Here's the live share price of Amagi Media Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Amagi Media Labs has gained 1.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.01%.
Amagi Media Labs’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amagi Media Labs
|-1.03
|-0.22
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|2.92
|1.74
|Sun TV Network
|6.36
|14.96
|14.00
|11.89
|11.23
|12.63
|4.38
|Prime Focus
|2.45
|6.36
|56.19
|92.66
|182.92
|52.39
|31.87
|Affle 3I
|-3.16
|-17.64
|-17.02
|-28.85
|-3.27
|10.21
|3.29
|PVR INOX
|-1.11
|3.56
|-9.57
|-9.29
|13.99
|-13.08
|-6.38
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-4.42
|2.01
|-15.61
|-27.59
|-6.76
|-25.06
|-17.64
|Tips Music
|-4.44
|0.08
|-3.85
|-6.15
|-7.55
|52.95
|63.56
|Latent View Analytics
|-5.02
|-30.39
|-28.47
|-22.88
|-9.52
|-2.84
|-7.68
|Saregama India
|-0.88
|-0.43
|-12.04
|-33.91
|-27.53
|-0.51
|22.53
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-3.89
|-11.21
|-25.08
|-39.00
|-18.16
|-17.48
|-4.34
|City Pulse Multiventures
|-2.41
|-9.08
|-4.82
|2.74
|133.13
|210.85
|216.39
|Aqylon Nexus
|-18.16
|-33.94
|-12.04
|6.02
|157.56
|779.64
|282.31
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-3.92
|-6.79
|-20.34
|-30.03
|-20.65
|-12.18
|-19.65
|Signpost India
|2.02
|21.24
|19.86
|-8.99
|11.16
|-8.03
|-4.90
|Den Networks
|-4.27
|-5.44
|-14.56
|-25.21
|-11.67
|-3.72
|-14.37
|Balaji Telefilms
|-1.81
|12.93
|-12.06
|-3.26
|92.33
|31.56
|10.56
|Panorama Studios International
|0.54
|9.28
|-3.73
|-1.62
|-18.19
|102.50
|80.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|-3.83
|8.30
|-11.45
|-23.46
|1.62
|-5.45
|16.42
|New Delhi Television
|-1.82
|-4.81
|-5.76
|-28.75
|-13.33
|-23.14
|13.08
|TV Today Network
|-3.34
|0.33
|-10.69
|-20.27
|-20.45
|-16.62
|-15.06
Over the last one year, Amagi Media Labs has gained 9.01% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Amagi Media Labs has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|392.41
|386.31
|10
|390.42
|388.25
|20
|386.87
|384.4
|50
|205.7
|0
|100
|102.85
|0
|200
|51.43
|0
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|34,94,004
|0.52
|128.13
|30,60,786
|2.17
|112.24
|28,64,343
|2.08
|105.04
|27,60,471
|0.29
|101.23
|26,82,605
|1.76
|98.37
|22,84,643
|0.54
|83.78
|14,47,281
|1
|53.07
|12,00,747
|0.93
|44.03
|11,08,025
|2.1
|40.63
|11,08,025
|0.34
|40.63
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 20, 2026, 5:25 PM IST
|Amagi Media Labs - Change Of Corporate Identification Number ("CIN")
|Feb 18, 2026, 9:21 PM IST
|Amagi Media Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 12, 2026, 9:28 PM IST
|Amagi Media Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 11, 2026, 11:37 PM IST
|Amagi Media Labs - Shareholders' Letter Dated February 11, 2026.
|Feb 11, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
|Amagi Media Labs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Amagi Media Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U73100KA2008PLC045144 and registration number is 045144. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 666.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amagi Media Labs is ₹379.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Amagi Media Labs is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amagi Media Labs is ₹8,206.82 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amagi Media Labs are ₹384.95 and ₹352.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amagi Media Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amagi Media Labs is ₹438.00 and 52-week low of Amagi Media Labs is ₹317.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Amagi Media Labs has shown returns of -0.71% over the past day, 3.24% for the past month, 9.01% over 3 months, 9.01% over 1 year, 2.92% across 3 years, and 1.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amagi Media Labs are 0.00 and 8.36 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.