Here's the live share price of Fabtech Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fabtech Technologies has declined 4.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.01%.
Fabtech Technologies’s current P/E of 20.91x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fabtech Technologies
|-4.40
|-4.15
|-36.32
|-19.01
|-19.01
|-6.79
|-4.13
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
Over the last one year, Fabtech Technologies has declined 19.01% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Fabtech Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|154.14
|153.26
|10
|157.35
|155.43
|20
|158.46
|159.46
|50
|177.37
|174.32
|100
|199.03
|200.53
|200
|99.52
|0
In the latest quarter, Fabtech Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.99%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
|Fabtech Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 27, 2026, 5:07 PM IST
|Fabtech Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 26, 2026, 6:30 PM IST
|Fabtech Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 14, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
|Fabtech Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 14, 2026, 6:27 AM IST
|Fabtech Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Fabtech Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2018PLC316357 and registration number is 316357. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fabtech Technologies is ₹147.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fabtech Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fabtech Technologies is ₹656.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fabtech Technologies are ₹147.65 and ₹126.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fabtech Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fabtech Technologies is ₹262.40 and 52-week low of Fabtech Technologies is ₹126.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fabtech Technologies has shown returns of -1.63% over the past day, -9.25% for the past month, -38.31% over 3 months, -19.01% over 1 year, -6.79% across 3 years, and -4.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fabtech Technologies are 20.91 and 3.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.