Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

SENORES PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Senores Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹763.15 Closed
-0.12₹ -0.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Senores Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹737.85₹769.60
₹763.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹457.95₹876.00
₹763.15
Open Price
₹737.85
Prev. Close
₹764.05
Volume
5,972

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Senores Pharmaceuticals has gained 6.47% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 40.35%.

Senores Pharmaceuticals’s current P/E of 34.59x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Senores Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Senores Pharmaceuticals		-2.21-6.12-2.887.0043.8811.016.47
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Senores Pharmaceuticals has gained 43.88% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Senores Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Senores Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Senores Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5785.48776.53
10793.82786.65
20803.57795.44
50809.87798.59
100790.25778.04
200706.49716.16

Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Senores Pharmaceuticals saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.80%, while DII stake increased to 9.32%, FII holding fell to 3.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Senores Pharmaceuticals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,40,8830.7650.5
5,40,0001.5542.55
4,70,6300.2537.08
3,98,9780.2131.44
1,85,4170.2814.61
1,07,0000.928.43

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Senores Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 8:55 PM ISTSenores Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Mar 02, 2026, 8:48 PM ISTSenores Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 31, 2026, 9:50 PM ISTSenores Pharma. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jan 31, 2026, 8:51 PM ISTSenores Pharma. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jan 27, 2026, 11:46 PM ISTSenores Pharmaceutic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

About Senores Pharmaceuticals

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24290GJ2017PLC100263 and registration number is 100263. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Shaileshbhai Majmudar
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Swapnil Jatinbhai Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chetan Bipinchandra Shah
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Deval Rajnikant Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hemanshu Nitinchandra Pandya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Babulal Sanghvi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashokkumar Vijaysinh Barot
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Arpit Deepakkumar Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kalpit Rajesh Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Udayan Dileep Choksi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Manjula Devi Shroff
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Bansilal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Senores Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Senores Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Senores Pharmaceuticals is ₹763.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Senores Pharmaceuticals?

The Senores Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Senores Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Senores Pharmaceuticals is ₹3,514.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Senores Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Senores Pharmaceuticals are ₹769.60 and ₹737.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Senores Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Senores Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Senores Pharmaceuticals is ₹876.00 and 52-week low of Senores Pharmaceuticals is ₹457.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Senores Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Senores Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -0.12% over the past day, -3.58% for the past month, -7.34% over 3 months, 40.35% over 1 year, 11.01% across 3 years, and 6.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Senores Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Senores Pharmaceuticals are 34.59 and 4.15 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Senores Pharmaceuticals News

