Mamata Machinery Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAMATA MACHINERY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Mamata Machinery along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹420.95 Closed
-3.97₹ -17.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Mamata Machinery Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹392.60₹427.10
₹420.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹285.05₹540.90
₹420.95
Open Price
₹392.60
Prev. Close
₹438.35
Volume
4,605

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mamata Machinery has declined 7.75% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 15.41%.

Mamata Machinery’s current P/E of 24.57x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Mamata Machinery Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mamata Machinery		-2.970.510.181.8919.83-12.57-7.75
Bharat Heavy Electricals		0.06-2.24-5.9120.8241.3051.9538.73
Suzlon Energy		-7.18-16.66-22.10-29.36-17.5868.8548.94
Jyoti CNC Automation		-4.62-2.05-15.67-9.864.9823.1013.28
LMW		-6.52-7.04-3.862.610.6210.3117.41
Inox Wind		-6.14-16.04-31.38-38.33-37.2949.4937.90
Triveni Turbine		-2.96-14.16-13.70-10.81-1.5313.3833.54
TD Power Systems		0.589.4316.9862.12193.8279.5594.98
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-2.249.770.23-26.1023.4550.0828.84
Elecon Engineering Company		-2.99-8.99-15.53-27.684.9228.2171.57
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.1115.898.42-15.61-9.2124.2412.59
Praj Industries		0.034.38-2.63-25.99-35.99-3.8612.16
Ajax Engineering		-1.94-6.79-23.29-30.01-18.03-6.83-4.15
GMM Pfaudler		-3.42-9.55-16.44-20.75-15.32-16.15-7.87
The Anup Engineering		-3.97-24.44-28.36-32.52-42.9242.1337.10
Standard Engineering Technology		-1.60-0.53-21.02-33.30-3.65-9.10-5.56
John Cockerill India		0.38-0.79-0.9610.5897.7749.4743.27
Concord Control Systems		-5.16-4.76-11.3187.43253.05170.01100.72
Kilburn Engineering		-0.88-8.82-15.17-9.5938.2771.2282.41
HLE Glascoat		2.56-14.95-29.82-39.5435.67-14.95-7.62

Over the last one year, Mamata Machinery has gained 19.83% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Mamata Machinery has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).

Mamata Machinery Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Mamata Machinery Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5429.2433.9
10427.51429.95
20421.55423.99
50413.92419.12
100422.55422.01
200431.17421.06

Mamata Machinery Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mamata Machinery remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.32%, FII holding fell to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mamata Machinery Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 5:33 AM ISTMamata Machinery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 05, 2026, 5:34 AM ISTMamata Machinery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jan 31, 2026, 10:01 PM ISTMamata Machinery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jan 31, 2026, 9:57 PM ISTMamata Machinery - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jan 31, 2026, 9:50 PM ISTMamata Machinery - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On January 31, 2026

About Mamata Machinery

Mamata Machinery Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29259GJ1979PTC003363 and registration number is 003363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 222.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Chandrakant Patel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Neha Nowlakha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Subba Bangera
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Munjal Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ruchita Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mamata Machinery Share Price

What is the share price of Mamata Machinery?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mamata Machinery is ₹420.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mamata Machinery?

The Mamata Machinery is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mamata Machinery?

The market cap of Mamata Machinery is ₹1,035.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mamata Machinery?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mamata Machinery are ₹427.10 and ₹392.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mamata Machinery?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mamata Machinery stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mamata Machinery is ₹540.90 and 52-week low of Mamata Machinery is ₹285.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Mamata Machinery performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mamata Machinery has shown returns of -3.97% over the past day, 9.47% for the past month, -0.75% over 3 months, 15.41% over 1 year, -12.57% across 3 years, and -7.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mamata Machinery?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mamata Machinery are 24.57 and 5.61 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Mamata Machinery News

