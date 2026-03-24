Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 24, 2026 and will close on Mar 27, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹201.00-212.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nestle India
|-3.32
|-11.61
|-7.37
|-1
|3.09
|7.23
|7.06
|Britannia Industries
|-6.27
|-10.91
|-8.96
|-8.05
|14.45
|8.78
|9.02
|Bikaji Foods International
|-1.01
|-2.97
|-17.72
|-19.63
|-11.17
|20.66
|13.96
|Zydus Wellness
|-1.79
|3.87
|-2.8
|-14.67
|23.34
|12.35
|2
|Orkla India
|2.83
|-2.32
|-6.81
|-20.09
|-20.09
|-7.2
|-4.39
|Hindustan Foods
|-2.45
|-3.65
|-8.35
|-13.68
|-15.65
|-4
|1.96
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-3.38
|-18.76
|-23.77
|-34.35
|-41.93
|18
|20.42
|Gopal Snacks
|-5.3
|-10.54
|-18.19
|-29.83
|-8.74
|-10.69
|-6.56
|Prataap Snacks
|-4.17
|-18.12
|-25.11
|-15.02
|-14.73
|7.65
|6.81
|ADF Foods
|-9.77
|-23.41
|-22.05
|-27.99
|-36.65
|5.44
|-1.97
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-6.34
|-11.9
|-18.44
|-30.05
|-27.22
|-8.74
|-14.14
|HMA Agro Industries
|-1.65
|-13.24
|-19.33
|-27.82
|-28.2
|-26.56
|-16.91
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-2.67
|-11.03
|-29.49
|-5.06
|71.83
|30.18
|44.14
|Krishival Foods
|-0.36
|-0.94
|-11.55
|-27.94
|44.12
|3.56
|49.69
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|-0.54
|-4.21
|-6.79
|0.29
|27.03
|15.08
|22.7
|Freshara Agro Exports
|0.06
|-11.92
|-1.3
|-6.34
|35.81
|9.16
|5.4
|Proventus Agrocom
|-2.97
|-4.59
|-13.4
|-1.79
|-2.64
|9.92
|5.84
|Foods & Inns
|-3.94
|-15.51
|-27.02
|-43.01
|-39.45
|-26.25
|-10.74
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-8.09
|-27.37
|-35.75
|-54.92
|-57.51
|5.9
|35.01
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15312DL2003PLC121979 and registration number is 121979. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1712.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 82.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.