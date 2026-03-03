Facebook Pixel Code
All Time Plastics Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALL TIME PLASTICS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of All Time Plastics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹225.95 Closed
-4.03₹ -9.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
All Time Plastics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹225.00₹232.10
₹225.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹217.05₹334.80
₹225.95
Open Price
₹232.00
Prev. Close
₹235.45
Volume
42,856

Over the last 5 years, the share price of All Time Plastics has declined 4.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.23%.

All Time Plastics’s current P/E of 41.41x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

All Time Plastics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
All Time Plastics		-7.79-9.15-18.44-25.36-20.23-7.26-4.42
Supreme Industries		-0.017.6920.14-14.4512.1913.6613.43
Shaily Engineering Plastics		0.700.11-22.56-10.9328.06105.0258.68
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		1.66-2.805.04-3.2753.7743.5944.90
Ddev Plastiks Industries		-4.64-9.62-6.30-17.5520.4950.4547.32
Nilkamal		-3.25-5.01-2.88-13.31-11.18-9.87-6.48
Mold-Tek Packaging		0.200.68-7.73-32.9326.52-16.127.30
Dhunseri Ventures		-8.10-11.04-20.12-32.92-21.701.0219.40
Arrow Greentech		-5.49-13.28-24.95-30.37-23.6528.8438.66
Pyramid Technoplast		-7.28-9.87-12.61-16.87-6.39-7.15-4.35
TPL Plastech		-6.772.79-2.72-16.28-12.1427.2031.31
Wim Plast		-4.73-12.67-22.80-25.29-19.69-2.42-3.64
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-1.50-6.72-2.28-2.28-2.28-0.77-0.46
Plastiblends India		-5.61-7.20-13.36-27.36-27.75-4.65-10.59
Brand Concepts		-5.84-13.03-26.38-11.78-31.754.8935.70
Kaka Industries		-0.90-5.64-16.86-13.31-21.0616.029.32
Multibase India		-11.05-14.21-15.41-23.76-22.47-1.59-0.83
Pil Italica Lifestyle		-6.86-9.29-28.80-41.91-34.514.05-12.87
Avro India		7.345.94-2.23-9.08-12.30-0.5712.37
K. V. Toys India		-3.32-9.38-22.32-22.32-22.32-8.07-4.93

Over the last one year, All Time Plastics has declined 20.23% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (12.19%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (28.06%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (53.77%). From a 5 year perspective, All Time Plastics has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (13.43%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (58.68%).

All Time Plastics Financials

All Time Plastics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5246.35242.91
10249.25245.66
20247.51246.69
50249.77251.47
100265.37262.4
200181.790

All Time Plastics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, All Time Plastics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.16%, FII holding fell to 3.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

All Time Plastics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,99,7340.0713.62
5,59,6400.8412.71
5,59,6400.8412.71
3,27,2400.857.43

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

All Time Plastics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 5:02 AM ISTAll Time Plastics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 17, 2026, 4:58 PM ISTAll Time Plastics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2026, 11:58 PM ISTAll Time Plastics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 10, 2026, 11:52 PM ISTAll Time Plastics - Code For Fair Disclosure Of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information
Feb 10, 2026, 11:47 PM ISTAll Time Plastics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About All Time Plastics

All Time Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25209MH2001PLC131139 and registration number is 131139. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 558.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kailesh Punamchand Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhupesh Punamchand Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Punamchand Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Belur Krishna Murthy Sethuram
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lakshmi Nadkarni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrinivas Damodar Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on All Time Plastics Share Price

What is the share price of All Time Plastics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for All Time Plastics is ₹225.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is All Time Plastics?

The All Time Plastics is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of All Time Plastics?

The market cap of All Time Plastics is ₹1,480.15 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of All Time Plastics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of All Time Plastics are ₹232.10 and ₹225.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of All Time Plastics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which All Time Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of All Time Plastics is ₹334.80 and 52-week low of All Time Plastics is ₹217.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the All Time Plastics performed historically in terms of returns?

The All Time Plastics has shown returns of -4.03% over the past day, -1.42% for the past month, -17.84% over 3 months, -20.23% over 1 year, -7.26% across 3 years, and -4.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of All Time Plastics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of All Time Plastics are 41.41 and 2.45 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

All Time Plastics News

