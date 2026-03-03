Here's the live share price of Nephrocare Health Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Nephrocare Health Services has gained 3.95% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 21.35%.
Nephrocare Health Services’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nephrocare Health Services
|0.83
|11.78
|21.35
|21.35
|21.35
|6.66
|3.95
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.47
|9.44
|8.02
|0.32
|25.54
|20.71
|20.45
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-0.48
|7.74
|-0.43
|-6.99
|11.13
|36.47
|41.70
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.44
|7.97
|3.92
|-2.50
|48.53
|50.11
|39.99
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-1.73
|1.93
|-8.46
|-1.14
|10.81
|32.04
|33.19
|Aster DM Healthcare
|1.90
|18.95
|-0.73
|4.85
|64.97
|41.90
|35.17
|Global Health
|-1.76
|1.43
|-6.66
|-20.85
|-6.87
|30.81
|22.14
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|-1.96
|16.37
|1.73
|-2.20
|38.30
|38.92
|29.27
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.12
|0.32
|-5.90
|-15.46
|20.10
|12.90
|3.93
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|-1.26
|1.21
|-11.32
|6.87
|15.12
|3.94
|2.34
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|0.72
|8.21
|-10.51
|-20.04
|-3.18
|17.24
|21.79
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|-0.17
|1.59
|-2.16
|-7.69
|5.51
|34.68
|9.68
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-1.90
|-2.17
|-4.46
|-15.76
|18.86
|12.29
|-1.23
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1.20
|2.62
|-11.63
|-10.41
|-10.75
|6.21
|3.68
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|-3.32
|-5.66
|-21.45
|-18.58
|15.19
|26.94
|27.29
|Park Medi World
|-1.63
|20.37
|28.25
|28.25
|28.25
|8.65
|5.10
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|-3.11
|11.65
|-0.76
|-8.99
|89.59
|26.92
|15.38
|Thyrocare Technologies
|-3.08
|-0.82
|-10.62
|-10.86
|75.31
|37.10
|4.89
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|2.96
|-2.67
|-8.73
|-16.90
|5.97
|39.51
|37.71
|Artemis Medicare Services
|-0.56
|6.50
|-15.60
|2.96
|3.94
|51.98
|58.34
Over the last one year, Nephrocare Health Services has gained 21.35% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Nephrocare Health Services has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|575.35
|586.22
|10
|574.78
|577.03
|20
|554.73
|560.75
|50
|513.68
|516.81
|100
|256.84
|0
|200
|128.42
|0
In the latest quarter, Nephrocare Health Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.10%, FII holding rose to 9.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,00,000
|1.1
|42.22
|6,34,983
|1.13
|33.51
|5,49,917
|0.44
|29.02
|3,92,334
|0.4
|20.7
|2,43,782
|1.1
|12.86
|2,17,408
|1.05
|11.47
|1,09,408
|0.03
|5.77
|38,865
|0.56
|2.05
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 6:15 AM IST
|Nephrocare Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
|Nephrocare Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
|Nephrocare Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 12, 2026, 7:11 PM IST
|Nephrocare Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Feb 12, 2026, 6:36 PM IST
|Nephrocare Health - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Nephrocare Health Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85100TG2009PLC066359 and registration number is 066359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 543.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nephrocare Health Services is ₹572.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Nephrocare Health Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nephrocare Health Services is ₹5,742.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nephrocare Health Services are ₹596.90 and ₹540.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nephrocare Health Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nephrocare Health Services is ₹619.05 and 52-week low of Nephrocare Health Services is ₹445.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Nephrocare Health Services has shown returns of -3.53% over the past day, 12.26% for the past month, 21.35% over 3 months, 21.35% over 1 year, 6.66% across 3 years, and 3.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nephrocare Health Services are 0.00 and 7.93 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.