Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Concord Enviro Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONCORD ENVIRO SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Theme
Water Management
Index
BSE IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Concord Enviro Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹288.50 Closed
-2.91₹ -8.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Concord Enviro Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹285.85₹298.55
₹288.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹285.85₹664.60
₹288.50
Open Price
₹292.60
Prev. Close
₹297.15
Volume
4,484

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Concord Enviro Systems has declined 18.94% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -33.96%.

Concord Enviro Systems’s current P/E of 12.55x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Concord Enviro Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Concord Enviro Systems		-11.12-29.14-27.08-46.97-33.14-29.65-19.02
Va Tech Wabag		-3.754.59-12.69-19.41-3.0557.5434.20
Enviro Infra Engineers		-4.62-15.42-27.26-39.40-22.06-9.62-5.89
EMS		-6.40-17.49-33.92-47.90-52.390.310.19
Denta Water and Infra Solutions		-3.37-10.40-32.22-43.44-16.81-11.21-6.89
VVIP Infratech		-1.67-1.94-17.83-40.03-25.77-17.02-10.59

Over the last one year, Concord Enviro Systems has declined 33.14% compared to peers like Va Tech Wabag (-3.05%), Enviro Infra Engineers (-22.06%), EMS (-52.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Concord Enviro Systems has underperformed peers relative to Va Tech Wabag (34.20%) and Enviro Infra Engineers (-5.89%).

Concord Enviro Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Concord Enviro Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5321.99314.25
10337.58331.84
20375356.6
50409.63391.78
100428.18426.11
200496.75474.11

Concord Enviro Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Concord Enviro Systems saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.42%, while DII stake decreased to 10.67%, FII holding fell to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Concord Enviro Systems Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,81,8380.2428.85
4,03,8050.0917.09
3,52,0000.6614.89
2,70,4411.9511.44
1,83,1200.267.75
1,50,3060.676.36
71,4000.383.02
19,4520.080.82

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Concord Enviro Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 11:54 PM ISTConcord Enviro Syste - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 13, 2026, 5:26 PM ISTConcord Enviro Syste - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 13, 2026, 3:28 AM ISTConcord Enviro Syste - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 13, 2026, 3:24 AM ISTConcord Enviro Syste - The Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S), If Any In Respect Of Utilisation Of Proceeds From The I
Feb 13, 2026, 3:14 AM ISTConcord Enviro Syste - Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2026

About Concord Enviro Systems

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45209MH1999PLC120599 and registration number is 120599. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Prayas Goel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prerak Goel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shiraz Homi Bugwadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash D Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Sandeep Shanbhag
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Pai
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Ms. Namrata Goel
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Concord Enviro Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Concord Enviro Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concord Enviro Systems is ₹288.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Concord Enviro Systems?

The Concord Enviro Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Concord Enviro Systems?

The market cap of Concord Enviro Systems is ₹597.09 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Concord Enviro Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Concord Enviro Systems are ₹298.55 and ₹285.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Concord Enviro Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concord Enviro Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concord Enviro Systems is ₹664.60 and 52-week low of Concord Enviro Systems is ₹285.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Concord Enviro Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Concord Enviro Systems has shown returns of -2.41% over the past day, -26.24% for the past month, -29.61% over 3 months, -33.96% over 1 year, -29.52% across 3 years, and -18.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Concord Enviro Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Concord Enviro Systems are 12.55 and 1.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Concord Enviro Systems News

More Concord Enviro Systems News
icon
Market Pulse