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Shreeji Shipping Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 7:24 PM ISTShreeji Ship. Global - Intimation Of Record Date For Interim Dividend And Dividend Payment Date.
Feb 24, 2026, 7:17 PM ISTShreeji Ship. Global - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Feb 24, 2026, 7:12 PM ISTShreeji Ship. Global - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On February 24, 2026, In Terms Of S
Feb 17, 2026, 5:37 AM ISTShreeji Ship. Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Regarding Board Meeting Of The Company Under Regulation
Feb 13, 2026, 8:45 PM ISTShreeji Ship. Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About Shreeji Shipping Global

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52242GJ2024PLC150537 and registration number is 150537. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Shipping. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 584.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 146.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ashokkumar Haridas Lal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Haridas Lal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Vipulchandra Sureshchandra Acharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thomaskutty Varghese
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Amritlal Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sheelaben Mansukhlal Dattani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shreeji Shipping Global Share Price

What is the share price of Shreeji Shipping Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreeji Shipping Global is ₹390.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shreeji Shipping Global?

The Shreeji Shipping Global is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shreeji Shipping Global?

The market cap of Shreeji Shipping Global is ₹6,361.96 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shreeji Shipping Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreeji Shipping Global are ₹404.50 and ₹383.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shreeji Shipping Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreeji Shipping Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreeji Shipping Global is ₹421.35 and 52-week low of Shreeji Shipping Global is ₹221.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Shreeji Shipping Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shreeji Shipping Global has shown returns of -2.31% over the past day, 25.48% for the past month, 18.26% over 3 months, 53.38% over 1 year, 15.32% across 3 years, and 8.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shreeji Shipping Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreeji Shipping Global are 39.37 and 8.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Shreeji Shipping Global News

