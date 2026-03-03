Here's the live share price of All Time Plastics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of All Time Plastics has declined 4.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.23%.
All Time Plastics’s current P/E of 41.41x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|All Time Plastics
|-7.79
|-9.15
|-18.44
|-25.36
|-20.23
|-7.26
|-4.42
|Supreme Industries
|-0.01
|7.69
|20.14
|-14.45
|12.19
|13.66
|13.43
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|0.70
|0.11
|-22.56
|-10.93
|28.06
|105.02
|58.68
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|1.66
|-2.80
|5.04
|-3.27
|53.77
|43.59
|44.90
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|-4.64
|-9.62
|-6.30
|-17.55
|20.49
|50.45
|47.32
|Nilkamal
|-3.25
|-5.01
|-2.88
|-13.31
|-11.18
|-9.87
|-6.48
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|0.20
|0.68
|-7.73
|-32.93
|26.52
|-16.12
|7.30
|Dhunseri Ventures
|-8.10
|-11.04
|-20.12
|-32.92
|-21.70
|1.02
|19.40
|Arrow Greentech
|-5.49
|-13.28
|-24.95
|-30.37
|-23.65
|28.84
|38.66
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-7.28
|-9.87
|-12.61
|-16.87
|-6.39
|-7.15
|-4.35
|TPL Plastech
|-6.77
|2.79
|-2.72
|-16.28
|-12.14
|27.20
|31.31
|Wim Plast
|-4.73
|-12.67
|-22.80
|-25.29
|-19.69
|-2.42
|-3.64
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-1.50
|-6.72
|-2.28
|-2.28
|-2.28
|-0.77
|-0.46
|Plastiblends India
|-5.61
|-7.20
|-13.36
|-27.36
|-27.75
|-4.65
|-10.59
|Brand Concepts
|-5.84
|-13.03
|-26.38
|-11.78
|-31.75
|4.89
|35.70
|Kaka Industries
|-0.90
|-5.64
|-16.86
|-13.31
|-21.06
|16.02
|9.32
|Multibase India
|-11.05
|-14.21
|-15.41
|-23.76
|-22.47
|-1.59
|-0.83
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|-6.86
|-9.29
|-28.80
|-41.91
|-34.51
|4.05
|-12.87
|Avro India
|7.34
|5.94
|-2.23
|-9.08
|-12.30
|-0.57
|12.37
|K. V. Toys India
|-3.32
|-9.38
|-22.32
|-22.32
|-22.32
|-8.07
|-4.93
Over the last one year, All Time Plastics has declined 20.23% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (12.19%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (28.06%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (53.77%). From a 5 year perspective, All Time Plastics has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (13.43%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (58.68%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|246.35
|242.91
|10
|249.25
|245.66
|20
|247.51
|246.69
|50
|249.77
|251.47
|100
|265.37
|262.4
|200
|181.79
|0
In the latest quarter, All Time Plastics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.16%, FII holding fell to 3.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,99,734
|0.07
|13.62
|5,59,640
|0.84
|12.71
|5,59,640
|0.84
|12.71
|3,27,240
|0.85
|7.43
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 5:02 AM IST
|All Time Plastics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 17, 2026, 4:58 PM IST
|All Time Plastics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:58 PM IST
|All Time Plastics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
|All Time Plastics - Code For Fair Disclosure Of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
|All Time Plastics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
All Time Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209MH2001PLC131139 and registration number is 131139. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 558.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for All Time Plastics is ₹225.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The All Time Plastics is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of All Time Plastics is ₹1,480.15 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of All Time Plastics are ₹232.10 and ₹225.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which All Time Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of All Time Plastics is ₹334.80 and 52-week low of All Time Plastics is ₹217.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The All Time Plastics has shown returns of -4.03% over the past day, -1.42% for the past month, -17.84% over 3 months, -20.23% over 1 year, -7.26% across 3 years, and -4.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of All Time Plastics are 41.41 and 2.45 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.