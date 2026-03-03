Here's the live share price of Concord Enviro Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Concord Enviro Systems has declined 18.94% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -33.96%.
Concord Enviro Systems’s current P/E of 12.55x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Concord Enviro Systems
|-11.12
|-29.14
|-27.08
|-46.97
|-33.14
|-29.65
|-19.02
|Va Tech Wabag
|-3.75
|4.59
|-12.69
|-19.41
|-3.05
|57.54
|34.20
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|-4.62
|-15.42
|-27.26
|-39.40
|-22.06
|-9.62
|-5.89
|EMS
|-6.40
|-17.49
|-33.92
|-47.90
|-52.39
|0.31
|0.19
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|-3.37
|-10.40
|-32.22
|-43.44
|-16.81
|-11.21
|-6.89
|VVIP Infratech
|-1.67
|-1.94
|-17.83
|-40.03
|-25.77
|-17.02
|-10.59
Over the last one year, Concord Enviro Systems has declined 33.14% compared to peers like Va Tech Wabag (-3.05%), Enviro Infra Engineers (-22.06%), EMS (-52.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Concord Enviro Systems has underperformed peers relative to Va Tech Wabag (34.20%) and Enviro Infra Engineers (-5.89%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|321.99
|314.25
|10
|337.58
|331.84
|20
|375
|356.6
|50
|409.63
|391.78
|100
|428.18
|426.11
|200
|496.75
|474.11
In the latest quarter, Concord Enviro Systems saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.42%, while DII stake decreased to 10.67%, FII holding fell to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,81,838
|0.24
|28.85
|4,03,805
|0.09
|17.09
|3,52,000
|0.66
|14.89
|2,70,441
|1.95
|11.44
|1,83,120
|0.26
|7.75
|1,50,306
|0.67
|6.36
|71,400
|0.38
|3.02
|19,452
|0.08
|0.82
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 11:54 PM IST
|Concord Enviro Syste - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 13, 2026, 5:26 PM IST
|Concord Enviro Syste - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 13, 2026, 3:28 AM IST
|Concord Enviro Syste - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 13, 2026, 3:24 AM IST
|Concord Enviro Syste - The Statement Of Deviation(S) Or Variation(S), If Any In Respect Of Utilisation Of Proceeds From The I
|Feb 13, 2026, 3:14 AM IST
|Concord Enviro Syste - Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2026
Concord Enviro Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45209MH1999PLC120599 and registration number is 120599. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concord Enviro Systems is ₹288.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Concord Enviro Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Concord Enviro Systems is ₹597.09 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Concord Enviro Systems are ₹298.55 and ₹285.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concord Enviro Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concord Enviro Systems is ₹664.60 and 52-week low of Concord Enviro Systems is ₹285.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Concord Enviro Systems has shown returns of -2.41% over the past day, -26.24% for the past month, -29.61% over 3 months, -33.96% over 1 year, -29.52% across 3 years, and -18.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Concord Enviro Systems are 12.55 and 1.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.