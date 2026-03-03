Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Solarworld Energy Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOLARWORLD ENERGY SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Power
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Solarworld Energy Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹186.40 Closed
-4.29₹ -8.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Solarworld Energy Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹171.55₹190.35
₹186.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹171.55₹389.00
₹186.40
Open Price
₹171.55
Prev. Close
₹194.75
Volume
11,237

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Solarworld Energy Solutions has declined 10.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.33%.

Solarworld Energy Solutions’s current P/E of 19.98x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Solarworld Energy Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-6.61-17.43-36.40-42.33-42.33-16.76-10.42
Power Grid Corporation of India		-2.674.7510.593.7417.4821.2318.32
Adani Energy Solutions		-5.950.120.6427.7649.229.473.33
GE Vernova T&D India		0.819.0829.5533.84188.34229.4394.30
Kalpataru Projects International		-2.214.36-0.67-7.4940.1628.1224.20
KEC International		-4.37-8.31-21.57-33.44-17.776.914.13
ACME Solar Holdings		0.246.516.49-22.2523.87-2.88-1.74
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		1.0623.7523.10-39.74-16.15116.30103.15
Voltamp Transformers		4.9216.4811.829.3040.9447.2649.85
Transrail Lighting		-4.49-1.29-13.72-31.044.40-1.02-0.61
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-5.5312.3513.54-5.40130.4129.2116.62
Vikram Solar		-9.85-22.28-33.37-49.62-53.12-22.32-14.06
GK Energy		-9.762.42-27.72-36.90-36.90-14.23-8.80
Bajel Projects		-3.80-3.92-11.13-23.85-2.68-7.42-4.52
Indo Tech Transformers		-1.142.70-7.85-18.05-28.45101.2670.89
Rajesh Power Services		-7.19-7.75-26.99-41.5312.638.775.17
Jyoti Structures		-4.2824.845.99-27.68-29.5324.6026.09
Sugs Lloyd		-5.47-13.25-32.53-28.65-28.65-10.64-6.53
Modern Malleables		10.2240.28162.15486.06638.7994.7649.18
Aartech Solonics		-2.86-10.06-15.80-28.87-27.9725.4238.62

Over the last one year, Solarworld Energy Solutions has declined 42.33% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), GE Vernova T&D India (188.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Solarworld Energy Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).

Solarworld Energy Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Solarworld Energy Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5201.24199
10204.38203.58
20213.87213.11
50244.44237.83
100274.27272.03
200142.090

Solarworld Energy Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Solarworld Energy Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.20%, FII holding fell to 1.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Solarworld Energy Solutions Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
11,00,0000.8124.67

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Solarworld Energy Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 8:04 PM ISTSolarworld EnergySol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 25, 2026, 10:42 PM ISTSolarworld EnergySol - Intimation Of Signing Of Non-Binding Memorandum Of Understanding ('Mou')
Feb 06, 2026, 11:55 PM ISTSolarworld EnergySol - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of LODR- Intimation Of Litigation
Feb 06, 2026, 12:59 AM ISTSolarworld EnergySol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 06, 2026, 12:56 AM ISTSolarworld EnergySol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Solarworld Energy Solutions

Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15100DL2013PLC255455 and registration number is 255455. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 546.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Rini Chordia
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Kartik Teltia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mangal Chand Teltia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramakant Pattanaik
    Independent Director

FAQs on Solarworld Energy Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Solarworld Energy Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solarworld Energy Solutions is ₹186.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Solarworld Energy Solutions?

The Solarworld Energy Solutions is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Solarworld Energy Solutions?

The market cap of Solarworld Energy Solutions is ₹1,615.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Solarworld Energy Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Solarworld Energy Solutions are ₹190.35 and ₹171.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solarworld Energy Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solarworld Energy Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solarworld Energy Solutions is ₹389.00 and 52-week low of Solarworld Energy Solutions is ₹171.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Solarworld Energy Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Solarworld Energy Solutions has shown returns of -4.29% over the past day, -20.49% for the past month, -38.0% over 3 months, -42.33% over 1 year, -16.76% across 3 years, and -10.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Solarworld Energy Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solarworld Energy Solutions are 19.98 and 2.02 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Solarworld Energy Solutions News

More Solarworld Energy Solutions News
icon
Market Pulse