Sanathan Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANATHAN TEXTILES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sanathan Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹396.05 Closed
-4.47₹ -18.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sanathan Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹391.90₹410.00
₹396.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹287.05₹564.00
₹396.05
Open Price
₹396.00
Prev. Close
₹414.60
Volume
1,707

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sanathan Textiles has gained 0.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 31.93%.

Sanathan Textiles’s current P/E of 33.62x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sanathan Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sanathan Textiles		-4.42-9.93-14.00-22.8726.630.600.36
Garware Technical Fibres		-1.16-13.89-6.24-17.41-16.883.124.27
Jindal Worldwide		-3.81-12.83-25.77-35.72-69.48-27.8516.41
Aayush Art and Bullion		-0.67-0.543.9112.6243.71156.43121.53
VTM		-4.0414.572.3811.194.9456.2350.76
GHCL Textiles		-5.45-5.990.96-6.96-0.391.130.68
Voith Paper Fabrics India		-0.071.05-13.43-18.1413.4113.016.73
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-2.88-3.40-10.61-18.95-16.02-14.26-6.94
True Green Bio Energy		56.5272.7978.1494.0823.7077.5245.37
Kesoram Industries		-1.01-3.2864.6267.11-95.58-46.96-33.79
Osiajee Texfab		0.25-6.8616.4366.07241.92110.3379.51
Anand Rayons		-18.46-62.16-73.77-68.20-44.4239.9026.87
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		8.845.98-10.63-19.303.8038.0144.50
RRIL		-1.73-5.03-16.12-6.18-3.137.585.85
Game Changers Texfab		5.22-14.36-16.284.164.161.370.82
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		-5.24-13.78-27.08-25.54-29.12-18.49-12.09
Hari Govind International		010.2210.2258.05344.2964.4034.75
Premco Global		-2.94-4.19-6.52-8.165.536.495.30
Globus Power Generation		-3.09-3.53-9.96-11.39-10.34-2.3714.10
Yajur Fibres		-10.58-37.21-63.50-63.50-63.50-28.53-18.26

Over the last one year, Sanathan Textiles has gained 26.63% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-16.88%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.48%), Aayush Art and Bullion (43.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanathan Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (4.27%) and Jindal Worldwide (16.41%).

Sanathan Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sanathan Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5406.81408.52
10412.64412.15
20423.69418.15
50428.14430.16
100453.38444.13
200472.41438.65

Sanathan Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sanathan Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.03%, FII holding fell to 1.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sanathan Textiles Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
29,12,4960.68130.87
28,55,0122.48128.29
12,43,3510.0855.87
10,50,4722.3747.2
5,87,1131.4426.38
4,13,6875.0418.59
1,71,5002.957.71
1,29,2350.885.81
97,5682.034.38
37,0001.191.58

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Sanathan Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 20, 2026, 2:38 AM ISTSanathan Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 4:30 AM ISTSanathan Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 12, 2026, 12:38 AM ISTSanathan Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 10, 2026, 2:18 AM ISTSanathan Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 09, 2026, 9:30 PM ISTSanathan Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Sanathan Textiles

Sanathan Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299DN2005PLC005690 and registration number is 005690. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2996.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Paresh Vrajlal Dattani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Vallabhdas Dattani
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Anilkumar Vrajdas Dattani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sammir Dattani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Debabrata Sarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Khurshed Thanawalla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rupal Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Aggarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sanathan Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of Sanathan Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanathan Textiles is ₹396.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sanathan Textiles?

The Sanathan Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanathan Textiles?

The market cap of Sanathan Textiles is ₹3,342.82 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanathan Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanathan Textiles are ₹410.00 and ₹391.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanathan Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanathan Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanathan Textiles is ₹564.00 and 52-week low of Sanathan Textiles is ₹287.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sanathan Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sanathan Textiles has shown returns of -4.47% over the past day, -10.78% for the past month, -15.43% over 3 months, 31.93% over 1 year, 0.6% across 3 years, and 0.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanathan Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanathan Textiles are 33.62 and 1.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sanathan Textiles News

