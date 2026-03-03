Here's the live share price of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company has declined 22.97% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -49.42%.
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company’s current P/E of 16.60x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company
|-13.81
|-19.16
|-35.42
|-53.27
|-47.00
|-35.27
|-22.97
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|3.36
|4.84
|6.15
|40.58
|4.13
|89.04
|42.47
|Time Technoplast
|-4.63
|-1.53
|-4.88
|-24.44
|2.23
|63.43
|43.33
|Safari Industries (India)
|-7.53
|-16.85
|-28.41
|-19.58
|-14.36
|18.55
|38.54
|EPL
|-1.37
|5.55
|5.05
|-8.69
|9.81
|8.82
|-1.91
|VIP Industries
|-4.35
|-6.79
|-2.93
|-19.08
|18.66
|-17.12
|-3.07
|AGI Greenpac
|-3.19
|-13.42
|-30.66
|-39.49
|-15.71
|16.51
|24.22
|Uflex
|1.82
|-3.23
|-2.25
|-14.84
|2.33
|5.89
|3.70
|Jindal Poly Films
|14.28
|58.78
|22.63
|5.12
|-0.90
|2.85
|1.00
|Polyplex Corporation
|4.32
|-1.43
|2.06
|-17.98
|-21.52
|-15.20
|-0.62
|Xpro India
|7.14
|-4.34
|-6.28
|-21.63
|-10.30
|19.56
|89.72
|Cosmo First
|4.84
|6.68
|-5.98
|-31.37
|19.84
|1.64
|10.61
|Huhtamaki India
|-1.57
|-6.35
|-20.06
|-25.67
|-3.60
|-4.99
|-9.01
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|-5.46
|-3.33
|-7.78
|-23.29
|-6.68
|9.26
|7.81
|Oricon Enterprises
|5.53
|4.26
|15.11
|26.72
|71.68
|47.52
|24.63
|Ester Industries
|5.83
|3.27
|-4.40
|-14.36
|-19.27
|1.54
|-1.98
|Cropster Agro
|-16.84
|-45.21
|-53.70
|-61.68
|-51.88
|18.55
|52.40
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-7.64
|-13.39
|0.89
|-17.83
|41.38
|80.21
|42.07
|Commercial Syn Bags
|-19.80
|-7.36
|10.83
|1.66
|98.48
|16.76
|35.90
|Kanpur Plastipack
|-7.23
|-11.92
|-12.59
|-19.50
|46.12
|26.94
|13.33
Over the last one year, Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company has declined 47.00% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (4.13%), Time Technoplast (2.23%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (42.47%) and Time Technoplast (43.33%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.92
|29.64
|10
|32.37
|31.06
|20
|33.14
|32.52
|50
|36.11
|35.35
|100
|39.84
|38.84
|200
|44.36
|44.9
In the latest quarter, Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.69%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
|STBATC - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results Along With Limited Review Report For The 3Rd Qua
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
|STBATC - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The 07/BM/2025-26 Board Meeting Of The Company Held On Friday, 13Th Day Of Febr
|Feb 04, 2026, 9:43 PM IST
|STBATC - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of 07/BM/2025-26 Board Meeting Of The Company
|Jan 03, 2026, 8:07 PM IST
|STBATC - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 11, 2025, 2:22 AM IST
|STBATC - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company Ltd. is a Private Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25204MP2001PLC014855 and registration number is 014855. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 358.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 81.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company is ₹26.46 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company is ₹215.84 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company are ₹27.00 and ₹26.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company is ₹63.45 and 52-week low of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company is ₹26.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company has shown returns of -4.1% over the past day, -21.09% for the past month, -36.32% over 3 months, -49.42% over 1 year, -35.27% across 3 years, and -22.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company are 16.60 and 0.72 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.