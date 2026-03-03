Here's the live share price of Midwest along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Midwest has gained 1.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 7.79%.
Midwest’s current P/E of 38.19x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Midwest
|-5.85
|-10.02
|-14.19
|7.79
|7.79
|2.53
|1.51
|Midwest Gold
|4.07
|-15.24
|30.53
|131.29
|2,036.77
|434.52
|236.58
|Pokarna
|-4.80
|2.72
|2.57
|9.01
|-19.31
|43.64
|31.53
|Global Surfaces
|-12.07
|-10.21
|-33.12
|-27.30
|-26.87
|-22.31
|-14.05
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.27
|-16.29
|-22.77
|6.30
|252.18
|111.94
|83.15
|Marble City India
|-1.08
|-28.34
|-22.52
|-32.82
|-18.42
|99.40
|77.58
|Glittek Granites
|8.60
|125.43
|447.82
|721.72
|1,880.79
|203.22
|112.92
|Pacific Industries
|-0.74
|-5.89
|-22.41
|-24.45
|-28.04
|6.14
|-0.52
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-3.98
|-3.84
|-13.43
|-15.65
|-14.89
|18.04
|12.64
|Divyashakti
|-0.20
|-3.81
|-9.19
|-23.94
|-22.90
|-11.17
|0.44
|Oriental Trimex
|-10.66
|-17.88
|-27.14
|-33.83
|-34.74
|5.47
|2.50
|Ravileela Granites
|1.70
|-21.47
|-6.53
|16.05
|14.30
|5.35
|29.61
|Aro Granite Industries
|-5.22
|-12.63
|-19.79
|-36.12
|-23.04
|-15.93
|-12.61
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-5.24
|-5.29
|-17.68
|-24.45
|-7.72
|-1.84
|-9.54
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|-5.00
|-36.68
|-38.62
|-39.27
|-39.80
|-18.01
|-8.51
|Shiva Granito Export
|-2.05
|9.41
|69.49
|-7.06
|-21.47
|15.31
|39.48
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.61
|-2.90
|-12.04
|-23.69
|-15.87
|-5.74
|-11.29
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|-4.78
|-10.31
|-2.45
|-32.95
|-50.56
|-42.50
|-17.15
|Milestone Global
|5.63
|3.02
|-36.59
|-24.09
|4.98
|2.68
|16.07
|Mayur Floorings
|9.99
|14.29
|-3.04
|25.63
|25.99
|15.10
|38.11
Over the last one year, Midwest has gained 7.79% compared to peers like Midwest Gold (2036.77%), Pokarna (-19.31%), Global Surfaces (-26.87%). From a 5 year perspective, Midwest has underperformed peers relative to Midwest Gold (236.58%) and Pokarna (31.53%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,317.84
|1,310.16
|10
|1,333.91
|1,335.09
|20
|1,406.58
|1,373.14
|50
|1,488.87
|1,391.67
|100
|1,209.17
|0
|200
|604.59
|0
In the latest quarter, Midwest remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 13.70%, FII holding rose to 4.70%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,75,587
|0.76
|48.15
|3,61,349
|0.19
|47.76
|3,07,528
|2.47
|40.65
|2,51,441
|2.33
|33.23
|2,34,742
|1.53
|30.1
|1,87,793
|1.69
|24.08
|1,48,067
|1.5
|19.57
|1,40,845
|1.1
|18.06
|1,22,953
|1.25
|16.25
|95,589
|1.45
|12.63
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 18, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
|Midwest - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 14, 2026, 5:29 PM IST
|Midwest - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 13, 2026, 2:19 AM IST
|Midwest - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 12, 2026, 9:27 PM IST
|Midwest - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025
|Feb 12, 2026, 9:17 PM IST
|Midwest - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Midwest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14102TG1981PLC003317 and registration number is 003317. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 369.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Midwest is ₹1,230.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Midwest is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Midwest is ₹4,447.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Midwest are ₹1,267.30 and ₹1,170.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Midwest stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Midwest is ₹1,856.60 and 52-week low of Midwest is ₹1,048.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Midwest has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -9.31% for the past month, -13.57% over 3 months, 7.79% over 1 year, 2.53% across 3 years, and 1.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Midwest are 38.19 and 6.43 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.