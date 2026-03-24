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Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Share Price

Sector
Food Processing

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 24, 2026 and will close on Mar 27, 2026. The price band has been set at 201.00-212.00.

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Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Price Performance

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Open Price
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Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nestle India		-3.32-11.61-7.37-13.097.237.06
Britannia Industries		-6.27-10.91-8.96-8.0514.458.789.02
Bikaji Foods International		-1.01-2.97-17.72-19.63-11.1720.6613.96
Zydus Wellness		-1.793.87-2.8-14.6723.3412.352
Orkla India		2.83-2.32-6.81-20.09-20.09-7.2-4.39
Hindustan Foods		-2.45-3.65-8.35-13.68-15.65-41.96
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-3.38-18.76-23.77-34.35-41.931820.42
Gopal Snacks		-5.3-10.54-18.19-29.83-8.74-10.69-6.56
Prataap Snacks		-4.17-18.12-25.11-15.02-14.737.656.81
ADF Foods		-9.77-23.41-22.05-27.99-36.655.44-1.97
Tasty Bite Eatables		-6.34-11.9-18.44-30.05-27.22-8.74-14.14
HMA Agro Industries		-1.65-13.24-19.33-27.82-28.2-26.56-16.91
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-2.67-11.03-29.49-5.0671.8330.1844.14
Krishival Foods		-0.36-0.94-11.55-27.9444.123.5649.69
Euro India Fresh Foods		-0.54-4.21-6.790.2927.0315.0822.7
Freshara Agro Exports		0.06-11.92-1.3-6.3435.819.165.4
Proventus Agrocom		-2.97-4.59-13.4-1.79-2.649.925.84
Foods & Inns		-3.94-15.51-27.02-43.01-39.45-26.25-10.74
Sarveshwar Foods		-8.09-27.37-35.75-54.92-57.515.935.01
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About Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15312DL2003PLC121979 and registration number is 121979. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1712.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 82.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish Kumar Suri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Suri
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ramnika Suri
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Yogendra Kumar Singhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gauri Shankar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajni
    Independent Director

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