Here's the live share price of Crizac along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Crizac has declined 5.55% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.83%.
Crizac’s current P/E of 20.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Crizac
|3.40
|-8.33
|-16.07
|-38.02
|-24.83
|-9.08
|-5.55
|Physicswallah
|-10.87
|-32.12
|-40.02
|-47.71
|-47.71
|-19.44
|-12.16
|NIIT Learning Systems
|-4.70
|-14.94
|-15.14
|-1.28
|-20.30
|-3.93
|-2.38
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|4.22
|34.56
|7.16
|74.67
|149.22
|47.79
|70.03
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-6.71
|-7.00
|-15.14
|-16.92
|-17.99
|-1.01
|2.19
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|0.01
|-10.51
|-27.57
|-41.03
|-41.03
|-16.14
|-10.02
|S Chand & Company
|-0.94
|-7.10
|-7.29
|-21.02
|-4.95
|-6.14
|10.03
|Career Point Edutech
|-12.12
|-10.90
|-30.91
|-19.30
|-19.30
|-6.90
|-4.20
|CL Educate
|-14.77
|-48.27
|-54.97
|-65.88
|-46.26
|-12.94
|17.45
|Zee Learn
|2.06
|-7.33
|-15.50
|-34.58
|-3.88
|16.47
|-12.62
|VJTF Eduservices
|-9.70
|-3.23
|-19.42
|-26.55
|-6.69
|11.52
|8.19
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-5.03
|-6.78
|-26.35
|-25.68
|-63.23
|79.57
|57.54
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|-7.14
|-1.52
|-30.11
|-29.59
|-6.02
|51.89
|28.50
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.69
|-5.83
|-17.90
|-17.90
|-17.90
|-6.36
|-3.87
|Ironwood Education
|-2.06
|-10.05
|5.12
|14.63
|35.21
|15.68
|18.11
|Ascensive Educare
|-7.31
|-10.57
|-16.67
|-10.53
|33.86
|65.33
|42.48
|LCC Infotech
|-12.45
|-10.57
|-6.16
|4.34
|-24.59
|36.17
|-3.17
|IEC Education
|18.83
|52.27
|44.88
|54.27
|97.95
|176.98
|84.27
|Tree House Education & Accessories
|1.20
|22.72
|6.17
|20.03
|-35.44
|-15.47
|4.94
|Vantage Knowledge Academy
|0
|-6.25
|-37.50
|-79.00
|-97.28
|13.23
|35.52
Over the last one year, Crizac has declined 24.83% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-47.71%), NIIT Learning Systems (-20.30%), Shanti Educational Initiatives (149.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Crizac has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-12.16%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-2.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|229.15
|229.75
|10
|231.34
|231.55
|20
|237.12
|235.78
|50
|253.76
|249.56
|100
|271.94
|270.18
|200
|235.73
|0
In the latest quarter, Crizac remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.48%, FII holding fell to 2.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|7,67,131
|0.1
|19.26
|46,896
|0.02
|1.18
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
|Crizac - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jan 31, 2026, 6:53 PM IST
|Crizac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jan 30, 2026, 9:18 PM IST
|Crizac - Communication Sent To The Shareholders Of The Company Regarding The Tax Deduction At Source On Dividend Payout
|Jan 29, 2026, 12:48 AM IST
|Crizac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 28, 2026, 6:56 PM IST
|Crizac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Crizac Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U80903WB2011PLC156614 and registration number is 156614. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 343.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crizac is ₹231.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Crizac is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Crizac is ₹4,043.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Crizac are ₹232.35 and ₹213.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crizac stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crizac is ₹387.50 and 52-week low of Crizac is ₹213.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Crizac has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, -7.85% for the past month, -19.66% over 3 months, -24.83% over 1 year, -9.08% across 3 years, and -5.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crizac are 20.84 and 6.22 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.