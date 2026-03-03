Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Midwest Share Price

NSE
BSE

MIDWEST

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Midwest along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,230.00 Closed
-4.94₹ -63.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Midwest Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,170.10₹1,267.30
₹1,230.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,048.65₹1,856.60
₹1,230.00
Open Price
₹1,170.10
Prev. Close
₹1,293.95
Volume
3,824

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Midwest has gained 1.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 7.79%.

Midwest’s current P/E of 38.19x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Midwest Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Midwest		-5.85-10.02-14.197.797.792.531.51
Midwest Gold		4.07-15.2430.53131.292,036.77434.52236.58
Pokarna		-4.802.722.579.01-19.3143.6431.53
Global Surfaces		-12.07-10.21-33.12-27.30-26.87-22.31-14.05
Nidhi Granites		-1.27-16.29-22.776.30252.18111.9483.15
Marble City India		-1.08-28.34-22.52-32.82-18.4299.4077.58
Glittek Granites		8.60125.43447.82721.721,880.79203.22112.92
Pacific Industries		-0.74-5.89-22.41-24.45-28.046.14-0.52
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-3.98-3.84-13.43-15.65-14.8918.0412.64
Divyashakti		-0.20-3.81-9.19-23.94-22.90-11.170.44
Oriental Trimex		-10.66-17.88-27.14-33.83-34.745.472.50
Ravileela Granites		1.70-21.47-6.5316.0514.305.3529.61
Aro Granite Industries		-5.22-12.63-19.79-36.12-23.04-15.93-12.61
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-5.24-5.29-17.68-24.45-7.72-1.84-9.54
Inani Marbles & Industries		-5.00-36.68-38.62-39.27-39.80-18.01-8.51
Shiva Granito Export		-2.059.4169.49-7.06-21.4715.3139.48
Solid Stone Company		-3.61-2.90-12.04-23.69-15.87-5.74-11.29
Dhyaani Tradeventures		-4.78-10.31-2.45-32.95-50.56-42.50-17.15
Milestone Global		5.633.02-36.59-24.094.982.6816.07
Mayur Floorings		9.9914.29-3.0425.6325.9915.1038.11

Over the last one year, Midwest has gained 7.79% compared to peers like Midwest Gold (2036.77%), Pokarna (-19.31%), Global Surfaces (-26.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Midwest has underperformed peers relative to Midwest Gold (236.58%) and Pokarna (31.53%).

Midwest Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Midwest Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,317.841,310.16
101,333.911,335.09
201,406.581,373.14
501,488.871,391.67
1001,209.170
200604.590

Midwest Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Midwest remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.70%, FII holding rose to 4.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Midwest Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,75,5870.7648.15
3,61,3490.1947.76
3,07,5282.4740.65
2,51,4412.3333.23
2,34,7421.5330.1
1,87,7931.6924.08
1,48,0671.519.57
1,40,8451.118.06
1,22,9531.2516.25
95,5891.4512.63

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Midwest Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 10:37 PM ISTMidwest - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 14, 2026, 5:29 PM ISTMidwest - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 13, 2026, 2:19 AM ISTMidwest - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 12, 2026, 9:27 PM ISTMidwest - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 12, 2026, 9:17 PM ISTMidwest - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Midwest

Midwest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14102TG1981PLC003317 and registration number is 003317. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 369.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Granites/Marbles
  • Address
    8-2-684/3/25 & 26 Road No.12, Banjara Hills Hyderabad Telangana 500034
  • Contact
    cs@midwest.in
    www.midwest.in

Management

  • Mr. Rana Som
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kollareddy Ramachandra
    Whole Time Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kukreti Soumya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Uma Priyadarshini Kollareddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Duvva Pavan Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Smita Amol Lahoti
    Independent Director

FAQs on Midwest Share Price

What is the share price of Midwest?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Midwest is ₹1,230.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Midwest?

The Midwest is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Midwest?

The market cap of Midwest is ₹4,447.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Midwest?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Midwest are ₹1,267.30 and ₹1,170.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Midwest?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Midwest stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Midwest is ₹1,856.60 and 52-week low of Midwest is ₹1,048.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Midwest performed historically in terms of returns?

The Midwest has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -9.31% for the past month, -13.57% over 3 months, 7.79% over 1 year, 2.53% across 3 years, and 1.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Midwest?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Midwest are 38.19 and 6.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Midwest News

More Midwest News
icon
Market Pulse