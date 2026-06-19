Turtlemint Fintech Solutions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 19, 2026 and will close on Jun 23, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹144.00-152.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PB Fintech
|7.55
|-7.47
|5.13
|-11.81
|-14.58
|34.73
|6.12
|One97 Communications
|6.92
|-1.01
|1.63
|-14.94
|22.7
|7.88
|-6.86
|AvenuesAI
|13.37
|10.69
|2.11
|-10.12
|-22.88
|1.94
|-7.82
|RNFI Services
|9.84
|-2.29
|0.81
|-16.27
|3.48
|11.98
|7.02
|DiGiSPICE Technologies
|-1.53
|2.46
|17.15
|-18.79
|-14.19
|-2.96
|-15.24
|MOS Utility
|-7.6
|23.08
|12.59
|-32.44
|-42.07
|18.74
|9.97
|Suvidhaa Infoserve
|3.77
|-6.14
|-7.41
|-24.66
|-26.27
|-11.74
|-37.27
|AGS Transact Technologies
|0
|20.43
|-3.41
|-31.31
|-37.94
|-63.79
|-55.44
Source: Dion Global
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/04/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2015PLC263315 and registration number is 263315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Financial Technologies (Fintech). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global