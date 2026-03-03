Here's the live share price of Carraro India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Carraro India has declined 4.44% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 57.51%.
Carraro India’s current P/E of 25.61x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Carraro India
|-2.20
|-2.09
|-10.53
|11.52
|62.79
|-7.29
|-4.44
|JTEKT India
|1.99
|-2.22
|-5.61
|-2.60
|26.69
|8.66
|10.06
|Shanthi Gears
|0.11
|-0.66
|-4.15
|-21.52
|9.23
|8.96
|27.03
|Racl Geartech
|-2.68
|27.53
|31.77
|44.43
|88.62
|18.34
|39.04
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|2.40
|-7.23
|-7.25
|-3.76
|3.73
|36.18
|29.17
|SAR Auto Products
|0
|11.24
|2.94
|1.94
|4.01
|28.23
|53.55
|ZF Steering Gear (India)
|-10.83
|-9.23
|-11.73
|-31.27
|-24.77
|20.39
|12.88
|HIM Teknoforge
|-2.43
|-6.26
|-13.94
|-0.30
|30.20
|35.23
|17.49
|Bharat Gears
|-4.22
|-8.83
|-3.50
|12.74
|41.03
|-4.56
|13.73
Over the last one year, Carraro India has gained 62.79% compared to peers like JTEKT India (26.69%), Shanthi Gears (9.23%), Racl Geartech (88.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Carraro India has underperformed peers relative to JTEKT India (10.06%) and Shanthi Gears (27.03%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|524.77
|525.44
|10
|538.88
|531.72
|20
|541.6
|534.51
|50
|531.28
|530.76
|100
|524.07
|518.24
|200
|485.98
|492.29
In the latest quarter, Carraro India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.11%, FII holding fell to 2.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|15,87,136
|0.55
|83.01
|6,33,532
|1.81
|33.13
|5,10,610
|3.77
|26.7
|4,96,827
|0.48
|25.98
|4,21,827
|2.33
|22.06
|3,85,822
|0.52
|20.18
|3,61,255
|0.55
|18.89
|2,68,422
|0.79
|14.04
|2,65,569
|1.57
|13.89
|2,01,734
|1.6
|10.55
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
|Carraro India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 27, 2026, 9:17 PM IST
|Carraro India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 19, 2026, 12:01 AM IST
|Carraro India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 18, 2026, 8:39 PM IST
|Carraro India - Cancellation Of Analysts/Investors Meeting Scheduled On Wednesday, February 18,2026.
|Feb 17, 2026, 4:32 PM IST
|Carraro India - Cancellation Of Analysts/Investors Meeting Scheduled On Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Carraro India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52609PN1997PLC132629 and registration number is 132629. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing including jewelry, musical instruments, medical instruments, sports goods, etc. activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1792.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Carraro India is ₹507.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Carraro India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Carraro India is ₹2,882.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Carraro India are ₹522.40 and ₹498.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Carraro India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Carraro India is ₹614.25 and 52-week low of Carraro India is ₹253.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Carraro India has shown returns of -2.42% over the past day, 2.53% for the past month, -8.46% over 3 months, 57.51% over 1 year, -7.29% across 3 years, and -4.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Carraro India are 25.61 and 5.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.90 per annum.