Rajputana Stainless Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109GJ1991PLC015331 and registration number is 015331. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 932.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 68.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.