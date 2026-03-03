Here's the live share price of Stallion India Fluorochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Stallion India Fluorochemicals has gained 3.77% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 135.35%.
Stallion India Fluorochemicals’s current P/E of 32.41x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals
|5.14
|-18.59
|-9.25
|-18.50
|144.54
|6.36
|3.77
|Linde India
|0.86
|11.65
|16.05
|4.02
|14.73
|21.68
|30.17
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|-5.49
|-11.80
|-39.36
|-56.04
|-58.37
|-25.33
|-16.08
|Refex Industries
|-8.80
|-5.84
|-35.59
|-41.51
|-43.24
|60.95
|64.27
|Rajasthan Securities
|-3.67
|22.33
|-13.79
|-4.60
|-35.61
|66.58
|50.65
|Mapro Industries
|-4.04
|0.10
|-5.46
|-19.97
|-19.97
|-7.16
|-4.36
|National Oxygen
|-4.50
|-25.53
|-35.09
|-43.20
|-38.51
|-0.70
|13.39
|Gagan Gases
|8.32
|0.09
|-9.75
|-8.56
|10.84
|25.37
|26.50
|Bhagawati Oxygen
|2.48
|-4.70
|2.14
|-0.92
|-9.22
|1.01
|20.39
|Southern Gas
|0
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|-40.42
|-26.71
Over the last one year, Stallion India Fluorochemicals has gained 144.54% compared to peers like Linde India (14.73%), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-58.37%), Refex Industries (-43.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Stallion India Fluorochemicals has underperformed peers relative to Linde India (30.17%) and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-16.08%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|127.69
|128.66
|10
|139.81
|135.24
|20
|148.9
|145.13
|50
|169.78
|161.21
|100
|192.51
|166.75
|200
|149.93
|140.74
In the latest quarter, Stallion India Fluorochemicals saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.84%, while DII stake increased to 0.68%, FII holding fell to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 2:12 AM IST
|Stallion Fluorochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Mar 03, 2026, 12:33 AM IST
|Stallion Fluorochem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Allotment Of Shares W.R.T. Rights Issue Of The Company
|Feb 23, 2026, 2:57 PM IST
|Stallion Fluorochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 18, 2026, 12:36 AM IST
|Stallion Fluorochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 15, 2026, 3:59 AM IST
|Stallion Fluorochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51410MH2002PLC137076 and registration number is 137076. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Industrial Gases. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 377.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stallion India Fluorochemicals is ₹128.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Stallion India Fluorochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Stallion India Fluorochemicals is ₹1,496.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Stallion India Fluorochemicals are ₹134.40 and ₹121.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stallion India Fluorochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stallion India Fluorochemicals is ₹321.22 and 52-week low of Stallion India Fluorochemicals is ₹72.29 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Stallion India Fluorochemicals has shown returns of 0.7% over the past day, -23.86% for the past month, -10.3% over 3 months, 135.35% over 1 year, 6.36% across 3 years, and 3.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stallion India Fluorochemicals are 32.41 and 2.19 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.