Sudeep Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUDEEP PHARMA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Sudeep Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹598.70 Closed
-6.36₹ -40.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sudeep Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹585.00₹626.20
₹598.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹524.95₹795.80
₹598.70
Open Price
₹620.00
Prev. Close
₹639.35
Volume
5,778

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sudeep Pharma has declined 5.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -22.62%.

Sudeep Pharma’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sudeep Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sudeep Pharma		-7.45-1.51-12.37-22.62-22.62-8.19-5.00
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Sudeep Pharma has declined 22.62% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Sudeep Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Sudeep Pharma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sudeep Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5649.37648.3
10658.84650.15
20644.77643.05
50618.24639.26
100398.610
200199.310

Sudeep Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sudeep Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.59%, FII holding rose to 1.67%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sudeep Pharma Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
13,41,8872.1481.74
11,75,9180.2871.63
8,82,0510.5253.73
3,78,4632.1923.05
3,56,0631.2721.69
3,54,1250.4521.57
2,71,9090.6316.56
2,30,2880.6814.03
2,20,0001.5413.4
2,04,9000.0612.48

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Sudeep Pharma Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 12, 2026, 4:36 PM ISTSudeep Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 09, 2026, 7:43 PM ISTSudeep Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 09, 2026, 7:34 PM ISTSudeep Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 07, 2026, 8:55 PM ISTSudeep Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 07, 2026, 7:49 PM ISTSudeep Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Sudeep Pharma

Sudeep Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24231GJ1989PLC013141 and registration number is 013141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 356.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sujit Jaysukh Bhayani
    Managing & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Shanil Sujit Bhayani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay Shrirang Kandelkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raghunandan Sathyanarayan Rao
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Reshma Suresh Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samaresh Parida
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sujit Gulati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sudeep Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Sudeep Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudeep Pharma is ₹598.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sudeep Pharma?

The Sudeep Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sudeep Pharma?

The market cap of Sudeep Pharma is ₹6,762.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sudeep Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sudeep Pharma are ₹626.20 and ₹585.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sudeep Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudeep Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudeep Pharma is ₹795.80 and 52-week low of Sudeep Pharma is ₹524.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sudeep Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sudeep Pharma has shown returns of -6.36% over the past day, 2.19% for the past month, -22.62% over 3 months, -22.62% over 1 year, -8.19% across 3 years, and -5.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sudeep Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sudeep Pharma are 0.00 and 8.74 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sudeep Pharma News

