Smartworks Coworking Spaces Share Price

NSE
BSE

SMARTWORKS COWORKING SPACES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Infrastructure
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Smartworks Coworking Spaces along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹410.60 Closed
-0.93₹ -3.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹392.20₹410.60
₹410.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹388.70₹618.30
₹410.60
Open Price
₹395.00
Prev. Close
₹414.45
Volume
2,198

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Smartworks Coworking Spaces has declined 1.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.75%.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces’s current P/E of -326.13x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		-4.29-11.55-9.64-23.45-7.75-2.65-1.60
G R Infraprojects		-6.38-7.63-11.45-28.20-7.70-2.85-11.97
Dilip Buildcon		-5.40-7.99-7.24-11.03-3.6528.41-8.43
Ceigall India		-4.550.2215.438.257.08-10.91-6.70
J Kumar Infraprojects		-6.79-10.54-8.28-21.16-19.9525.6621.92
RattanIndia Enterprises		-9.72-26.37-35.32-54.64-31.08-10.5232.71
Indiqube Spaces		-3.55-2.63-17.68-27.92-21.98-7.94-4.84
GE Power India		-4.0840.0232.0224.6496.2057.169.76
GHV Infra Projects		-0.1544.223.8119.55670.74342.78151.36
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-7.11-25.92-44.60-50.84-56.03-12.21-7.52
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-2.8726.2361.1568.92321.9674.8058.65
Goel Construction Company		-2.35-4.46-7.28-9.01-9.01-3.10-1.87
Mizzen Ventures		4.2959.8466.15-28.8929.99175.5983.72
Highway Infrastructure		-6.761.61-18.59-43.76-56.85-24.44-15.47
Dev Accelerator		-0.7110.56-1.48-34.74-34.74-13.26-8.18
Markolines Pavement Technologies		2.0711.774.51-5.0729.724.0515.14
A2Z Infra Engineering		7.0020.3512.91-23.189.1333.2731.60
Ekansh Concepts		-8.33-6.63-18.63-32.3558.9145.1641.42
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-9.83-0.65-0.51-6.70-30.5133.3518.93
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		-6.333.10-26.71-32.08-38.118.384.95

Over the last one year, Smartworks Coworking Spaces has declined 7.75% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.70%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.65%), Ceigall India (7.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Smartworks Coworking Spaces has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.97%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.43%).

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Financials

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5423.36417.76
10433.65427.46
20446.62438.4
50459.24457.1
100498.31473.99
200380.870

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Smartworks Coworking Spaces saw a drop in promoter holding to 58.17%, while DII stake decreased to 8.96%, FII holding fell to 0.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
21,68,4350.93100.33
6,26,2210.6228.98
5,07,3841.3723.48
2,09,3351.119.69
10,2000.020.47

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 5:31 AM ISTSmartworks Coworking - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 12, 2026, 4:47 PM ISTSmartworks Coworking - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 11, 2026, 7:46 PM ISTSmartworks Coworking - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 07, 2026, 12:27 AM ISTSmartworks Coworking - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jan 23, 2026, 2:43 AM ISTSmartworks Coworking - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

About Smartworks Coworking Spaces

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900DL2015PLC310656 and registration number is 310656. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1339.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 103.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Gautam
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Neetish Sarda
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harsh Binani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. V K Subburaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Rishi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pushpa Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ho Kiam Kheong
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Smartworks Coworking Spaces Share Price

What is the share price of Smartworks Coworking Spaces?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smartworks Coworking Spaces is ₹410.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Smartworks Coworking Spaces?

The Smartworks Coworking Spaces is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Smartworks Coworking Spaces?

The market cap of Smartworks Coworking Spaces is ₹4,691.60 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Smartworks Coworking Spaces?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Smartworks Coworking Spaces are ₹410.60 and ₹392.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Smartworks Coworking Spaces?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smartworks Coworking Spaces stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smartworks Coworking Spaces is ₹618.30 and 52-week low of Smartworks Coworking Spaces is ₹388.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Smartworks Coworking Spaces performed historically in terms of returns?

The Smartworks Coworking Spaces has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, -7.36% for the past month, -14.49% over 3 months, -7.75% over 1 year, -2.65% across 3 years, and -1.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Smartworks Coworking Spaces?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Smartworks Coworking Spaces are -326.13 and 9.19 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces News

