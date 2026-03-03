Facebook Pixel Code
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE TIRUPATI BALAJEE AGRO TRADING COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Packaging
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.46 Closed
-4.10₹ -1.13
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.00₹27.00
₹26.46
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.00₹63.45
₹26.46
Open Price
₹27.00
Prev. Close
₹27.59
Volume
8,815

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company has declined 22.97% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -49.42%.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company’s current P/E of 16.60x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company		-13.81-19.16-35.42-53.27-47.00-35.27-22.97
Garware Hi-Tech Films		3.364.846.1540.584.1389.0442.47
Time Technoplast		-4.63-1.53-4.88-24.442.2363.4343.33
Safari Industries (India)		-7.53-16.85-28.41-19.58-14.3618.5538.54
EPL		-1.375.555.05-8.699.818.82-1.91
VIP Industries		-4.35-6.79-2.93-19.0818.66-17.12-3.07
AGI Greenpac		-3.19-13.42-30.66-39.49-15.7116.5124.22
Uflex		1.82-3.23-2.25-14.842.335.893.70
Jindal Poly Films		14.2858.7822.635.12-0.902.851.00
Polyplex Corporation		4.32-1.432.06-17.98-21.52-15.20-0.62
Xpro India		7.14-4.34-6.28-21.63-10.3019.5689.72
Cosmo First		4.846.68-5.98-31.3719.841.6410.61
Huhtamaki India		-1.57-6.35-20.06-25.67-3.60-4.99-9.01
Everest Kanto Cylinder		-5.46-3.33-7.78-23.29-6.689.267.81
Oricon Enterprises		5.534.2615.1126.7271.6847.5224.63
Ester Industries		5.833.27-4.40-14.36-19.271.54-1.98
Cropster Agro		-16.84-45.21-53.70-61.68-51.8818.5552.40
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-7.64-13.390.89-17.8341.3880.2142.07
Commercial Syn Bags		-19.80-7.3610.831.6698.4816.7635.90
Kanpur Plastipack		-7.23-11.92-12.59-19.5046.1226.9413.33

Over the last one year, Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company has declined 47.00% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (4.13%), Time Technoplast (2.23%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (42.47%) and Time Technoplast (43.33%).

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.9229.64
1032.3731.06
2033.1432.52
5036.1135.35
10039.8438.84
20044.3644.9

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.69%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 11:11 PM ISTSTBATC - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For The 3Rd Qua
Feb 13, 2026, 11:04 PM ISTSTBATC - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The 07/BM/2025-26 Board Meeting Of The Company Held On Friday, 13Th Day Of Febr
Feb 04, 2026, 9:43 PM ISTSTBATC - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of 07/BM/2025-26 Board Meeting Of The Company
Jan 03, 2026, 8:07 PM ISTSTBATC - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 11, 2025, 2:22 AM ISTSTBATC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25204MP2001PLC014855 and registration number is 014855. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 358.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 81.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Binod Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Srikanta Barik
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anubha Mishra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Palash Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ruchi Joshi Meratia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company is ₹26.46 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company?

The Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company?

The market cap of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company is ₹215.84 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company are ₹27.00 and ₹26.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company is ₹63.45 and 52-week low of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company is ₹26.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company has shown returns of -4.1% over the past day, -21.09% for the past month, -36.32% over 3 months, -49.42% over 1 year, -35.27% across 3 years, and -22.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company are 16.60 and 0.72 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company News

