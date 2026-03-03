Here's the live share price of Shreeji Shipping Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shreeji Shipping Global has gained 8.93% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 53.38%.
Shreeji Shipping Global’s current P/E of 39.37x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|-2.36
|3.18
|14.35
|54.17
|53.38
|15.32
|8.93
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|0.27
|8.09
|20.32
|38.40
|61.25
|31.78
|32.34
|Shipping Corporation of India
|-1.35
|15.64
|12.15
|15.43
|78.35
|29.34
|15.73
|Seamec
|2.54
|9.51
|36.28
|43.30
|44.45
|31.56
|22.51
|Essar Shipping
|-6.35
|-13.19
|-14.47
|-3.60
|6.80
|35.91
|20.51
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|-8.41
|-24.13
|-26.66
|-49.32
|-46.09
|-19.37
|8.88
|Global Offshore Services
|-11.67
|5.12
|-22.19
|-28.06
|-36.82
|10.12
|41.48
|Chowgule Steamships
|-5.32
|-4.20
|-9.79
|-17.04
|-19.54
|13.80
|21.96
|Shahi Shipping
|-12.15
|-9.16
|-25.50
|-8.56
|-16.44
|45.03
|20.34
|Datiware Maritime Infra
|0
|0
|10.19
|27.44
|47.34
|35.87
|5.67
Over the last one year, Shreeji Shipping Global has gained 53.38% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (61.25%), Shipping Corporation of India (78.35%), Seamec (44.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Shreeji Shipping Global has underperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (32.34%) and Shipping Corporation of India (15.73%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|402.52
|401.42
|10
|406.01
|400.28
|20
|391.28
|391.1
|50
|365.54
|367.21
|100
|325.18
|329.25
|200
|196.52
|0
In the latest quarter, Shreeji Shipping Global remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.25%, FII holding fell to 0.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,90,000
|1.49
|27.27
|6,00,000
|1.38
|18.38
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 7:24 PM IST
|Shreeji Ship. Global - Intimation Of Record Date For Interim Dividend And Dividend Payment Date.
|Feb 24, 2026, 7:17 PM IST
|Shreeji Ship. Global - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|Feb 24, 2026, 7:12 PM IST
|Shreeji Ship. Global - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E. On February 24, 2026, In Terms Of S
|Feb 17, 2026, 5:37 AM IST
|Shreeji Ship. Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Regarding Board Meeting Of The Company Under Regulation
|Feb 13, 2026, 8:45 PM IST
|Shreeji Ship. Global - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/03/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52242GJ2024PLC150537 and registration number is 150537. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Shipping. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 584.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 146.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shreeji Shipping Global is ₹390.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shreeji Shipping Global is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shreeji Shipping Global is ₹6,361.96 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shreeji Shipping Global are ₹404.50 and ₹383.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shreeji Shipping Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shreeji Shipping Global is ₹421.35 and 52-week low of Shreeji Shipping Global is ₹221.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shreeji Shipping Global has shown returns of -2.31% over the past day, 25.48% for the past month, 18.26% over 3 months, 53.38% over 1 year, 15.32% across 3 years, and 8.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shreeji Shipping Global are 39.37 and 8.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.