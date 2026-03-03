Here's the live share price of Mangal Electrical Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mangal Electrical Industries has declined 14.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -55.33%.
Mangal Electrical Industries’s current P/E of 14.86x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|-2.99
|-10.54
|-36.70
|-55.30
|-55.33
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Atlanta Electricals
|2.10
|11.14
|0.16
|9.35
|9.35
|3.02
|1.80
|Shilchar Technologies
|4.98
|-0.89
|1.77
|-17.73
|11.01
|101.36
|123.78
|Bharat Bijlee
|-0.73
|-13.01
|-16.81
|-20.42
|-7.13
|21.48
|33.27
|Marsons
|-4.45
|-5.87
|-14.07
|-27.89
|3.66
|205.72
|64.51
|Ujaas Energy
|-15.41
|20.38
|21.98
|60.98
|88.73
|673.43
|226.13
|Yash Highvoltage
|-2.29
|7.89
|-8.40
|-9.44
|194.21
|15.77
|9.18
|Star Delta Transformers
|-0.47
|-8.24
|-22.87
|-27.51
|-16.58
|51.70
|42.12
|Accord Transformer & Switchgear
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RTS Power Corporation
|-4.42
|-5.10
|-18.64
|-24.86
|-30.53
|-6.30
|21.48
|Tarapur Transformers
|-7.30
|-17.44
|-24.81
|5.42
|-14.42
|89.21
|48.63
|Alfa Transformers
|3.84
|6.51
|8.19
|-32.70
|-35.73
|23.10
|26.61
Over the last one year, Mangal Electrical Industries has declined 55.33% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (9.35%), Shilchar Technologies (11.01%), Bharat Bijlee (-7.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangal Electrical Industries has underperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (1.80%) and Shilchar Technologies (123.78%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|245.39
|241.97
|10
|252.44
|248.81
|20
|260.64
|261.65
|50
|310.43
|302.1
|100
|371.57
|363.18
|200
|252.11
|0
In the latest quarter, Mangal Electrical Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.78%, while DII stake decreased to 6.19%, FII holding fell to 2.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 5:35 AM IST
|Mangal Electrical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 11, 2026, 9:31 PM IST
|Mangal Electrical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 04, 2026, 11:08 PM IST
|Mangal Electrical - Intimation To Stock Exchange Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations AndDisclosure Requireme
|Jan 31, 2026, 9:04 PM IST
|Mangal Electrical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jan 30, 2026, 5:34 AM IST
|Mangal Electrical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909RJ2008PLC026255 and registration number is 026255. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 549.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangal Electrical Industries is ₹238.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mangal Electrical Industries is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mangal Electrical Industries is ₹658.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangal Electrical Industries are ₹244.70 and ₹225.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangal Electrical Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangal Electrical Industries is ₹573.95 and 52-week low of Mangal Electrical Industries is ₹225.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mangal Electrical Industries has shown returns of 1.12% over the past day, -16.61% for the past month, -40.38% over 3 months, -55.33% over 1 year, -23.56% across 3 years, and -14.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangal Electrical Industries are 14.86 and 1.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.