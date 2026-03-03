Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Fabtech Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

FABTECH TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Fabtech Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹147.65 Closed
-1.63₹ -2.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Fabtech Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.00₹147.65
₹147.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹126.00₹262.40
₹147.65
Open Price
₹126.00
Prev. Close
₹150.10
Volume
20,320

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fabtech Technologies has declined 4.13% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.01%.

Fabtech Technologies’s current P/E of 20.91x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Fabtech Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fabtech Technologies		-4.40-4.15-36.32-19.01-19.01-6.79-4.13
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99

Over the last one year, Fabtech Technologies has declined 19.01% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Fabtech Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

Fabtech Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Fabtech Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5154.14153.26
10157.35155.43
20158.46159.46
50177.37174.32
100199.03200.53
20099.520

Fabtech Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Fabtech Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.99%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Fabtech Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 10:28 PM ISTFabtech Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 27, 2026, 5:07 PM ISTFabtech Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 26, 2026, 6:30 PM ISTFabtech Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 14, 2026, 10:33 PM ISTFabtech Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 14, 2026, 6:27 AM ISTFabtech Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

About Fabtech Technologies

Fabtech Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2018PLC316357 and registration number is 316357. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Naushad Panjwani
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hemant M Anavkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amjad A Arbani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chirag H Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aparna Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyam Khante
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fabtech Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Fabtech Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fabtech Technologies is ₹147.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fabtech Technologies?

The Fabtech Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fabtech Technologies?

The market cap of Fabtech Technologies is ₹656.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fabtech Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fabtech Technologies are ₹147.65 and ₹126.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fabtech Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fabtech Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fabtech Technologies is ₹262.40 and 52-week low of Fabtech Technologies is ₹126.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Fabtech Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fabtech Technologies has shown returns of -1.63% over the past day, -9.25% for the past month, -38.31% over 3 months, -19.01% over 1 year, -6.79% across 3 years, and -4.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fabtech Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fabtech Technologies are 20.91 and 3.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Fabtech Technologies News

More Fabtech Technologies News
icon
Market Pulse