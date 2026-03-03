Facebook Pixel Code
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Share Price

NSE
BSE

GUJARAT KIDNEY AND SUPER SPECIALITY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹110.55 Closed
-2.47₹ -2.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹110.00₹112.95
₹110.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.25₹123.25
₹110.55
Open Price
₹112.95
Prev. Close
₹113.35
Volume
17,299

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality has gained 1.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 5.64%.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality		0.184.695.645.645.641.851.10
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.479.448.020.3225.5420.7120.45
Max Healthcare Institute		-0.487.74-0.43-6.9911.1336.4741.70
Fortis Healthcare		1.447.973.92-2.5048.5350.1139.99
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-1.731.93-8.46-1.1410.8132.0433.19
Aster DM Healthcare		1.9018.95-0.734.8564.9741.9035.17
Global Health		-1.761.43-6.66-20.85-6.8730.8122.14
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		-1.9616.371.73-2.2038.3038.9229.27
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.120.32-5.90-15.4620.1012.903.93
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		-1.261.21-11.326.8715.123.942.34
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		0.728.21-10.51-20.04-3.1817.2421.79
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		-0.171.59-2.16-7.695.5134.689.68
Metropolis Healthcare		-1.90-2.17-4.46-15.7618.8612.29-1.23
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		1.202.62-11.63-10.41-10.756.213.68
Healthcare Global Enterprises		-3.32-5.66-21.45-18.5815.1926.9427.29
Park Medi World		-1.6320.3728.2528.2528.258.655.10
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		-3.1111.65-0.76-8.9989.5926.9215.38
Thyrocare Technologies		-3.08-0.82-10.62-10.8675.3137.104.89
Kovai Medical Center and Hospital		2.96-2.67-8.73-16.905.9739.5137.71
Nephrocare Health Services		0.8311.7821.3521.3521.356.663.95

Over the last one year, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality has gained 5.64% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5111.05111.96
10111.48111.5
20110.07110.2
5089.280
10044.640
20022.320

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.67%, FII holding fell to 10.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 15, 2026, 6:06 AM ISTGuj. Kidney & Super - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 15, 2026, 5:31 AM ISTGuj. Kidney & Super - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For Quarter Ended 31 Decembre 2025
Feb 15, 2026, 5:26 AM ISTGuj. Kidney & Super - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 15, 2026, 2:01 AM ISTGuj. Kidney & Super - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Month
Feb 15, 2026, 1:46 AM ISTGuj. Kidney & Super - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On February 14, 2026, For The Approval Of

About Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85300GJ2019PLC111559 and registration number is 111559. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Management

  • Dr. Pragnesh Yashwantsinh Bharpoda
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Bhartiben Pragnesh Bharpoda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anitaben Yashvantsinh Bharpoda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdishbhai Vinodchandra Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Udayan Maheshkant Kachchhi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Kairavi Naimesh Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Share Price

What is the share price of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is ₹110.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality?

The Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality?

The market cap of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is ₹871.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality are ₹112.95 and ₹110.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is ₹123.25 and 52-week low of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is ₹98.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, 6.91% for the past month, 5.64% over 3 months, 5.64% over 1 year, 1.85% across 3 years, and 1.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality are 0.00 and 24.77 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality News

