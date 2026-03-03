Facebook Pixel Code
Carraro India Share Price

NSE
BSE

CARRARO INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Carraro India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹507.10 Closed
-2.42₹ -12.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Carraro India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹498.60₹522.40
₹507.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹253.00₹614.25
₹507.10
Open Price
₹500.00
Prev. Close
₹519.65
Volume
4,047

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Carraro India has declined 4.44% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 57.51%.

Carraro India’s current P/E of 25.61x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Carraro India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Carraro India		-2.20-2.09-10.5311.5262.79-7.29-4.44
JTEKT India		1.99-2.22-5.61-2.6026.698.6610.06
Shanthi Gears		0.11-0.66-4.15-21.529.238.9627.03
Racl Geartech		-2.6827.5331.7744.4388.6218.3439.04
The Hi-Tech Gears		2.40-7.23-7.25-3.763.7336.1829.17
SAR Auto Products		011.242.941.944.0128.2353.55
ZF Steering Gear (India)		-10.83-9.23-11.73-31.27-24.7720.3912.88
HIM Teknoforge		-2.43-6.26-13.94-0.3030.2035.2317.49
Bharat Gears		-4.22-8.83-3.5012.7441.03-4.5613.73

Over the last one year, Carraro India has gained 62.79% compared to peers like JTEKT India (26.69%), Shanthi Gears (9.23%), Racl Geartech (88.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Carraro India has underperformed peers relative to JTEKT India (10.06%) and Shanthi Gears (27.03%).

Carraro India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Carraro India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5524.77525.44
10538.88531.72
20541.6534.51
50531.28530.76
100524.07518.24
200485.98492.29

Carraro India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Carraro India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.11%, FII holding fell to 2.72%, and public shareholding moved up to 11.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Carraro India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
15,87,1360.5583.01
6,33,5321.8133.13
5,10,6103.7726.7
4,96,8270.4825.98
4,21,8272.3322.06
3,85,8220.5220.18
3,61,2550.5518.89
2,68,4220.7914.04
2,65,5691.5713.89
2,01,7341.610.55

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Carraro India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 10:45 PM ISTCarraro India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 27, 2026, 9:17 PM ISTCarraro India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 19, 2026, 12:01 AM ISTCarraro India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 18, 2026, 8:39 PM ISTCarraro India - Cancellation Of Analysts/Investors Meeting Scheduled On Wednesday, February 18,2026.
Feb 17, 2026, 4:32 PM ISTCarraro India - Cancellation Of Analysts/Investors Meeting Scheduled On Tuesday, February 17, 2026

About Carraro India

Carraro India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52609PN1997PLC132629 and registration number is 132629. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing including jewelry, musical instruments, medical instruments, sports goods, etc. activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1792.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ettore Francesco Sequi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Tomaso Carraro
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Balaji Gopalan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Davide Grossi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sudhendra Mannikar
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Enrico Gomiero
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Andrea Conchetto
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Uma Mandavgane
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishore Saletore
    Independent Director

FAQs on Carraro India Share Price

What is the share price of Carraro India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Carraro India is ₹507.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Carraro India?

The Carraro India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Carraro India?

The market cap of Carraro India is ₹2,882.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Carraro India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Carraro India are ₹522.40 and ₹498.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Carraro India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Carraro India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Carraro India is ₹614.25 and 52-week low of Carraro India is ₹253.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Carraro India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Carraro India has shown returns of -2.42% over the past day, 2.53% for the past month, -8.46% over 3 months, 57.51% over 1 year, -7.29% across 3 years, and -4.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Carraro India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Carraro India are 25.61 and 5.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.90 per annum.

Carraro India News

