Indiqube Spaces Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIQUBE SPACES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Infrastructure
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Indiqube Spaces along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹170.00 Closed
-1.73₹ -3.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Indiqube Spaces Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹166.00₹170.00
₹170.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹165.20₹243.80
₹170.00
Open Price
₹168.20
Prev. Close
₹173.00
Volume
263

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indiqube Spaces has declined 4.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -21.98%.

Indiqube Spaces’s current P/E of -31.33x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Indiqube Spaces Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indiqube Spaces		-3.55-2.63-17.68-27.92-21.98-7.94-4.84
G R Infraprojects		-6.38-7.63-11.45-28.20-7.70-2.85-11.97
Dilip Buildcon		-5.40-7.99-7.24-11.03-3.6528.41-8.43
Ceigall India		-4.550.2215.438.257.08-10.91-6.70
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		-4.29-11.55-9.64-23.45-7.75-2.65-1.60
J Kumar Infraprojects		-6.79-10.54-8.28-21.16-19.9525.6621.92
RattanIndia Enterprises		-9.72-26.37-35.32-54.64-31.08-10.5232.71
GE Power India		-4.0840.0232.0224.6496.2057.169.76
GHV Infra Projects		-0.1544.223.8119.55670.74342.78151.36
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-7.11-25.92-44.60-50.84-56.03-12.21-7.52
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-2.8726.2361.1568.92321.9674.8058.65
Goel Construction Company		-2.35-4.46-7.28-9.01-9.01-3.10-1.87
Mizzen Ventures		4.2959.8466.15-28.8929.99175.5983.72
Highway Infrastructure		-6.761.61-18.59-43.76-56.85-24.44-15.47
Dev Accelerator		-0.7110.56-1.48-34.74-34.74-13.26-8.18
Markolines Pavement Technologies		2.0711.774.51-5.0729.724.0515.14
A2Z Infra Engineering		7.0020.3512.91-23.189.1333.2731.60
Ekansh Concepts		-8.33-6.63-18.63-32.3558.9145.1641.42
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-9.83-0.65-0.51-6.70-30.5133.3518.93
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		-6.333.10-26.71-32.08-38.118.384.95

Over the last one year, Indiqube Spaces has declined 21.98% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.70%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.65%), Ceigall India (7.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Indiqube Spaces has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.97%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.43%).

Indiqube Spaces Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Indiqube Spaces Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5176.25175.14
10176.99176.16
20176.41178.26
50189.62187.05
100203.35198.6
200152.020

Indiqube Spaces Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indiqube Spaces saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.06%, while DII stake increased to 14.66%, FII holding fell to 2.30%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indiqube Spaces Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
35,20,3710.4462.05
28,31,1301.8949.9
21,39,7561.2437.72
20,00,0001.1535.25
13,11,6751.7323.12
13,04,1410.4822.99
10,38,5700.2918.31
8,90,7680.2215.7
8,67,3930.2115.29
6,50,0001.3211.46

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Indiqube Spaces Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 2:39 AM ISTIndiqube Spaces - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Mar 03, 2026, 2:35 AM ISTIndiqube Spaces - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Mar 03, 2026, 2:31 AM ISTIndiqube Spaces - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 26, 2026, 3:50 AM ISTIndiqube Spaces - Intimation Under Regulation 30(5)
Feb 26, 2026, 3:45 AM ISTIndiqube Spaces - Resignation Of SMP

About Indiqube Spaces

Indiqube Spaces Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45400KA2015PLC133523 and registration number is 133523. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1059.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rishi Das
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Ms. Meghna Agarwal
    COO & Executive Director
  • Mr. Anshuman Das
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Singhal
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Avalur Gopalaratnam Muralikrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Matthan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naveen Tewari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sachi Krishana
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indiqube Spaces Share Price

What is the share price of Indiqube Spaces?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indiqube Spaces is ₹170.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indiqube Spaces?

The Indiqube Spaces is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indiqube Spaces?

The market cap of Indiqube Spaces is ₹3,603.41 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indiqube Spaces?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indiqube Spaces are ₹170.00 and ₹166.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indiqube Spaces?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indiqube Spaces stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indiqube Spaces is ₹243.80 and 52-week low of Indiqube Spaces is ₹165.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Indiqube Spaces performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indiqube Spaces has shown returns of -1.73% over the past day, -4.76% for the past month, -24.28% over 3 months, -21.98% over 1 year, -7.94% across 3 years, and -4.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indiqube Spaces?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indiqube Spaces are -31.33 and 6.75 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Indiqube Spaces News

