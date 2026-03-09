Facebook Pixel Code
Rajputana Stainless Share Price

Sector
Iron and Steel

Rajputana Stainless has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 9, 2026 and will close on Mar 11, 2026. The price band has been set at 116.00-122.00.

Rajputana Stainless Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Rajputana Stainless Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jindal Stainless		-3.1-4.81-1.90.4714.9235.9559.14
Usha Martin		0.14-4.150.49.5425.8631.4263.92
Mukand		-4.91-3.72-4.39-8.3322.92-2.8916.14
Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd		-3.79-4.57-5.94-21-21.1715.178.84
Shah Alloys		-9.31-9.36-9.65-13.2126.715.5853.1
Mangalam Alloys		-4.58-12.41-18.31-30.2412.47-18.86-11.78
About Rajputana Stainless

Rajputana Stainless Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109GJ1991PLC015331 and registration number is 015331. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 932.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 68.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shankarlal Deepchand Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Babulal D Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Natvarlal Pithva
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kushal Kamlesh Brahmkshatriya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nikita Ronak Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant B Patel
    Independent Director

Rajputana Stainless News

