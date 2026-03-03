Facebook Pixel Code
Anlon Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANLON HEALTHCARE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Anlon Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹110.55 Closed
1.89₹ 2.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Anlon Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹102.80₹114.00
₹110.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.98₹172.00
₹110.55
Open Price
₹107.40
Prev. Close
₹108.50
Volume
53,720

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Anlon Healthcare has gained 3.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 20.61%.

Anlon Healthcare’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Anlon Healthcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anlon Healthcare		-4.98-10.19-26.2020.6120.616.453.82
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Anlon Healthcare has gained 20.61% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Anlon Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Anlon Healthcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Anlon Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.39111.39
10117.45114.83
20120.65119.18
50131.06126.89
100135.84129.66
20081.010

Anlon Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anlon Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.49%, FII holding rose to 0.23%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Anlon Healthcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 7:06 PM ISTAnlon Healthcare - Board Meeting Intimation for Stock Split And Issue Of Bonus Shares
Feb 28, 2026, 3:33 AM ISTAnlon Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Feb 24, 2026, 6:47 PM ISTAnlon Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 20, 2026, 1:53 AM ISTAnlon Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 19, 2026, 4:46 PM ISTAnlon Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Anlon Healthcare

Anlon Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24230GJ2013PTC077543 and registration number is 077543. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Pharmaceuticals
  • Address
    101/102, Silvercoin Complex, Opp.Crystal Mall, Kalawad Road, Rajkot Gujarat 360005
  • Contact
    cs@anloncro.com
    www.anlon.in

Management

  • Mr. Punitkumar R Rasadia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Meet Atulkumar Vachhani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Mamata Punitkumar Rasadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Kantilal Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anandbhai Natwerlal Katkoria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kannepalli Krishna Murty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Anlon Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of Anlon Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anlon Healthcare is ₹110.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anlon Healthcare?

The Anlon Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anlon Healthcare?

The market cap of Anlon Healthcare is ₹587.59 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anlon Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anlon Healthcare are ₹114.00 and ₹102.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anlon Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anlon Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anlon Healthcare is ₹172.00 and 52-week low of Anlon Healthcare is ₹86.98 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Anlon Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anlon Healthcare has shown returns of 1.89% over the past day, -13.77% for the past month, -34.53% over 3 months, 20.61% over 1 year, 6.45% across 3 years, and 3.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anlon Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anlon Healthcare are 0.00 and 2.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Anlon Healthcare News

