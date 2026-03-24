Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15312DL2003PLC121979 and registration number is 121979. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1712.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 82.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.