Here's the live share price of Indiqube Spaces along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indiqube Spaces has declined 4.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.98%.

Indiqube Spaces’s current P/E of -31.33x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.