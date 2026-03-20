Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14292JH1975GOI001223 and registration number is 001223. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2102.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.