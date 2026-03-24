Sai Parenterals has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 24, 2026 and will close on Mar 27, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹372.00-392.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.01
|1.54
|1.23
|8.07
|-1.48
|22.52
|24.37
|Divi's Laboratories
|-1.2
|-3.87
|-7.43
|0.49
|1.74
|29.52
|12.04
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.13
|-4.18
|9.9
|16.58
|28.81
|40.63
|28.04
|Lupin
|-0.07
|2.07
|9
|15.36
|8.34
|52.36
|17.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-2.38
|-3.61
|-0.99
|-3.45
|3.55
|12.35
|7.55
|Cipla
|-4.69
|-7.91
|-18.35
|-20.56
|-19.83
|12.32
|9.59
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-3.28
|-4.79
|-6.23
|-16.93
|-6.83
|21.62
|14.8
|Mankind Pharma
|-6.81
|-6.2
|-12.12
|-23.81
|-18.75
|10.66
|6.27
|Aurobindo Pharma
|-0.57
|9.82
|5.56
|17.22
|5.71
|39.81
|8.89
|Alkem Laboratories
|-3.54
|-6.39
|-7.57
|-7.74
|1.82
|18.18
|14.44
|Biocon
|-2.75
|-6.04
|-7.83
|2.28
|5.11
|22.22
|-1.81
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|-2.65
|1.48
|3.41
|3.49
|39.95
|68.53
|35.32
|Abbott India
|-3.65
|-3.34
|-10.63
|-15.6
|-17.98
|6.18
|11.71
|Laurus Labs
|-0.75
|-6.52
|-11.38
|5.68
|54.32
|46.57
|21.61
|Ipca Laboratories
|-2.26
|0.96
|8.14
|13.46
|5.29
|25.18
|10.8
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-6.19
|-12.95
|-8.35
|-17.01
|-20.94
|20.56
|9.84
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.46
|-9.9
|-5.91
|-23.43
|-13.95
|-4.89
|-2.96
|Ajanta Pharma
|-7.41
|-5.15
|2.28
|10.49
|1.04
|32.37
|18.72
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-1.13
|0.48
|14.59
|22.69
|23.85
|28.62
|28.5