Here's the live share price of Indiqube Spaces along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indiqube Spaces has declined 4.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.98%.
Indiqube Spaces’s current P/E of -31.33x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indiqube Spaces
|-3.55
|-2.63
|-17.68
|-27.92
|-21.98
|-7.94
|-4.84
|G R Infraprojects
|-6.38
|-7.63
|-11.45
|-28.20
|-7.70
|-2.85
|-11.97
|Dilip Buildcon
|-5.40
|-7.99
|-7.24
|-11.03
|-3.65
|28.41
|-8.43
|Ceigall India
|-4.55
|0.22
|15.43
|8.25
|7.08
|-10.91
|-6.70
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|-4.29
|-11.55
|-9.64
|-23.45
|-7.75
|-2.65
|-1.60
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|-6.79
|-10.54
|-8.28
|-21.16
|-19.95
|25.66
|21.92
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|-9.72
|-26.37
|-35.32
|-54.64
|-31.08
|-10.52
|32.71
|GE Power India
|-4.08
|40.02
|32.02
|24.64
|96.20
|57.16
|9.76
|GHV Infra Projects
|-0.15
|44.22
|3.81
|19.55
|670.74
|342.78
|151.36
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-7.11
|-25.92
|-44.60
|-50.84
|-56.03
|-12.21
|-7.52
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-2.87
|26.23
|61.15
|68.92
|321.96
|74.80
|58.65
|Goel Construction Company
|-2.35
|-4.46
|-7.28
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-3.10
|-1.87
|Mizzen Ventures
|4.29
|59.84
|66.15
|-28.89
|29.99
|175.59
|83.72
|Highway Infrastructure
|-6.76
|1.61
|-18.59
|-43.76
|-56.85
|-24.44
|-15.47
|Dev Accelerator
|-0.71
|10.56
|-1.48
|-34.74
|-34.74
|-13.26
|-8.18
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|2.07
|11.77
|4.51
|-5.07
|29.72
|4.05
|15.14
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|7.00
|20.35
|12.91
|-23.18
|9.13
|33.27
|31.60
|Ekansh Concepts
|-8.33
|-6.63
|-18.63
|-32.35
|58.91
|45.16
|41.42
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-9.83
|-0.65
|-0.51
|-6.70
|-30.51
|33.35
|18.93
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|-6.33
|3.10
|-26.71
|-32.08
|-38.11
|8.38
|4.95
Over the last one year, Indiqube Spaces has declined 21.98% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.70%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.65%), Ceigall India (7.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Indiqube Spaces has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.97%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|176.25
|175.14
|10
|176.99
|176.16
|20
|176.41
|178.26
|50
|189.62
|187.05
|100
|203.35
|198.6
|200
|152.02
|0
In the latest quarter, Indiqube Spaces saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.06%, while DII stake increased to 14.66%, FII holding fell to 2.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|35,20,371
|0.44
|62.05
|28,31,130
|1.89
|49.9
|21,39,756
|1.24
|37.72
|20,00,000
|1.15
|35.25
|13,11,675
|1.73
|23.12
|13,04,141
|0.48
|22.99
|10,38,570
|0.29
|18.31
|8,90,768
|0.22
|15.7
|8,67,393
|0.21
|15.29
|6,50,000
|1.32
|11.46
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 2:39 AM IST
|Indiqube Spaces - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Mar 03, 2026, 2:35 AM IST
|Indiqube Spaces - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Mar 03, 2026, 2:31 AM IST
|Indiqube Spaces - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 26, 2026, 3:50 AM IST
|Indiqube Spaces - Intimation Under Regulation 30(5)
|Feb 26, 2026, 3:45 AM IST
|Indiqube Spaces - Resignation Of SMP
Indiqube Spaces Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45400KA2015PLC133523 and registration number is 133523. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1059.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indiqube Spaces is ₹170.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indiqube Spaces is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indiqube Spaces is ₹3,603.41 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indiqube Spaces are ₹170.00 and ₹166.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indiqube Spaces stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indiqube Spaces is ₹243.80 and 52-week low of Indiqube Spaces is ₹165.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indiqube Spaces has shown returns of -1.73% over the past day, -4.76% for the past month, -24.28% over 3 months, -21.98% over 1 year, -7.94% across 3 years, and -4.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indiqube Spaces are -31.33 and 6.75 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.