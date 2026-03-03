Facebook Pixel Code
Standard Engineering Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

STANDARD ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Standard Engineering Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹122.70 Closed
-1.60₹ -2.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Standard Engineering Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹119.10₹127.25
₹122.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.70₹203.40
₹122.70
Open Price
₹119.65
Prev. Close
₹124.70
Volume
4,017

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Standard Engineering Technology has declined 5.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.83%.

Standard Engineering Technology’s current P/E of 32.49x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Standard Engineering Technology Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Standard Engineering Technology		-1.60-0.53-21.02-33.30-3.65-9.10-5.56
Bharat Heavy Electricals		0.06-2.24-5.9120.8241.3051.9538.73
Suzlon Energy		-7.18-16.66-22.10-29.36-17.5868.8548.94
Jyoti CNC Automation		-4.62-2.05-15.67-9.864.9823.1013.28
LMW		-6.52-7.04-3.862.610.6210.3117.41
Inox Wind		-6.14-16.04-31.38-38.33-37.2949.4937.90
Triveni Turbine		-2.96-14.16-13.70-10.81-1.5313.3833.54
TD Power Systems		0.589.4316.9862.12193.8279.5594.98
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-2.249.770.23-26.1023.4550.0828.84
Elecon Engineering Company		-2.99-8.99-15.53-27.684.9228.2171.57
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.1115.898.42-15.61-9.2124.2412.59
Praj Industries		0.034.38-2.63-25.99-35.99-3.8612.16
Ajax Engineering		-1.94-6.79-23.29-30.01-18.03-6.83-4.15
GMM Pfaudler		-3.42-9.55-16.44-20.75-15.32-16.15-7.87
The Anup Engineering		-3.97-24.44-28.36-32.52-42.9242.1337.10
John Cockerill India		0.38-0.79-0.9610.5897.7749.4743.27
Concord Control Systems		-5.16-4.76-11.3187.43253.05170.01100.72
Kilburn Engineering		-0.88-8.82-15.17-9.5938.2771.2282.41
HLE Glascoat		2.56-14.95-29.82-39.5435.67-14.95-7.62
Windsor Machines		0.25-12.35-9.47-26.47-2.2879.0761.75

Over the last one year, Standard Engineering Technology has declined 3.65% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Standard Engineering Technology has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).

Standard Engineering Technology Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Standard Engineering Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5124.44124.51
10127.32125.79
20126.81127.06
50133.58134.03
100151.02144.84
200164.6152.16

Standard Engineering Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Standard Engineering Technology saw a rise in promoter holding to 60.48%, while DII stake decreased to 0.77%, FII holding fell to 2.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Standard Engineering Technology Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,14,8571.164.79
2,51,6600.122.91
1,63,3570.91.89

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Standard Engineering Technology Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 1:12 AM ISTStandard Engg. Tech. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Press/Media Release On New Logo Launch
Feb 11, 2026, 2:11 AM ISTStandard Engg. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2026, 1:39 AM ISTStandard Engg. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 05, 2026, 7:54 PM ISTStandard Engg. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 05, 2026, 7:47 PM ISTStandard Engg. Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Standard Engineering Technology

Standard Engineering Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29220TG2012PLC082904 and registration number is 082904. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 196.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 199.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sambasiva Rao Gollapudi
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nageswara Rao Kandula
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Krishna Veni Kandula
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkata Mohana Rao Katragadda
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishna Kandula
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Yasuyuki Ikeda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhakara Reddy Siddareddy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Radhika Nannapaneni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkata Siva Prasad Katragadda
    Addnl.Non Executive Director

FAQs on Standard Engineering Technology Share Price

What is the share price of Standard Engineering Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Standard Engineering Technology is ₹122.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Standard Engineering Technology?

The Standard Engineering Technology is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Standard Engineering Technology?

The market cap of Standard Engineering Technology is ₹2,447.76 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Standard Engineering Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Standard Engineering Technology are ₹127.25 and ₹119.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Standard Engineering Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Standard Engineering Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Standard Engineering Technology is ₹203.40 and 52-week low of Standard Engineering Technology is ₹110.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Standard Engineering Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The Standard Engineering Technology has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, 4.83% for the past month, -23.41% over 3 months, -5.83% over 1 year, -9.1% across 3 years, and -5.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Standard Engineering Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Standard Engineering Technology are 32.49 and 3.19 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Standard Engineering Technology News

