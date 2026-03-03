Facebook Pixel Code
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

CLEAN MAX ENVIRO ENERGY SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹867.90 Closed
-17.58₹ -185.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹761.80₹958.40
₹867.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹761.80₹958.40
₹867.90
Open Price
₹952.20
Prev. Close
₹1,053.00
Volume
7,97,002

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has gained 0.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.00%.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		0000000
NTPC		-1.385.2716.8812.8920.0229.8127.37
Adani Power		-4.33-3.97-4.8913.2242.8159.6760.41
Adani Green Energy		-7.96-3.11-10.65-3.5012.2717.14-5.12
Tata Power Company		-3.090.81-4.14-5.417.3221.0128.45
JSW Energy		-1.614.832.49-5.311.8125.6941.80
Torrent Power		1.0613.6419.7418.5022.9644.9930.93
NTPC Green Energy		-1.971.31-4.00-16.180.20-10.31-6.32
NHPC		-3.48-6.82-4.78-7.89-0.3822.4524.14
NLC India		-4.410.505.408.5223.6846.8035.54
SJVN		-5.30-2.59-7.50-25.20-14.3029.3421.31
CESC		-1.634.20-12.38-0.9016.0529.9719.72
NAVA		0.091.379.53-17.8949.1966.1874.46
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		0.63-6.22-25.17-21.1810.7029.2336.91
Reliance Power		-9.67-18.45-40.14-51.92-30.1728.9439.89
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-4.496.02-0.570.9920.0782.3020.60
KPI Green Energy		-5.65-9.41-18.61-26.73-3.2554.94126.40
Inox Green Energy Services		-7.28-7.99-25.096.4640.6151.4922.41
PTC India		-1.72-7.213.96-9.2012.8219.5615.65

Over the last one year, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has gained 0.00% compared to peers like NTPC (20.02%), Adani Power (42.81%), Adani Green Energy (12.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has underperformed peers relative to NTPC (27.37%) and Adani Power (60.41%).

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Financials

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Share Holding Pattern

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 3:09 PM ISTClean Max Enviro - Listing of Equity Shares of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd

About Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93090MH2010PLC208425 and registration number is 208425. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2270.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kuldeep Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pratap Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Murzash Manekshana
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Nawal Saini
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kaul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arijit Basu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santosh Janakiram
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Divekar Nirula
    Independent Director

FAQs on Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions is ₹867.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions?

The Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions?

The market cap of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions is ₹10,161.30 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions are ₹958.40 and ₹761.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions is ₹958.40 and 52-week low of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions is ₹761.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has shown returns of -17.58% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions are 0.00 and 3.67 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

