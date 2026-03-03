Here's the live share price of Tolins Tyres along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Tolins Tyres has declined 14.66% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.94%.
Tolins Tyres’s current P/E of 11.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tolins Tyres
|-8.56
|-11.53
|-24.71
|-32.70
|-7.90
|-23.22
|-14.66
|MRF
|-3.02
|1.99
|-8.31
|-7.27
|32.74
|17.36
|9.39
|Balkrishna Industries
|-8.46
|-10.37
|-4.31
|-2.48
|-10.73
|3.99
|7.11
|Apollo Tyres
|-2.60
|-12.36
|-17.28
|-8.87
|14.22
|11.89
|12.10
|Ceat
|-6.99
|-10.81
|-13.00
|4.32
|45.31
|34.20
|15.99
|JK Tyre & Industries
|-10.76
|-10.71
|2.66
|37.85
|88.24
|47.01
|30.78
|TVS Srichakra
|-4.23
|-5.04
|-17.24
|30.47
|46.39
|10.59
|14.47
|Goodyear India
|-2.31
|1.20
|-8.16
|-18.99
|-4.00
|-9.01
|-4.08
|Krypton Industries
|-3.64
|-2.05
|-6.29
|-22.79
|-15.56
|23.02
|28.33
|Tirupati Innovar
|-5.95
|-11.11
|-26.77
|-36.61
|-31.45
|-44.04
|16.78
Over the last one year, Tolins Tyres has declined 7.90% compared to peers like MRF (32.74%), Balkrishna Industries (-10.73%), Apollo Tyres (14.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Tolins Tyres has underperformed peers relative to MRF (9.39%) and Balkrishna Industries (7.11%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|116.57
|114.62
|10
|120.32
|117.71
|20
|123.19
|120.7
|50
|126.36
|127.66
|100
|144.6
|137.27
|200
|150.88
|147.89
In the latest quarter, Tolins Tyres remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.25%, FII holding rose to 0.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 18, 2026, 1:50 AM IST
|Tolins Tyres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 14, 2026, 2:37 AM IST
|Tolins Tyres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 14, 2026, 2:30 AM IST
|Tolins Tyres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 14, 2026, 2:16 AM IST
|Tolins Tyres - Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 20
|Feb 14, 2026, 2:10 AM IST
|Tolins Tyres - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Tolins Tyres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25119KL2003PLC016289 and registration number is 016289. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tyres & Tubes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 178.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tolins Tyres is ₹107.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Tolins Tyres is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tolins Tyres is ₹426.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tolins Tyres are ₹110.00 and ₹93.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tolins Tyres stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tolins Tyres is ₹202.15 and 52-week low of Tolins Tyres is ₹93.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Tolins Tyres has shown returns of -3.19% over the past day, -10.09% for the past month, -27.52% over 3 months, -9.94% over 1 year, -23.22% across 3 years, and -14.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tolins Tyres are 11.83 and 1.21 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.