Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

One Mobikwik Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

ONE MOBIKWIK SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service
Index
BSE IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of One Mobikwik Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹186.90 Closed
-4.93₹ -9.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

One Mobikwik Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹181.05₹189.95
₹186.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹181.05₹355.00
₹186.90
Open Price
₹181.05
Prev. Close
₹196.60
Volume
69,178

Over the last 5 years, the share price of One Mobikwik Systems has declined 18.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.42%.

One Mobikwik Systems’s current P/E of -12.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

One Mobikwik Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
One Mobikwik Systems		-9.14-21.27-19.02-35.33-33.15-29.36-18.83
Eternal		-4.29-13.09-18.40-25.449.4665.4014.07
Swiggy		-7.81-8.86-28.17-32.80-11.34-14.06-8.69
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		-0.925.630.339.0062.3620.06-6.77
Meesho		0.194.19-8.67-8.67-8.67-2.98-1.80
Brainbees Solutions		2.28-19.52-27.81-40.00-42.42-31.55-20.34
CarTrade Tech		0.26-31.92-42.36-30.9618.0954.673.52
Macfos		-9.948.329.7622.4526.9878.6738.78
Intrasoft Technologies		-4.81-19.27-24.33-31.41-31.09-16.490.28
Digidrive Distributors		-3.23-4.49-22.48-34.42-26.21-39.98-26.38
Pace E-Commerce Ventures		-6.33-13.96-25.72-34.99-41.54-9.55-33.02
Fone4 Communications (India)		0015.6436.89-44.0713.360.54
Ahasolar Technologies		-6.25-11.50-17.49-29.35-29.51-29.40-18.85
Add-Shop E-Retail		-0.91-5.68-16.23-23.29-31.91-43.19-30.34
Olympia Industries		-4.64-4.22-14.20-14.37-28.87-32.11-9.75
JLA Infraville Shoppers		15.7715.7725.00-11.9970.2132.36-18.39

Over the last one year, One Mobikwik Systems has declined 33.15% compared to peers like Eternal (9.46%), Swiggy (-11.34%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (62.36%). From a 5 year perspective, One Mobikwik Systems has underperformed peers relative to Eternal (14.07%) and Swiggy (-8.69%).

One Mobikwik Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

One Mobikwik Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5203.98201.68
10208.41205.73
20214.46210.06
50220.01219.07
100236.85232.53
200249.05261.68

One Mobikwik Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, One Mobikwik Systems saw a rise in promoter holding to 25.11%, while DII stake increased to 4.77%, FII holding fell to 3.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

One Mobikwik Systems Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,16,1940.146.26
2,10,1090.034.16

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

One Mobikwik Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 12:41 AM ISTOne Mobikwik Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 07, 2026, 1:19 AM ISTOne Mobikwik Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 06, 2026, 10:28 PM ISTOne Mobikwik Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 04, 2026, 9:15 PM ISTOne Mobikwik Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 04, 2026, 12:18 AM ISTOne Mobikwik Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About One Mobikwik Systems

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U64201HR2008PLC053766 and registration number is 053766. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1163.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Upasana Rupkrishan Taku
    Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bipin Preet Singh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Punita Kumar Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sayali Karanjkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Navdeep Singh Suri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raghu Ram Hiremagalur Venkatesh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vineet Bansal
    Non Exe.Non Ind. & Nominee Director

FAQs on One Mobikwik Systems Share Price

What is the share price of One Mobikwik Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for One Mobikwik Systems is ₹186.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is One Mobikwik Systems?

The One Mobikwik Systems is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of One Mobikwik Systems?

The market cap of One Mobikwik Systems is ₹1,470.13 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of One Mobikwik Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of One Mobikwik Systems are ₹189.95 and ₹181.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of One Mobikwik Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which One Mobikwik Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of One Mobikwik Systems is ₹355.00 and 52-week low of One Mobikwik Systems is ₹181.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the One Mobikwik Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The One Mobikwik Systems has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, -7.36% for the past month, -19.65% over 3 months, -32.42% over 1 year, -29.36% across 3 years, and -18.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of One Mobikwik Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of One Mobikwik Systems are -12.00 and 2.79 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

One Mobikwik Systems News

More One Mobikwik Systems News
icon
Market Pulse