Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Gem Aromatics Share Price

NSE
BSE

GEM AROMATICS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Gem Aromatics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹199.20 Closed
1.04₹ 2.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Gem Aromatics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹188.90₹200.00
₹199.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹133.10₹349.00
₹199.20
Open Price
₹199.00
Prev. Close
₹197.15
Volume
13,173

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gem Aromatics has declined 8.99% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -37.57%.

Gem Aromatics’s current P/E of 35.24x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Gem Aromatics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gem Aromatics		3.993.3528.52-28.07-37.57-14.54-8.99
SRF		-1.74-12.85-10.34-13.90-10.243.7517.40
Navin Fluorine International		-1.06-0.047.6829.3663.9814.1317.58
Blue Pearl Agriventures		-3.60-26.94-53.87-56.93179.11134.11110.58
Yasho Industries		8.0814.390.05-11.42-9.805.2846.30
Andhra Sugars		2.084.96-5.19-4.838.47-14.902.49
Tamilnadu Petroproducts		-0.19-4.62-13.46-14.1239.294.4110.60
Vikram Thermo (India)		-0.96-4.12-9.49-7.40-14.6136.7334.96
OCCL		-2.43-8.64-12.16-33.4433.46-2.82-1.70
Beezaasan Explotech		0.45-2.91-2.254.4744.8113.147.69
Diamines & Chemicals		-2.25-6.12-14.10-39.29-34.47-18.82-5.80
Ritesh International		-6.59-11.56-15.4654.56120.878.2922.42
Omkar Pharmachem		00-0.8114.88-1.675.678.41
Yug Decor		0-16.05-29.28-30.52-42.69-18.3210.70
Deco-Mica		-0.46-0.17-13.71-21.48-3.78-2.7624.74
Machhar Industries		2.8822.5633.6115.088.85123.4061.98
Vinyoflex		-3.32-10.91-11.69-26.22-27.06-10.969.67
Sreechem Resins		-5.00-21.1610.215.16-24.51-14.7838.60
Citichem India		-7.86-5.56-33.33-42.65-45.16-37.09-24.28
Standard Shoe Sole and Mould (India)		0-5.02-0.2812.5230.1920.5818.59

Over the last one year, Gem Aromatics has declined 37.57% compared to peers like SRF (-10.24%), Navin Fluorine International (63.98%), Blue Pearl Agriventures (179.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Gem Aromatics has underperformed peers relative to SRF (17.40%) and Navin Fluorine International (17.58%).

Gem Aromatics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Gem Aromatics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5195.23196.15
10194.99194.84
20192.01189.88
50172.04182.63
100184.57199.01
200129.260

Gem Aromatics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gem Aromatics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.59%, FII holding fell to 0.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gem Aromatics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
37,4280.060.64

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Gem Aromatics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 2:26 AM ISTGem Aromatics - Intimation Of Commercial Production
Feb 27, 2026, 2:02 AM ISTGem Aromatics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 12, 2026, 5:47 AM ISTGem Aromatics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 12, 2026, 5:31 AM ISTGem Aromatics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 10, 2026, 12:07 AM ISTGem Aromatics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

About Gem Aromatics

Gem Aromatics Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24246MH1997PLC111057 and registration number is 111057. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 496.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vipul Parekh
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Yash Vipul Parekh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Kaksha Vipul Parekh
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ajay Sahai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrenik Kishorbhai Vora
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vishakha Hari Bhagvat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parag Ratnakar Gogate
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shubhangi Bhalchandra Umbarkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gem Aromatics Share Price

What is the share price of Gem Aromatics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gem Aromatics is ₹199.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gem Aromatics?

The Gem Aromatics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gem Aromatics?

The market cap of Gem Aromatics is ₹1,040.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gem Aromatics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gem Aromatics are ₹200.00 and ₹188.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gem Aromatics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gem Aromatics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gem Aromatics is ₹349.00 and 52-week low of Gem Aromatics is ₹133.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Gem Aromatics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gem Aromatics has shown returns of 1.04% over the past day, 26.96% for the past month, 16.8% over 3 months, -37.57% over 1 year, -14.54% across 3 years, and -8.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gem Aromatics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gem Aromatics are 35.24 and 2.31 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Gem Aromatics News

More Gem Aromatics News
icon
Market Pulse