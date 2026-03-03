Facebook Pixel Code
Euro Pratik Sales Share Price

NSE
BSE

EURO PRATIK SALES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Infrastructure
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Euro Pratik Sales along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹248.50 Closed
-0.36₹ -0.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Euro Pratik Sales Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹241.90₹252.40
₹248.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹210.25₹389.95
₹248.50
Open Price
₹245.10
Prev. Close
₹249.40
Volume
6,930

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Euro Pratik Sales has gained 0.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.10%.

Euro Pratik Sales’s current P/E of 37.36x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Euro Pratik Sales Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Euro Pratik Sales		-0.444.50-28.240.100.100.030.02
Dhabriya Polywood		-9.642.09-12.53-13.4011.3041.7743.69
The Indian Wood Products Company		4.041.19-11.57-11.73-11.6912.14-5.47
Megamont		-3.4267.2357.3784.06321.32159.9473.31
Pratik Panels		11.9022.28-12.257.1219.37-4.6312.09
National Plywood Industries		7.8842.96150.6465.92-11.830.171.34
Bloom Dekor		1.7213.5244.078.0218.571.28-4.02
Diksha Greens		-5.76-22.49-40.99-40.18-59.94-19.05-26.91

Over the last one year, Euro Pratik Sales has gained 0.10% compared to peers like Dhabriya Polywood (11.30%), The Indian Wood Products Company (-11.69%), Megamont (321.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Euro Pratik Sales has underperformed peers relative to Dhabriya Polywood (43.69%) and The Indian Wood Products Company (-5.47%).

Euro Pratik Sales Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Euro Pratik Sales Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5253.92251.82
10248.16250.12
20247.5250.31
50266.98262.31
100290.23283.4
200154.920

Euro Pratik Sales Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Euro Pratik Sales remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.01%, FII holding fell to 1.57%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Euro Pratik Sales Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,12,2000.7222.19
4,15,3850.79.11

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Euro Pratik Sales Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 11:39 PM ISTEuro Pratik Sales - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 17, 2026, 9:52 PM ISTEuro Pratik Sales - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 14, 2026, 12:48 AM ISTEuro Pratik Sales - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2026, 5:07 PM ISTEuro Pratik Sales - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 09, 2026, 1:52 AM ISTEuro Pratik Sales - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Euro Pratik Sales

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74110MH2010PLC199072 and registration number is 199072. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others
  • Address
    601-602, 6th floor, Peninsula Heights C.D. Barfiwala Lane, Andheri (West), Mumbai Maharashtra 400058
  • Contact
    cs@europratik.com
    www.europratik.com

Management

  • Mr. Pratik Gunvantraj Singhvi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jai Gunvantraj Singhvi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Abhinav Sacheti
    Executive Director & Chief Marketing Officer
  • Mr. Dhruti Apruva Bhagalia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Hastimal Kachhara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Kailash Ramuka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Euro Pratik Sales Share Price

What is the share price of Euro Pratik Sales?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euro Pratik Sales is ₹248.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Euro Pratik Sales?

The Euro Pratik Sales is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Euro Pratik Sales?

The market cap of Euro Pratik Sales is ₹2,539.67 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Euro Pratik Sales?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Euro Pratik Sales are ₹252.40 and ₹241.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Euro Pratik Sales?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euro Pratik Sales stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euro Pratik Sales is ₹389.95 and 52-week low of Euro Pratik Sales is ₹210.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Euro Pratik Sales performed historically in terms of returns?

The Euro Pratik Sales has shown returns of -0.36% over the past day, 3.95% for the past month, -27.19% over 3 months, 0.1% over 1 year, 0.03% across 3 years, and 0.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Euro Pratik Sales?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Euro Pratik Sales are 37.36 and 8.74 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Euro Pratik Sales News

