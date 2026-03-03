Here's the live share price of Anlon Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Anlon Healthcare has gained 3.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 20.61%.
Anlon Healthcare’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anlon Healthcare
|-4.98
|-10.19
|-26.20
|20.61
|20.61
|6.45
|3.82
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Anlon Healthcare has gained 20.61% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Anlon Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|114.39
|111.39
|10
|117.45
|114.83
|20
|120.65
|119.18
|50
|131.06
|126.89
|100
|135.84
|129.66
|200
|81.01
|0
In the latest quarter, Anlon Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.49%, FII holding rose to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 7:06 PM IST
|Anlon Healthcare - Board Meeting Intimation for Stock Split And Issue Of Bonus Shares
|Feb 28, 2026, 3:33 AM IST
|Anlon Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Feb 24, 2026, 6:47 PM IST
|Anlon Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 20, 2026, 1:53 AM IST
|Anlon Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 19, 2026, 4:46 PM IST
|Anlon Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Anlon Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24230GJ2013PTC077543 and registration number is 077543. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anlon Healthcare is ₹110.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Anlon Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anlon Healthcare is ₹587.59 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anlon Healthcare are ₹114.00 and ₹102.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anlon Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anlon Healthcare is ₹172.00 and 52-week low of Anlon Healthcare is ₹86.98 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Anlon Healthcare has shown returns of 1.89% over the past day, -13.77% for the past month, -34.53% over 3 months, 20.61% over 1 year, 6.45% across 3 years, and 3.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anlon Healthcare are 0.00 and 2.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.