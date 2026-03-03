Here's the live share price of Gem Aromatics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gem Aromatics has declined 8.99% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -37.57%.
Gem Aromatics’s current P/E of 35.24x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gem Aromatics
|3.99
|3.35
|28.52
|-28.07
|-37.57
|-14.54
|-8.99
|SRF
|-1.74
|-12.85
|-10.34
|-13.90
|-10.24
|3.75
|17.40
|Navin Fluorine International
|-1.06
|-0.04
|7.68
|29.36
|63.98
|14.13
|17.58
|Blue Pearl Agriventures
|-3.60
|-26.94
|-53.87
|-56.93
|179.11
|134.11
|110.58
|Yasho Industries
|8.08
|14.39
|0.05
|-11.42
|-9.80
|5.28
|46.30
|Andhra Sugars
|2.08
|4.96
|-5.19
|-4.83
|8.47
|-14.90
|2.49
|Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|-0.19
|-4.62
|-13.46
|-14.12
|39.29
|4.41
|10.60
|Vikram Thermo (India)
|-0.96
|-4.12
|-9.49
|-7.40
|-14.61
|36.73
|34.96
|OCCL
|-2.43
|-8.64
|-12.16
|-33.44
|33.46
|-2.82
|-1.70
|Beezaasan Explotech
|0.45
|-2.91
|-2.25
|4.47
|44.81
|13.14
|7.69
|Diamines & Chemicals
|-2.25
|-6.12
|-14.10
|-39.29
|-34.47
|-18.82
|-5.80
|Ritesh International
|-6.59
|-11.56
|-15.46
|54.56
|120.87
|8.29
|22.42
|Omkar Pharmachem
|0
|0
|-0.81
|14.88
|-1.67
|5.67
|8.41
|Yug Decor
|0
|-16.05
|-29.28
|-30.52
|-42.69
|-18.32
|10.70
|Deco-Mica
|-0.46
|-0.17
|-13.71
|-21.48
|-3.78
|-2.76
|24.74
|Machhar Industries
|2.88
|22.56
|33.61
|15.08
|8.85
|123.40
|61.98
|Vinyoflex
|-3.32
|-10.91
|-11.69
|-26.22
|-27.06
|-10.96
|9.67
|Sreechem Resins
|-5.00
|-21.16
|10.21
|5.16
|-24.51
|-14.78
|38.60
|Citichem India
|-7.86
|-5.56
|-33.33
|-42.65
|-45.16
|-37.09
|-24.28
|Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)
|0
|-5.02
|-0.28
|12.52
|30.19
|20.58
|18.59
Over the last one year, Gem Aromatics has declined 37.57% compared to peers like SRF (-10.24%), Navin Fluorine International (63.98%), Blue Pearl Agriventures (179.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Gem Aromatics has underperformed peers relative to SRF (17.40%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.58%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|195.23
|196.15
|10
|194.99
|194.84
|20
|192.01
|189.88
|50
|172.04
|182.63
|100
|184.57
|199.01
|200
|129.26
|0
In the latest quarter, Gem Aromatics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.59%, FII holding fell to 0.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|37,428
|0.06
|0.64
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 2:26 AM IST
|Gem Aromatics - Intimation Of Commercial Production
|Feb 27, 2026, 2:02 AM IST
|Gem Aromatics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 12, 2026, 5:47 AM IST
|Gem Aromatics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 12, 2026, 5:31 AM IST
|Gem Aromatics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 10, 2026, 12:07 AM IST
|Gem Aromatics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Gem Aromatics Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24246MH1997PLC111057 and registration number is 111057. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 496.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gem Aromatics is ₹199.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gem Aromatics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gem Aromatics is ₹1,040.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gem Aromatics are ₹200.00 and ₹188.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gem Aromatics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gem Aromatics is ₹349.00 and 52-week low of Gem Aromatics is ₹133.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gem Aromatics has shown returns of 1.04% over the past day, 26.96% for the past month, 16.8% over 3 months, -37.57% over 1 year, -14.54% across 3 years, and -8.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gem Aromatics are 35.24 and 2.31 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.