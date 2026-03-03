Here's the live share price of Sanathan Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sanathan Textiles has gained 0.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 31.93%.
Sanathan Textiles’s current P/E of 33.62x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sanathan Textiles
|-4.42
|-9.93
|-14.00
|-22.87
|26.63
|0.60
|0.36
|Garware Technical Fibres
|-1.16
|-13.89
|-6.24
|-17.41
|-16.88
|3.12
|4.27
|Jindal Worldwide
|-3.81
|-12.83
|-25.77
|-35.72
|-69.48
|-27.85
|16.41
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|-0.67
|-0.54
|3.91
|12.62
|43.71
|156.43
|121.53
|VTM
|-4.04
|14.57
|2.38
|11.19
|4.94
|56.23
|50.76
|GHCL Textiles
|-5.45
|-5.99
|0.96
|-6.96
|-0.39
|1.13
|0.68
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|-0.07
|1.05
|-13.43
|-18.14
|13.41
|13.01
|6.73
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-2.88
|-3.40
|-10.61
|-18.95
|-16.02
|-14.26
|-6.94
|True Green Bio Energy
|56.52
|72.79
|78.14
|94.08
|23.70
|77.52
|45.37
|Kesoram Industries
|-1.01
|-3.28
|64.62
|67.11
|-95.58
|-46.96
|-33.79
|Osiajee Texfab
|0.25
|-6.86
|16.43
|66.07
|241.92
|110.33
|79.51
|Anand Rayons
|-18.46
|-62.16
|-73.77
|-68.20
|-44.42
|39.90
|26.87
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|8.84
|5.98
|-10.63
|-19.30
|3.80
|38.01
|44.50
|RRIL
|-1.73
|-5.03
|-16.12
|-6.18
|-3.13
|7.58
|5.85
|Game Changers Texfab
|5.22
|-14.36
|-16.28
|4.16
|4.16
|1.37
|0.82
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|-5.24
|-13.78
|-27.08
|-25.54
|-29.12
|-18.49
|-12.09
|Hari Govind International
|0
|10.22
|10.22
|58.05
|344.29
|64.40
|34.75
|Premco Global
|-2.94
|-4.19
|-6.52
|-8.16
|5.53
|6.49
|5.30
|Globus Power Generation
|-3.09
|-3.53
|-9.96
|-11.39
|-10.34
|-2.37
|14.10
|Yajur Fibres
|-10.58
|-37.21
|-63.50
|-63.50
|-63.50
|-28.53
|-18.26
Over the last one year, Sanathan Textiles has gained 26.63% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-16.88%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.48%), Aayush Art and Bullion (43.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanathan Textiles has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (4.27%) and Jindal Worldwide (16.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|406.81
|408.52
|10
|412.64
|412.15
|20
|423.69
|418.15
|50
|428.14
|430.16
|100
|453.38
|444.13
|200
|472.41
|438.65
In the latest quarter, Sanathan Textiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.03%, FII holding fell to 1.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|29,12,496
|0.68
|130.87
|28,55,012
|2.48
|128.29
|12,43,351
|0.08
|55.87
|10,50,472
|2.37
|47.2
|5,87,113
|1.44
|26.38
|4,13,687
|5.04
|18.59
|1,71,500
|2.95
|7.71
|1,29,235
|0.88
|5.81
|97,568
|2.03
|4.38
|37,000
|1.19
|1.58
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 20, 2026, 2:38 AM IST
|Sanathan Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 4:30 AM IST
|Sanathan Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 12, 2026, 12:38 AM IST
|Sanathan Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 10, 2026, 2:18 AM IST
|Sanathan Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 09, 2026, 9:30 PM IST
|Sanathan Textiles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Sanathan Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299DN2005PLC005690 and registration number is 005690. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2996.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanathan Textiles is ₹396.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sanathan Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sanathan Textiles is ₹3,342.82 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanathan Textiles are ₹410.00 and ₹391.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanathan Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanathan Textiles is ₹564.00 and 52-week low of Sanathan Textiles is ₹287.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sanathan Textiles has shown returns of -4.47% over the past day, -10.78% for the past month, -15.43% over 3 months, 31.93% over 1 year, 0.6% across 3 years, and 0.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanathan Textiles are 33.62 and 1.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.