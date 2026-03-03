Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nephrocare Health Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEPHROCARE HEALTH SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Nephrocare Health Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹572.30 Closed
-3.53₹ -20.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nephrocare Health Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹540.95₹596.90
₹572.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹445.00₹619.05
₹572.30
Open Price
₹540.95
Prev. Close
₹593.25
Volume
10,535

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Nephrocare Health Services has gained 3.95% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 21.35%.

Nephrocare Health Services’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Nephrocare Health Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nephrocare Health Services		0.8311.7821.3521.3521.356.663.95
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.479.448.020.3225.5420.7120.45
Max Healthcare Institute		-0.487.74-0.43-6.9911.1336.4741.70
Fortis Healthcare		1.447.973.92-2.5048.5350.1139.99
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-1.731.93-8.46-1.1410.8132.0433.19
Aster DM Healthcare		1.9018.95-0.734.8564.9741.9035.17
Global Health		-1.761.43-6.66-20.85-6.8730.8122.14
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		-1.9616.371.73-2.2038.3038.9229.27
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.120.32-5.90-15.4620.1012.903.93
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		-1.261.21-11.326.8715.123.942.34
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		0.728.21-10.51-20.04-3.1817.2421.79
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		-0.171.59-2.16-7.695.5134.689.68
Metropolis Healthcare		-1.90-2.17-4.46-15.7618.8612.29-1.23
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		1.202.62-11.63-10.41-10.756.213.68
Healthcare Global Enterprises		-3.32-5.66-21.45-18.5815.1926.9427.29
Park Medi World		-1.6320.3728.2528.2528.258.655.10
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		-3.1111.65-0.76-8.9989.5926.9215.38
Thyrocare Technologies		-3.08-0.82-10.62-10.8675.3137.104.89
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		2.96-2.67-8.73-16.905.9739.5137.71
Artemis Medicare Services		-0.566.50-15.602.963.9451.9858.34

Over the last one year, Nephrocare Health Services has gained 21.35% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Nephrocare Health Services has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).

Nephrocare Health Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Nephrocare Health Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5575.35586.22
10574.78577.03
20554.73560.75
50513.68516.81
100256.840
200128.420

Nephrocare Health Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nephrocare Health Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.10%, FII holding rose to 9.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Nephrocare Health Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,00,0001.142.22
6,34,9831.1333.51
5,49,9170.4429.02
3,92,3340.420.7
2,43,7821.112.86
2,17,4081.0511.47
1,09,4080.035.77
38,8650.562.05

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Nephrocare Health Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 6:15 AM ISTNephrocare Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 11:26 PM ISTNephrocare Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 11:12 PM ISTNephrocare Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2026, 7:11 PM ISTNephrocare Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Feb 12, 2026, 6:36 PM ISTNephrocare Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About Nephrocare Health Services

Nephrocare Health Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85100TG2009PLC066359 and registration number is 066359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 543.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vikram Vuppala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Vijay Gupta
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Sharma
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Thakur
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Manchanda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Sultania
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Annette Berit Ingrid Kumlien
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ajay Bakshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nephrocare Health Services Share Price

What is the share price of Nephrocare Health Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nephrocare Health Services is ₹572.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nephrocare Health Services?

The Nephrocare Health Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nephrocare Health Services?

The market cap of Nephrocare Health Services is ₹5,742.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nephrocare Health Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nephrocare Health Services are ₹596.90 and ₹540.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nephrocare Health Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nephrocare Health Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nephrocare Health Services is ₹619.05 and 52-week low of Nephrocare Health Services is ₹445.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Nephrocare Health Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nephrocare Health Services has shown returns of -3.53% over the past day, 12.26% for the past month, 21.35% over 3 months, 21.35% over 1 year, 6.66% across 3 years, and 3.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nephrocare Health Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nephrocare Health Services are 0.00 and 7.93 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Nephrocare Health Services News

More Nephrocare Health Services News
icon
Market Pulse