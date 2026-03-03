Facebook Pixel Code
Amagi Media Labs Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMAGI MEDIA LABS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Amagi Media Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹379.35 Closed
-0.71₹ -2.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Amagi Media Labs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹352.00₹384.95
₹379.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹317.00₹438.00
₹379.35
Open Price
₹352.00
Prev. Close
₹382.05
Volume
34,053

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Amagi Media Labs has gained 1.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.01%.

Amagi Media Labs’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Amagi Media Labs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amagi Media Labs		-1.03-0.229.019.019.012.921.74
Sun TV Network		6.3614.9614.0011.8911.2312.634.38
Prime Focus		2.456.3656.1992.66182.9252.3931.87
Affle 3I		-3.16-17.64-17.02-28.85-3.2710.213.29
PVR INOX		-1.113.56-9.57-9.2913.99-13.08-6.38
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.422.01-15.61-27.59-6.76-25.06-17.64
Tips Music		-4.440.08-3.85-6.15-7.5552.9563.56
Latent View Analytics		-5.02-30.39-28.47-22.88-9.52-2.84-7.68
Saregama India		-0.88-0.43-12.04-33.91-27.53-0.5122.53
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.21-25.08-39.00-18.16-17.48-4.34
City Pulse Multiventures		-2.41-9.08-4.822.74133.13210.85216.39
Aqylon Nexus		-18.16-33.94-12.046.02157.56779.64282.31
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.92-6.79-20.34-30.03-20.65-12.18-19.65
Signpost India		2.0221.2419.86-8.9911.16-8.03-4.90
Den Networks		-4.27-5.44-14.56-25.21-11.67-3.72-14.37
Balaji Telefilms		-1.8112.93-12.06-3.2692.3331.5610.56
Panorama Studios International		0.549.28-3.73-1.62-18.19102.5080.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		-3.838.30-11.45-23.461.62-5.4516.42
New Delhi Television		-1.82-4.81-5.76-28.75-13.33-23.1413.08
TV Today Network		-3.340.33-10.69-20.27-20.45-16.62-15.06

Over the last one year, Amagi Media Labs has gained 9.01% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Amagi Media Labs has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).

Amagi Media Labs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Amagi Media Labs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5392.41386.31
10390.42388.25
20386.87384.4
50205.70
100102.850
20051.430

Amagi Media Labs Share Holding Pattern

Amagi Media Labs Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
34,94,0040.52128.13
30,60,7862.17112.24
28,64,3432.08105.04
27,60,4710.29101.23
26,82,6051.7698.37
22,84,6430.5483.78
14,47,281153.07
12,00,7470.9344.03
11,08,0252.140.63
11,08,0250.3440.63

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Amagi Media Labs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 20, 2026, 5:25 PM ISTAmagi Media Labs - Change Of Corporate Identification Number ("CIN")
Feb 18, 2026, 9:21 PM ISTAmagi Media Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2026, 9:28 PM ISTAmagi Media Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 11, 2026, 11:37 PM ISTAmagi Media Labs - Shareholders' Letter Dated February 11, 2026.
Feb 11, 2026, 11:33 PM ISTAmagi Media Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Amagi Media Labs

Amagi Media Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U73100KA2008PLC045144 and registration number is 045144. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 666.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Entertainment & Media
  • Address
    Raj Alkaa Park, Survey No. 29/3 and 32/2, 4th floor, Kalena Agrah Bengaluru Karnataka 560076
  • Contact
    compliance@amagi.com
    www.amagi.com

Management

  • Mr. Giridhar Sanjeevi
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. Baskar Subramanian
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Arunachalam Srinivasan Karapattu
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ira Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandesh Kaveripatnam
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Kirani Hanumanthasetty
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Amagi Media Labs Share Price

What is the share price of Amagi Media Labs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amagi Media Labs is ₹379.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amagi Media Labs?

The Amagi Media Labs is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amagi Media Labs?

The market cap of Amagi Media Labs is ₹8,206.82 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amagi Media Labs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amagi Media Labs are ₹384.95 and ₹352.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amagi Media Labs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amagi Media Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amagi Media Labs is ₹438.00 and 52-week low of Amagi Media Labs is ₹317.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Amagi Media Labs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amagi Media Labs has shown returns of -0.71% over the past day, 3.24% for the past month, 9.01% over 3 months, 9.01% over 1 year, 2.92% across 3 years, and 1.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amagi Media Labs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amagi Media Labs are 0.00 and 8.36 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Amagi Media Labs News

