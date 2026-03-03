Here's the live share price of Senores Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Senores Pharmaceuticals has gained 6.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 40.35%.
Senores Pharmaceuticals’s current P/E of 34.59x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Senores Pharmaceuticals
|-2.21
|-6.12
|-2.88
|7.00
|43.88
|11.01
|6.47
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Senores Pharmaceuticals has gained 43.88% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Senores Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|785.48
|776.53
|10
|793.82
|786.65
|20
|803.57
|795.44
|50
|809.87
|798.59
|100
|790.25
|778.04
|200
|706.49
|716.16
In the latest quarter, Senores Pharmaceuticals saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.80%, while DII stake increased to 9.32%, FII holding fell to 3.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,40,883
|0.76
|50.5
|5,40,000
|1.55
|42.55
|4,70,630
|0.25
|37.08
|3,98,978
|0.21
|31.44
|1,85,417
|0.28
|14.61
|1,07,000
|0.92
|8.43
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 8:55 PM IST
|Senores Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Mar 02, 2026, 8:48 PM IST
|Senores Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 31, 2026, 9:50 PM IST
|Senores Pharma. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jan 31, 2026, 8:51 PM IST
|Senores Pharma. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jan 27, 2026, 11:46 PM IST
|Senores Pharmaceutic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24290GJ2017PLC100263 and registration number is 100263. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Senores Pharmaceuticals is ₹763.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Senores Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Senores Pharmaceuticals is ₹3,514.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Senores Pharmaceuticals are ₹769.60 and ₹737.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Senores Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Senores Pharmaceuticals is ₹876.00 and 52-week low of Senores Pharmaceuticals is ₹457.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Senores Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, -3.58% for the past month, -7.34% over 3 months, 40.35% over 1 year, 11.01% across 3 years, and 6.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Senores Pharmaceuticals are 34.59 and 4.15 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.