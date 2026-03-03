Here's the live share price of Shree Ram Twistex along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shree Ram Twistex has gained 0.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.00%.
Shree Ram Twistex’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-1.05
|-4.82
|-19.03
|-37.31
|-8.02
|19.43
|6.17
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-2.62
|7.92
|-15.35
|-44.33
|-41.44
|-4.09
|2.85
|Raj Rayon Industries
|-0.04
|10.30
|4.22
|-13.47
|-3.77
|-36.05
|147.92
|AYM Syntex
|0.60
|16.65
|26.95
|8.25
|5.62
|49.39
|32.74
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|-5.42
|0.15
|11.45
|5.72
|42.12
|147.07
|113.56
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|-1.04
|-10.30
|-6.08
|-16.42
|17.97
|30.74
|25.17
|Vishal Fabrics
|-0.94
|-13.59
|-24.71
|-37.02
|-4.55
|3.22
|-0.94
|Jattashankar Industries
|-0.24
|0.71
|20.86
|85.57
|148.82
|178.89
|85.42
|Weizmann
|-1.09
|0.20
|-18.89
|-23.09
|-22.10
|-3.58
|12.86
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|2.26
|-1.15
|3.97
|8.55
|5.79
|14.67
|28.22
|Shekhawati Industries
|3.40
|-8.34
|-33.60
|-38.50
|-43.57
|31.90
|26.74
|Arex Industries
|-4.45
|-16.31
|-13.30
|-25.79
|-21.33
|8.79
|17.34
|Anjani Synthetics
|-1.43
|-4.21
|-1.72
|-26.16
|-46.33
|-5.05
|-0.54
|Mohit Industries
|1.89
|-1.02
|-15.38
|-20.76
|-5.51
|18.62
|26.40
|Gini Silk Mills
|-1.88
|0.08
|-4.69
|-23.64
|-30.43
|16.41
|0.39
|Sunil Industries
|-4.30
|-19.19
|-15.29
|-10.85
|-27.79
|11.73
|43.10
|Ramgopal Polytex
|6.23
|-1.58
|75.34
|223.32
|281.58
|51.06
|62.51
|Blue Chip Tex Industries
|-3.81
|-10.27
|-6.02
|-11.66
|-19.85
|-1.30
|6.31
|Rishab Special Yarns
|-0.49
|40.56
|32.85
|24.86
|-24.33
|7.08
|44.12
Over the last one year, Shree Ram Twistex has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-8.02%), Ganesha Ecosphere (-41.44%), Raj Rayon Industries (-3.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Ram Twistex has underperformed peers relative to Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (6.17%) and Ganesha Ecosphere (2.85%).
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 3:10 PM IST
|Shree Ram Twistex - Listing of Equity Shares of Shree Ram Twistex Ltd
Shree Ram Twistex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17120GJ2013PLC078074 and registration number is 078074. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 255.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ram Twistex is ₹73.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shree Ram Twistex is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Ram Twistex is ₹293.62 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Ram Twistex are ₹73.45 and ₹67.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ram Twistex stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ram Twistex is ₹73.45 and 52-week low of Shree Ram Twistex is ₹67.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shree Ram Twistex has shown returns of -29.37% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Ram Twistex are 0.00 and 4.94 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.