Here's the live share price of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality has gained 1.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 5.64%.
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality
|0.18
|4.69
|5.64
|5.64
|5.64
|1.85
|1.10
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.47
|9.44
|8.02
|0.32
|25.54
|20.71
|20.45
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-0.48
|7.74
|-0.43
|-6.99
|11.13
|36.47
|41.70
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.44
|7.97
|3.92
|-2.50
|48.53
|50.11
|39.99
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-1.73
|1.93
|-8.46
|-1.14
|10.81
|32.04
|33.19
|Aster DM Healthcare
|1.90
|18.95
|-0.73
|4.85
|64.97
|41.90
|35.17
|Global Health
|-1.76
|1.43
|-6.66
|-20.85
|-6.87
|30.81
|22.14
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|-1.96
|16.37
|1.73
|-2.20
|38.30
|38.92
|29.27
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.12
|0.32
|-5.90
|-15.46
|20.10
|12.90
|3.93
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|-1.26
|1.21
|-11.32
|6.87
|15.12
|3.94
|2.34
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|0.72
|8.21
|-10.51
|-20.04
|-3.18
|17.24
|21.79
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|-0.17
|1.59
|-2.16
|-7.69
|5.51
|34.68
|9.68
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-1.90
|-2.17
|-4.46
|-15.76
|18.86
|12.29
|-1.23
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|1.20
|2.62
|-11.63
|-10.41
|-10.75
|6.21
|3.68
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|-3.32
|-5.66
|-21.45
|-18.58
|15.19
|26.94
|27.29
|Park Medi World
|-1.63
|20.37
|28.25
|28.25
|28.25
|8.65
|5.10
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|-3.11
|11.65
|-0.76
|-8.99
|89.59
|26.92
|15.38
|Thyrocare Technologies
|-3.08
|-0.82
|-10.62
|-10.86
|75.31
|37.10
|4.89
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|2.96
|-2.67
|-8.73
|-16.90
|5.97
|39.51
|37.71
|Nephrocare Health Services
|0.83
|11.78
|21.35
|21.35
|21.35
|6.66
|3.95
Over the last one year, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality has gained 5.64% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.54%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.13%), Fortis Healthcare (48.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.45%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.70%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|111.05
|111.96
|10
|111.48
|111.5
|20
|110.07
|110.2
|50
|89.28
|0
|100
|44.64
|0
|200
|22.32
|0
In the latest quarter, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.67%, FII holding fell to 10.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 15, 2026, 6:06 AM IST
|Guj. Kidney & Super - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 15, 2026, 5:31 AM IST
|Guj. Kidney & Super - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For Quarter Ended 31 Decembre 2025
|Feb 15, 2026, 5:26 AM IST
|Guj. Kidney & Super - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 15, 2026, 2:01 AM IST
|Guj. Kidney & Super - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Month
|Feb 15, 2026, 1:46 AM IST
|Guj. Kidney & Super - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On February 14, 2026, For The Approval Of
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85300GJ2019PLC111559 and registration number is 111559. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is ₹110.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is ₹871.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality are ₹112.95 and ₹110.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is ₹123.25 and 52-week low of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality is ₹98.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, 6.91% for the past month, 5.64% over 3 months, 5.64% over 1 year, 1.85% across 3 years, and 1.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality are 0.00 and 24.77 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.