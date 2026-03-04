Facebook Pixel Code
SEDEMAC Mechatronics Share Price

Sector
Auto Ancillaries

SEDEMAC Mechatronics has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 4, 2026 and will close on Mar 6, 2026. The price band has been set at 1287.00-1352.00.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics Price Performance

About SEDEMAC Mechatronics

SEDEMAC Mechatronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29253PN2007PLC246956 and registration number is 246956. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Equipment Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 658.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Auto Ancl - Equipment Others
  • Address
    Survey No. 270/1/A/2, Pallod Farms, Baner Road, Baner, Baner Gaon Pune Maharashtra 411045
  • Contact
    cs@sedemac.com
    www.sedemac.com

Management

  • Ms. Poyni Bhatt
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Prof. Shashikanth Suryanarayanan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Arun Dixit
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Sharma
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Namakal S Parthasarathy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udo Edgar Wolz
    Non Executive Director

SEDEMAC Mechatronics News

