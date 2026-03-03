Here's the live share price of Euro Pratik Sales along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Euro Pratik Sales has gained 0.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.10%.
Euro Pratik Sales’s current P/E of 37.36x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Euro Pratik Sales
|-0.44
|4.50
|-28.24
|0.10
|0.10
|0.03
|0.02
|Dhabriya Polywood
|-9.64
|2.09
|-12.53
|-13.40
|11.30
|41.77
|43.69
|The Indian Wood Products Company
|4.04
|1.19
|-11.57
|-11.73
|-11.69
|12.14
|-5.47
|Megamont
|-3.42
|67.23
|57.37
|84.06
|321.32
|159.94
|73.31
|Pratik Panels
|11.90
|22.28
|-12.25
|7.12
|19.37
|-4.63
|12.09
|National Plywood Industries
|7.88
|42.96
|150.64
|65.92
|-11.83
|0.17
|1.34
|Bloom Dekor
|1.72
|13.52
|44.07
|8.02
|18.57
|1.28
|-4.02
|Diksha Greens
|-5.76
|-22.49
|-40.99
|-40.18
|-59.94
|-19.05
|-26.91
Over the last one year, Euro Pratik Sales has gained 0.10% compared to peers like Dhabriya Polywood (11.30%), The Indian Wood Products Company (-11.69%), Megamont (321.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Euro Pratik Sales has underperformed peers relative to Dhabriya Polywood (43.69%) and The Indian Wood Products Company (-5.47%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|253.92
|251.82
|10
|248.16
|250.12
|20
|247.5
|250.31
|50
|266.98
|262.31
|100
|290.23
|283.4
|200
|154.92
|0
In the latest quarter, Euro Pratik Sales remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.01%, FII holding fell to 1.57%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,12,200
|0.72
|22.19
|4,15,385
|0.7
|9.11
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
|Euro Pratik Sales - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 17, 2026, 9:52 PM IST
|Euro Pratik Sales - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:48 AM IST
|Euro Pratik Sales - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 10, 2026, 5:07 PM IST
|Euro Pratik Sales - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 09, 2026, 1:52 AM IST
|Euro Pratik Sales - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Euro Pratik Sales Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74110MH2010PLC199072 and registration number is 199072. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euro Pratik Sales is ₹248.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Euro Pratik Sales is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Euro Pratik Sales is ₹2,539.67 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Euro Pratik Sales are ₹252.40 and ₹241.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euro Pratik Sales stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euro Pratik Sales is ₹389.95 and 52-week low of Euro Pratik Sales is ₹210.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Euro Pratik Sales has shown returns of -0.36% over the past day, 3.95% for the past month, -27.19% over 3 months, 0.1% over 1 year, 0.03% across 3 years, and 0.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Euro Pratik Sales are 37.36 and 8.74 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.