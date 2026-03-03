Facebook Pixel Code
Stallion India Fluorochemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

STALLION INDIA FLUOROCHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Chemicals
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Stallion India Fluorochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹128.90 Closed
0.70₹ 0.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹121.60₹134.40
₹128.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.29₹321.22
₹128.90
Open Price
₹121.60
Prev. Close
₹128.00
Volume
1,93,084

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Stallion India Fluorochemicals has gained 3.77% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 135.35%.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals’s current P/E of 32.41x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Stallion India Fluorochemicals		5.14-18.59-9.25-18.50144.546.363.77
Linde India		0.8611.6516.054.0214.7321.6830.17
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases		-5.49-11.80-39.36-56.04-58.37-25.33-16.08
Refex Industries		-8.80-5.84-35.59-41.51-43.2460.9564.27
Rajasthan Securities		-3.6722.33-13.79-4.60-35.6166.5850.65
Mapro Industries		-4.040.10-5.46-19.97-19.97-7.16-4.36
National Oxygen		-4.50-25.53-35.09-43.20-38.51-0.7013.39
Gagan Gases		8.320.09-9.75-8.5610.8425.3726.50
Bhagawati Oxygen		2.48-4.702.14-0.92-9.221.0120.39
Southern Gas		05.005.005.005.00-40.42-26.71

Over the last one year, Stallion India Fluorochemicals has gained 144.54% compared to peers like Linde India (14.73%), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-58.37%), Refex Industries (-43.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Stallion India Fluorochemicals has underperformed peers relative to Linde India (30.17%) and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-16.08%).

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5127.69128.66
10139.81135.24
20148.9145.13
50169.78161.21
100192.51166.75
200149.93140.74

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Stallion India Fluorochemicals saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.84%, while DII stake increased to 0.68%, FII holding fell to 0.47%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 2:12 AM ISTStallion Fluorochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Mar 03, 2026, 12:33 AM ISTStallion Fluorochem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Allotment Of Shares W.R.T. Rights Issue Of The Company
Feb 23, 2026, 2:57 PM ISTStallion Fluorochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 18, 2026, 12:36 AM ISTStallion Fluorochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 15, 2026, 3:59 AM ISTStallion Fluorochem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About Stallion India Fluorochemicals

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51410MH2002PLC137076 and registration number is 137076. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Industrial Gases. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 377.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 79.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shazad Sheriar Rustomji
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mrs. Manisha Shazad Rustomji
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohan Shazad Rustomji
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Geetu Yadav
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajagopal Neelacantan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Virenderkumar Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukund Kandoi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gautam Lath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Stallion India Fluorochemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Stallion India Fluorochemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stallion India Fluorochemicals is ₹128.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Stallion India Fluorochemicals?

The Stallion India Fluorochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stallion India Fluorochemicals?

The market cap of Stallion India Fluorochemicals is ₹1,496.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Stallion India Fluorochemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Stallion India Fluorochemicals are ₹134.40 and ₹121.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stallion India Fluorochemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stallion India Fluorochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stallion India Fluorochemicals is ₹321.22 and 52-week low of Stallion India Fluorochemicals is ₹72.29 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Stallion India Fluorochemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Stallion India Fluorochemicals has shown returns of 0.7% over the past day, -23.86% for the past month, -10.3% over 3 months, 135.35% over 1 year, 6.36% across 3 years, and 3.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stallion India Fluorochemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stallion India Fluorochemicals are 32.41 and 2.19 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals News

