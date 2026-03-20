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Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Share Price

Sector
Service

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 20, 2026 and will close on Mar 24, 2026. The price band has been set at 163.00-172.00.

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Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Price Performance

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Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Crisil		-4.09-12.55-7.6-19.34-9.589.2215.49
Central Depository Services (India)		1.5-9.56-21.37-23.382.0435.9131.41
Urban Company		3.45-3.26-8.77-38.99-31.71-11.94-7.34
International Gemmological Institute (India)		9.441.915.25-8.53-1.79-10.48-6.43
Indegene		3.82-8.12-17.18-22.84-17.3-7.92-4.83
WeWork India Management		0.53-11.98-19.49-25.51-25.51-9.35-5.72
CMS Info Systems		-3.11-9.95-18.89-29.42-37.930.143.55
SIS		-0.48-6.32-16.53-18.41-5.86-6.67-7.27
PDS		-4.17-15.51-31.42-25.54-43.08-8.414.28
Quess Corp		-1.57-11.59-15.73-32.01-71.91-19.79-24.31
TeamLease Services		7.04-10.78-27.26-37.47-42.08-21.01-19.35
Updater Services		-1.88-14.78-24.5-45.36-51.12-20.87-13.1
Kapston Services		4.167.341.3270.7991.2383.254.01
Krystal Integrated Services		-2.57-9.077.38-14.2316.63-8.02-4.89
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.32-22.52-33.26-47.02-47.11-19.13-11.96
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		0.26-14.02-8.020.8680.282.231.33
NDL Ventures		1.050.328.8534.9546.520.12-22.73
Radiant Cash Management Services		-2.28-9.5-33.93-37.18-37.38-27.52-19.64
Trident Techlabs		-17.97-2.18-45.19-65.06-77.1920.9112.07
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About Central Mine Planning & Design Institute

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14292JH1975GOI001223 and registration number is 001223. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2102.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Chaudhari Shivraj Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar
    Director - Technical/ Planning & Design
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar Sinha
    Director - Technical/ Engineering Services
  • Mr. Nripendra Nath
    Director-Tech/Research,Dev.&Tech & Director-Tech./
  • Mr. Mukesh Agrawal
    Part Time Official Director
  • Mr. Marapally Venkateshwarlu
    Part Time Official Director

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