Here's the live share price of Sudeep Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sudeep Pharma has declined 5.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -22.62%.
Sudeep Pharma’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sudeep Pharma
|-7.45
|-1.51
|-12.37
|-22.62
|-22.62
|-8.19
|-5.00
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Sudeep Pharma has declined 22.62% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Sudeep Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|649.37
|648.3
|10
|658.84
|650.15
|20
|644.77
|643.05
|50
|618.24
|639.26
|100
|398.61
|0
|200
|199.31
|0
In the latest quarter, Sudeep Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 17.59%, FII holding rose to 1.67%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|13,41,887
|2.14
|81.74
|11,75,918
|0.28
|71.63
|8,82,051
|0.52
|53.73
|3,78,463
|2.19
|23.05
|3,56,063
|1.27
|21.69
|3,54,125
|0.45
|21.57
|2,71,909
|0.63
|16.56
|2,30,288
|0.68
|14.03
|2,20,000
|1.54
|13.4
|2,04,900
|0.06
|12.48
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 12, 2026, 4:36 PM IST
|Sudeep Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 09, 2026, 7:43 PM IST
|Sudeep Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 09, 2026, 7:34 PM IST
|Sudeep Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 07, 2026, 8:55 PM IST
|Sudeep Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 07, 2026, 7:49 PM IST
|Sudeep Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Sudeep Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24231GJ1989PLC013141 and registration number is 013141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 356.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sudeep Pharma is ₹598.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sudeep Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sudeep Pharma is ₹6,762.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sudeep Pharma are ₹626.20 and ₹585.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sudeep Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sudeep Pharma is ₹795.80 and 52-week low of Sudeep Pharma is ₹524.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sudeep Pharma has shown returns of -6.36% over the past day, 2.19% for the past month, -22.62% over 3 months, -22.62% over 1 year, -8.19% across 3 years, and -5.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sudeep Pharma are 0.00 and 8.74 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.