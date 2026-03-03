Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Tolins Tyres Share Price

NSE
BSE

TOLINS TYRES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Tyres
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Tolins Tyres along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹107.85 Closed
-3.19₹ -3.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Tolins Tyres Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.60₹110.00
₹107.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹93.60₹202.15
₹107.85
Open Price
₹93.60
Prev. Close
₹111.40
Volume
6,395

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Tolins Tyres has declined 14.66% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.94%.

Tolins Tyres’s current P/E of 11.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Tolins Tyres Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tolins Tyres		-8.56-11.53-24.71-32.70-7.90-23.22-14.66
MRF		-3.021.99-8.31-7.2732.7417.369.39
Balkrishna Industries		-8.46-10.37-4.31-2.48-10.733.997.11
Apollo Tyres		-2.60-12.36-17.28-8.8714.2211.8912.10
Ceat		-6.99-10.81-13.004.3245.3134.2015.99
JK Tyre & Industries		-10.76-10.712.6637.8588.2447.0130.78
TVS Srichakra		-4.23-5.04-17.2430.4746.3910.5914.47
Goodyear India		-2.311.20-8.16-18.99-4.00-9.01-4.08
Krypton Industries		-3.64-2.05-6.29-22.79-15.5623.0228.33
Tirupati Innovar		-5.95-11.11-26.77-36.61-31.45-44.0416.78

Over the last one year, Tolins Tyres has declined 7.90% compared to peers like MRF (32.74%), Balkrishna Industries (-10.73%), Apollo Tyres (14.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Tolins Tyres has underperformed peers relative to MRF (9.39%) and Balkrishna Industries (7.11%).

Tolins Tyres Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Tolins Tyres Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5116.57114.62
10120.32117.71
20123.19120.7
50126.36127.66
100144.6137.27
200150.88147.89

Tolins Tyres Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tolins Tyres remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.25%, FII holding rose to 0.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Tolins Tyres Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 1:50 AM ISTTolins Tyres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 14, 2026, 2:37 AM ISTTolins Tyres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 14, 2026, 2:30 AM ISTTolins Tyres - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 14, 2026, 2:16 AM ISTTolins Tyres - Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 20
Feb 14, 2026, 2:10 AM ISTTolins Tyres - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

About Tolins Tyres

Tolins Tyres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25119KL2003PLC016289 and registration number is 016289. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tyres & Tubes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 178.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Kalamparambil Varkey Tolin
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sankarakrishnan Ramalingam
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Jerin Tolin
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Joseph P M
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sankar Parameswara Panicker
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Cris Anna Sojan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tolins Tyres Share Price

What is the share price of Tolins Tyres?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tolins Tyres is ₹107.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tolins Tyres?

The Tolins Tyres is operating in the Tyres Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tolins Tyres?

The market cap of Tolins Tyres is ₹426.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tolins Tyres?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tolins Tyres are ₹110.00 and ₹93.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tolins Tyres?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tolins Tyres stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tolins Tyres is ₹202.15 and 52-week low of Tolins Tyres is ₹93.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Tolins Tyres performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tolins Tyres has shown returns of -3.19% over the past day, -10.09% for the past month, -27.52% over 3 months, -9.94% over 1 year, -23.22% across 3 years, and -14.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tolins Tyres?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tolins Tyres are 11.83 and 1.21 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Tolins Tyres News

More Tolins Tyres News
icon
Market Pulse