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Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Share Price

Sector
Information Technology

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 19, 2026 and will close on Jun 23, 2026. The price band has been set at 144.00-152.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PB Fintech		7.55-7.475.13-11.81-14.5834.736.12
One97 Communications		6.92-1.011.63-14.9422.77.88-6.86
AvenuesAI		13.3710.692.11-10.12-22.881.94-7.82
RNFI Services		9.84-2.290.81-16.273.4811.987.02
DiGiSPICE Technologies		-1.532.4617.15-18.79-14.19-2.96-15.24
MOS Utility		-7.623.0812.59-32.44-42.0718.749.97
Suvidhaa Infoserve		3.77-6.14-7.41-24.66-26.27-11.74-37.27
AGS Transact Technologies		020.43-3.41-31.31-37.94-63.79-55.44

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Turtlemint Fintech Solutions

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/04/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2015PLC263315 and registration number is 263315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Financial Technologies (Fintech). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dhirendra Nalin Mahyavanshi
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Rohidas Prabhudesai
    Executive Director & COO
  • Mr. Alok Chandra Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anup Wadhawan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinanath Mohandas Dubhashi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mohua Sengupta
    Independent Director

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