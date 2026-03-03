Here's the live share price of Standard Engineering Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Standard Engineering Technology has declined 5.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.83%.
Standard Engineering Technology’s current P/E of 32.49x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Standard Engineering Technology
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-21.02
|-33.30
|-3.65
|-9.10
|-5.56
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|0.06
|-2.24
|-5.91
|20.82
|41.30
|51.95
|38.73
|Suzlon Energy
|-7.18
|-16.66
|-22.10
|-29.36
|-17.58
|68.85
|48.94
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-4.62
|-2.05
|-15.67
|-9.86
|4.98
|23.10
|13.28
|LMW
|-6.52
|-7.04
|-3.86
|2.61
|0.62
|10.31
|17.41
|Inox Wind
|-6.14
|-16.04
|-31.38
|-38.33
|-37.29
|49.49
|37.90
|Triveni Turbine
|-2.96
|-14.16
|-13.70
|-10.81
|-1.53
|13.38
|33.54
|TD Power Systems
|0.58
|9.43
|16.98
|62.12
|193.82
|79.55
|94.98
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|-2.24
|9.77
|0.23
|-26.10
|23.45
|50.08
|28.84
|Elecon Engineering Company
|-2.99
|-8.99
|-15.53
|-27.68
|4.92
|28.21
|71.57
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-1.11
|15.89
|8.42
|-15.61
|-9.21
|24.24
|12.59
|Praj Industries
|0.03
|4.38
|-2.63
|-25.99
|-35.99
|-3.86
|12.16
|Ajax Engineering
|-1.94
|-6.79
|-23.29
|-30.01
|-18.03
|-6.83
|-4.15
|GMM Pfaudler
|-3.42
|-9.55
|-16.44
|-20.75
|-15.32
|-16.15
|-7.87
|The Anup Engineering
|-3.97
|-24.44
|-28.36
|-32.52
|-42.92
|42.13
|37.10
|John Cockerill India
|0.38
|-0.79
|-0.96
|10.58
|97.77
|49.47
|43.27
|Concord Control Systems
|-5.16
|-4.76
|-11.31
|87.43
|253.05
|170.01
|100.72
|Kilburn Engineering
|-0.88
|-8.82
|-15.17
|-9.59
|38.27
|71.22
|82.41
|HLE Glascoat
|2.56
|-14.95
|-29.82
|-39.54
|35.67
|-14.95
|-7.62
|Windsor Machines
|0.25
|-12.35
|-9.47
|-26.47
|-2.28
|79.07
|61.75
Over the last one year, Standard Engineering Technology has declined 3.65% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Standard Engineering Technology has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|124.44
|124.51
|10
|127.32
|125.79
|20
|126.81
|127.06
|50
|133.58
|134.03
|100
|151.02
|144.84
|200
|164.6
|152.16
In the latest quarter, Standard Engineering Technology saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.48%, while DII stake decreased to 0.77%, FII holding fell to 2.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,14,857
|1.16
|4.79
|2,51,660
|0.12
|2.91
|1,63,357
|0.9
|1.89
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 1:12 AM IST
|Standard Engg. Tech. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Press/Media Release On New Logo Launch
|Feb 11, 2026, 2:11 AM IST
|Standard Engg. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 06, 2026, 1:39 AM IST
|Standard Engg. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 05, 2026, 7:54 PM IST
|Standard Engg. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 05, 2026, 7:47 PM IST
|Standard Engg. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Standard Engineering Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29220TG2012PLC082904 and registration number is 082904. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 196.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 199.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Engineering Technology is ₹122.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Standard Engineering Technology is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Standard Engineering Technology is ₹2,447.76 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Standard Engineering Technology are ₹127.25 and ₹119.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Engineering Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Engineering Technology is ₹203.40 and 52-week low of Standard Engineering Technology is ₹110.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Standard Engineering Technology has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, 4.83% for the past month, -23.41% over 3 months, -5.83% over 1 year, -9.1% across 3 years, and -5.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Standard Engineering Technology are 32.49 and 3.19 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.