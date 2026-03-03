Facebook Pixel Code
Mangal Electrical Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANGAL ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Mangal Electrical Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹238.50 Closed
1.12₹ 2.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Mangal Electrical Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹225.00₹244.70
₹238.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹225.00₹573.95
₹238.50
Open Price
₹225.00
Prev. Close
₹235.85
Volume
8,447

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mangal Electrical Industries has declined 14.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -55.33%.

Mangal Electrical Industries’s current P/E of 14.86x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Mangal Electrical Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mangal Electrical Industries		-2.99-10.54-36.70-55.30-55.33-23.56-14.89
Atlanta Electricals		2.1011.140.169.359.353.021.80
Shilchar Technologies		4.98-0.891.77-17.7311.01101.36123.78
Bharat Bijlee		-0.73-13.01-16.81-20.42-7.1321.4833.27
Marsons		-4.45-5.87-14.07-27.893.66205.7264.51
Ujaas Energy		-15.4120.3821.9860.9888.73673.43226.13
Yash Highvoltage		-2.297.89-8.40-9.44194.2115.779.18
Star Delta Transformers		-0.47-8.24-22.87-27.51-16.5851.7042.12
Accord Transformer & Switchgear		0000000
RTS Power Corporation		-4.42-5.10-18.64-24.86-30.53-6.3021.48
Tarapur Transformers		-7.30-17.44-24.815.42-14.4289.2148.63
Alfa Transformers		3.846.518.19-32.70-35.7323.1026.61

Over the last one year, Mangal Electrical Industries has declined 55.33% compared to peers like Atlanta Electricals (9.35%), Shilchar Technologies (11.01%), Bharat Bijlee (-7.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangal Electrical Industries has underperformed peers relative to Atlanta Electricals (1.80%) and Shilchar Technologies (123.78%).

Mangal Electrical Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Mangal Electrical Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5245.39241.97
10252.44248.81
20260.64261.65
50310.43302.1
100371.57363.18
200252.110

Mangal Electrical Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mangal Electrical Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.78%, while DII stake decreased to 6.19%, FII holding fell to 2.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 16.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mangal Electrical Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 5:35 AM ISTMangal Electrical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 11, 2026, 9:31 PM ISTMangal Electrical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 04, 2026, 11:08 PM ISTMangal Electrical - Intimation To Stock Exchange Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations AndDisclosure Requireme
Jan 31, 2026, 9:04 PM ISTMangal Electrical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jan 30, 2026, 5:34 AM ISTMangal Electrical - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Mangal Electrical Industries

Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909RJ2008PLC026255 and registration number is 026255. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 549.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Mangal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Mangal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumer Singh Punia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ompal Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aniketa Mangal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ram Karan Aameria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Apaar Kasliwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tanvi Surana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Purohit
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mangal Electrical Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Mangal Electrical Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangal Electrical Industries is ₹238.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mangal Electrical Industries?

The Mangal Electrical Industries is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangal Electrical Industries?

The market cap of Mangal Electrical Industries is ₹658.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangal Electrical Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangal Electrical Industries are ₹244.70 and ₹225.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangal Electrical Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangal Electrical Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangal Electrical Industries is ₹573.95 and 52-week low of Mangal Electrical Industries is ₹225.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Mangal Electrical Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mangal Electrical Industries has shown returns of 1.12% over the past day, -16.61% for the past month, -40.38% over 3 months, -55.33% over 1 year, -23.56% across 3 years, and -14.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangal Electrical Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangal Electrical Industries are 14.86 and 1.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Mangal Electrical Industries News

