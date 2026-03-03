Facebook Pixel Code
Gaudium IVF And Women Health Share Price

NSE
BSE

GAUDIUM IVF AND WOMEN HEALTH

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Gaudium IVF And Women Health along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹81.59 Closed
1.38₹ 1.11
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Gaudium IVF And Women Health Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.46₹82.75
₹81.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹76.46₹87.15
₹81.59
Open Price
₹76.46
Prev. Close
₹80.48
Volume
3,21,495

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gaudium IVF And Women Health has gained 0.27% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 1.38%.

Gaudium IVF And Women Health’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Gaudium IVF And Women Health Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gaudium IVF And Women Health		1.381.381.381.381.380.460.27
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.479.448.020.3225.5420.7120.45
Max Healthcare Institute		-0.487.74-0.43-6.9911.1336.4741.70
Fortis Healthcare		1.447.973.92-2.5048.5350.1139.99
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-1.731.93-8.46-1.1410.8132.0433.19
Aster DM Healthcare		1.9018.95-0.734.8564.9741.9035.17
Global Health		-1.761.43-6.66-20.85-6.8730.8122.14
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		-1.9616.371.73-2.2038.3038.9229.27
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.120.32-5.90-15.4620.1012.903.93
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		-1.261.21-11.326.8715.123.942.34
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		0.728.21-10.51-20.04-3.1817.2421.79
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		-0.171.59-2.16-7.695.5134.689.68
Metropolis Healthcare		-1.90-2.17-4.46-15.7618.8612.29-1.23
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		1.202.62-11.63-10.41-10.756.213.68
Healthcare Global Enterprises		-3.32-5.66-21.45-18.5815.1926.9427.29
Park Medi World		-1.6320.3728.2528.2528.258.655.10
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		-3.1111.65-0.76-8.9989.5926.9215.38
Thyrocare Technologies		-3.08-0.82-10.62-10.8675.3137.104.89
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		2.96-2.67-8.73-16.905.9739.5137.71
Nephrocare Health Services		0.8311.7821.3521.3521.356.663.95

Over the last one year, Gaudium IVF And Women Health has gained 1.38% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Gaudium IVF And Women Health has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).

Gaudium IVF And Women Health Financials

Gaudium IVF And Women Health Share Holding Pattern

Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 6:22 AM ISTGaudium IVF & Women - Intimation Under Regulation 8(2) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Prohibition Of Insider
Mar 02, 2026, 6:14 AM ISTGaudium IVF & Women - Intimation Under Regulation 7(1) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And
Mar 02, 2026, 6:08 AM ISTGaudium IVF & Women - Intimation Under Regulation 6(1) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And
Mar 02, 2026, 5:59 AM ISTGaudium IVF & Women - Intimation Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
Feb 27, 2026, 1:41 PM ISTGaudium IVF & Women - Listing of Equity Shares of Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd

About Gaudium IVF And Women Health

Gaudium IVF And Women Health Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85100DL2015PLC278296 and registration number is 278296. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Manika Khanna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Peeyush Khanna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishad Khanna
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Brajesh Singh Bhadauria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Marpu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Chunilal BhojaniRajesh Chunilal Bhojani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gaudium IVF And Women Health Share Price

What is the share price of Gaudium IVF And Women Health?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gaudium IVF And Women Health is ₹81.59 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gaudium IVF And Women Health?

The Gaudium IVF And Women Health is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gaudium IVF And Women Health?

The market cap of Gaudium IVF And Women Health is ₹593.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gaudium IVF And Women Health?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gaudium IVF And Women Health are ₹82.75 and ₹76.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gaudium IVF And Women Health?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gaudium IVF And Women Health stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gaudium IVF And Women Health is ₹87.15 and 52-week low of Gaudium IVF And Women Health is ₹76.46 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Gaudium IVF And Women Health performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gaudium IVF And Women Health has shown returns of 1.38% over the past day, 1.38% for the past month, 1.38% over 3 months, 1.38% over 1 year, 0.46% across 3 years, and 0.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gaudium IVF And Women Health?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gaudium IVF And Women Health are 0.00 and 9.20 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Gaudium IVF And Women Health News

