Here's the live share price of Smartworks Coworking Spaces along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Smartworks Coworking Spaces has declined 1.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.75%.
Smartworks Coworking Spaces’s current P/E of -326.13x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|-4.29
|-11.55
|-9.64
|-23.45
|-7.75
|-2.65
|-1.60
|G R Infraprojects
|-6.38
|-7.63
|-11.45
|-28.20
|-7.70
|-2.85
|-11.97
|Dilip Buildcon
|-5.40
|-7.99
|-7.24
|-11.03
|-3.65
|28.41
|-8.43
|Ceigall India
|-4.55
|0.22
|15.43
|8.25
|7.08
|-10.91
|-6.70
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|-6.79
|-10.54
|-8.28
|-21.16
|-19.95
|25.66
|21.92
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|-9.72
|-26.37
|-35.32
|-54.64
|-31.08
|-10.52
|32.71
|Indiqube Spaces
|-3.55
|-2.63
|-17.68
|-27.92
|-21.98
|-7.94
|-4.84
|GE Power India
|-4.08
|40.02
|32.02
|24.64
|96.20
|57.16
|9.76
|GHV Infra Projects
|-0.15
|44.22
|3.81
|19.55
|670.74
|342.78
|151.36
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-7.11
|-25.92
|-44.60
|-50.84
|-56.03
|-12.21
|-7.52
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-2.87
|26.23
|61.15
|68.92
|321.96
|74.80
|58.65
|Goel Construction Company
|-2.35
|-4.46
|-7.28
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-3.10
|-1.87
|Mizzen Ventures
|4.29
|59.84
|66.15
|-28.89
|29.99
|175.59
|83.72
|Highway Infrastructure
|-6.76
|1.61
|-18.59
|-43.76
|-56.85
|-24.44
|-15.47
|Dev Accelerator
|-0.71
|10.56
|-1.48
|-34.74
|-34.74
|-13.26
|-8.18
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|2.07
|11.77
|4.51
|-5.07
|29.72
|4.05
|15.14
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|7.00
|20.35
|12.91
|-23.18
|9.13
|33.27
|31.60
|Ekansh Concepts
|-8.33
|-6.63
|-18.63
|-32.35
|58.91
|45.16
|41.42
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-9.83
|-0.65
|-0.51
|-6.70
|-30.51
|33.35
|18.93
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|-6.33
|3.10
|-26.71
|-32.08
|-38.11
|8.38
|4.95
Over the last one year, Smartworks Coworking Spaces has declined 7.75% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.70%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.65%), Ceigall India (7.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Smartworks Coworking Spaces has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.97%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|423.36
|417.76
|10
|433.65
|427.46
|20
|446.62
|438.4
|50
|459.24
|457.1
|100
|498.31
|473.99
|200
|380.87
|0
In the latest quarter, Smartworks Coworking Spaces saw a drop in promoter holding to 58.17%, while DII stake decreased to 8.96%, FII holding fell to 0.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|21,68,435
|0.93
|100.33
|6,26,221
|0.62
|28.98
|5,07,384
|1.37
|23.48
|2,09,335
|1.11
|9.69
|10,200
|0.02
|0.47
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 5:31 AM IST
|Smartworks Coworking - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 12, 2026, 4:47 PM IST
|Smartworks Coworking - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 11, 2026, 7:46 PM IST
|Smartworks Coworking - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 07, 2026, 12:27 AM IST
|Smartworks Coworking - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jan 23, 2026, 2:43 AM IST
|Smartworks Coworking - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900DL2015PLC310656 and registration number is 310656. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1339.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 103.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Smartworks Coworking Spaces is ₹410.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Smartworks Coworking Spaces is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Smartworks Coworking Spaces is ₹4,691.60 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Smartworks Coworking Spaces are ₹410.60 and ₹392.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Smartworks Coworking Spaces stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Smartworks Coworking Spaces is ₹618.30 and 52-week low of Smartworks Coworking Spaces is ₹388.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Smartworks Coworking Spaces has shown returns of -0.93% over the past day, -7.36% for the past month, -14.49% over 3 months, -7.75% over 1 year, -2.65% across 3 years, and -1.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Smartworks Coworking Spaces are -326.13 and 9.19 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.