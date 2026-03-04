SEDEMAC Mechatronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29253PN2007PLC246956 and registration number is 246956. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Equipment Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 658.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.