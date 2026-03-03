Here's the live share price of One Mobikwik Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of One Mobikwik Systems has declined 18.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.42%.
One Mobikwik Systems’s current P/E of -12.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|One Mobikwik Systems
|-9.14
|-21.27
|-19.02
|-35.33
|-33.15
|-29.36
|-18.83
|Eternal
|-4.29
|-13.09
|-18.40
|-25.44
|9.46
|65.40
|14.07
|Swiggy
|-7.81
|-8.86
|-28.17
|-32.80
|-11.34
|-14.06
|-8.69
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|-0.92
|5.63
|0.33
|9.00
|62.36
|20.06
|-6.77
|Meesho
|0.19
|4.19
|-8.67
|-8.67
|-8.67
|-2.98
|-1.80
|Brainbees Solutions
|2.28
|-19.52
|-27.81
|-40.00
|-42.42
|-31.55
|-20.34
|CarTrade Tech
|0.26
|-31.92
|-42.36
|-30.96
|18.09
|54.67
|3.52
|Macfos
|-9.94
|8.32
|9.76
|22.45
|26.98
|78.67
|38.78
|Intrasoft Technologies
|-4.81
|-19.27
|-24.33
|-31.41
|-31.09
|-16.49
|0.28
|Digidrive Distributors
|-3.23
|-4.49
|-22.48
|-34.42
|-26.21
|-39.98
|-26.38
|Pace E-Commerce Ventures
|-6.33
|-13.96
|-25.72
|-34.99
|-41.54
|-9.55
|-33.02
|Fone4 Communications (India)
|0
|0
|15.64
|36.89
|-44.07
|13.36
|0.54
|Ahasolar Technologies
|-6.25
|-11.50
|-17.49
|-29.35
|-29.51
|-29.40
|-18.85
|Add-Shop E-Retail
|-0.91
|-5.68
|-16.23
|-23.29
|-31.91
|-43.19
|-30.34
|Olympia Industries
|-4.64
|-4.22
|-14.20
|-14.37
|-28.87
|-32.11
|-9.75
|JLA Infraville Shoppers
|15.77
|15.77
|25.00
|-11.99
|70.21
|32.36
|-18.39
Over the last one year, One Mobikwik Systems has declined 33.15% compared to peers like Eternal (9.46%), Swiggy (-11.34%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (62.36%). From a 5 year perspective, One Mobikwik Systems has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (14.07%) and Swiggy (-8.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|203.98
|201.68
|10
|208.41
|205.73
|20
|214.46
|210.06
|50
|220.01
|219.07
|100
|236.85
|232.53
|200
|249.05
|261.68
In the latest quarter, One Mobikwik Systems saw a rise in promoter holding to 25.11%, while DII stake increased to 4.77%, FII holding fell to 3.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,16,194
|0.14
|6.26
|2,10,109
|0.03
|4.16
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 12:41 AM IST
|One Mobikwik Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 07, 2026, 1:19 AM IST
|One Mobikwik Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 06, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
|One Mobikwik Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 04, 2026, 9:15 PM IST
|One Mobikwik Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 04, 2026, 12:18 AM IST
|One Mobikwik Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U64201HR2008PLC053766 and registration number is 053766. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1163.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for One Mobikwik Systems is ₹186.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The One Mobikwik Systems is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of One Mobikwik Systems is ₹1,470.13 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of One Mobikwik Systems are ₹189.95 and ₹181.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which One Mobikwik Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of One Mobikwik Systems is ₹355.00 and 52-week low of One Mobikwik Systems is ₹181.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The One Mobikwik Systems has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, -7.36% for the past month, -19.65% over 3 months, -32.42% over 1 year, -29.36% across 3 years, and -18.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of One Mobikwik Systems are -12.00 and 2.79 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.