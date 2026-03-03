Here's the live share price of Solarworld Energy Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Solarworld Energy Solutions has declined 10.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.33%.
Solarworld Energy Solutions’s current P/E of 19.98x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-6.61
|-17.43
|-36.40
|-42.33
|-42.33
|-16.76
|-10.42
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-2.67
|4.75
|10.59
|3.74
|17.48
|21.23
|18.32
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-5.95
|0.12
|0.64
|27.76
|49.22
|9.47
|3.33
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.81
|9.08
|29.55
|33.84
|188.34
|229.43
|94.30
|Kalpataru Projects International
|-2.21
|4.36
|-0.67
|-7.49
|40.16
|28.12
|24.20
|KEC International
|-4.37
|-8.31
|-21.57
|-33.44
|-17.77
|6.91
|4.13
|ACME Solar Holdings
|0.24
|6.51
|6.49
|-22.25
|23.87
|-2.88
|-1.74
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|1.06
|23.75
|23.10
|-39.74
|-16.15
|116.30
|103.15
|Voltamp Transformers
|4.92
|16.48
|11.82
|9.30
|40.94
|47.26
|49.85
|Transrail Lighting
|-4.49
|-1.29
|-13.72
|-31.04
|4.40
|-1.02
|-0.61
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-5.53
|12.35
|13.54
|-5.40
|130.41
|29.21
|16.62
|Vikram Solar
|-9.85
|-22.28
|-33.37
|-49.62
|-53.12
|-22.32
|-14.06
|GK Energy
|-9.76
|2.42
|-27.72
|-36.90
|-36.90
|-14.23
|-8.80
|Bajel Projects
|-3.80
|-3.92
|-11.13
|-23.85
|-2.68
|-7.42
|-4.52
|Indo Tech Transformers
|-1.14
|2.70
|-7.85
|-18.05
|-28.45
|101.26
|70.89
|Rajesh Power Services
|-7.19
|-7.75
|-26.99
|-41.53
|12.63
|8.77
|5.17
|Jyoti Structures
|-4.28
|24.84
|5.99
|-27.68
|-29.53
|24.60
|26.09
|Sugs Lloyd
|-5.47
|-13.25
|-32.53
|-28.65
|-28.65
|-10.64
|-6.53
|Modern Malleables
|10.22
|40.28
|162.15
|486.06
|638.79
|94.76
|49.18
|Aartech Solonics
|-2.86
|-10.06
|-15.80
|-28.87
|-27.97
|25.42
|38.62
Over the last one year, Solarworld Energy Solutions has declined 42.33% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), GE Vernova T&D India (188.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Solarworld Energy Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|201.24
|199
|10
|204.38
|203.58
|20
|213.87
|213.11
|50
|244.44
|237.83
|100
|274.27
|272.03
|200
|142.09
|0
In the latest quarter, Solarworld Energy Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.20%, FII holding fell to 1.49%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|11,00,000
|0.81
|24.67
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 8:04 PM IST
|Solarworld EnergySol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 25, 2026, 10:42 PM IST
|Solarworld EnergySol - Intimation Of Signing Of Non-Binding Memorandum Of Understanding ('Mou')
|Feb 06, 2026, 11:55 PM IST
|Solarworld EnergySol - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of LODR- Intimation Of Litigation
|Feb 06, 2026, 12:59 AM IST
|Solarworld EnergySol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 06, 2026, 12:56 AM IST
|Solarworld EnergySol - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15100DL2013PLC255455 and registration number is 255455. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 546.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solarworld Energy Solutions is ₹186.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Solarworld Energy Solutions is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Solarworld Energy Solutions is ₹1,615.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Solarworld Energy Solutions are ₹190.35 and ₹171.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solarworld Energy Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solarworld Energy Solutions is ₹389.00 and 52-week low of Solarworld Energy Solutions is ₹171.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Solarworld Energy Solutions has shown returns of -4.29% over the past day, -20.49% for the past month, -38.0% over 3 months, -42.33% over 1 year, -16.76% across 3 years, and -10.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solarworld Energy Solutions are 19.98 and 2.02 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.