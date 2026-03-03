Facebook Pixel Code
Crizac Share Price

NSE
BSE

CRIZAC

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Theme
Education

Here's the live share price of Crizac along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹231.10 Closed
-0.09₹ -0.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Crizac Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹213.00₹232.35
₹231.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹213.00₹387.50
₹231.10
Open Price
₹213.00
Prev. Close
₹231.30
Volume
11,156

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Crizac has declined 5.55% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.83%.

Crizac’s current P/E of 20.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Crizac Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Crizac		3.40-8.33-16.07-38.02-24.83-9.08-5.55
Physicswallah		-10.87-32.12-40.02-47.71-47.71-19.44-12.16
NIIT Learning Systems		-4.70-14.94-15.14-1.28-20.30-3.93-2.38
Shanti Educational Initiatives		4.2234.567.1674.67149.2247.7970.03
Veranda Learning Solutions		-6.71-7.00-15.14-16.92-17.99-1.012.19
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		0.01-10.51-27.57-41.03-41.03-16.14-10.02
S Chand & Company		-0.94-7.10-7.29-21.02-4.95-6.1410.03
Career Point Edutech		-12.12-10.90-30.91-19.30-19.30-6.90-4.20
CL Educate		-14.77-48.27-54.97-65.88-46.26-12.9417.45
Zee Learn		2.06-7.33-15.50-34.58-3.8816.47-12.62
VJTF Eduservices		-9.70-3.23-19.42-26.55-6.6911.528.19
Golden Crest Education & Services		-5.03-6.78-26.35-25.68-63.2379.5757.54
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		-7.14-1.52-30.11-29.59-6.0251.8928.50
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.69-5.83-17.90-17.90-17.90-6.36-3.87
Ironwood Education		-2.06-10.055.1214.6335.2115.6818.11
Ascensive Educare		-7.31-10.57-16.67-10.5333.8665.3342.48
LCC Infotech		-12.45-10.57-6.164.34-24.5936.17-3.17
IEC Education		18.8352.2744.8854.2797.95176.9884.27
Tree House Education & Accessories		1.2022.726.1720.03-35.44-15.474.94
Vantage Knowledge Academy		0-6.25-37.50-79.00-97.2813.2335.52

Over the last one year, Crizac has declined 24.83% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-47.71%), NIIT Learning Systems (-20.30%), Shanti Educational Initiatives (149.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Crizac has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-12.16%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-2.38%).

Crizac Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Crizac Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5229.15229.75
10231.34231.55
20237.12235.78
50253.76249.56
100271.94270.18
200235.730

Crizac Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Crizac remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.48%, FII holding fell to 2.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Crizac Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
7,67,1310.119.26
46,8960.021.18

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Crizac Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 10:31 PM ISTCrizac - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jan 31, 2026, 6:53 PM ISTCrizac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 30, 2026, 9:18 PM ISTCrizac - Communication Sent To The Shareholders Of The Company Regarding The Tax Deduction At Source On Dividend Payout
Jan 29, 2026, 12:48 AM ISTCrizac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 28, 2026, 6:56 PM ISTCrizac - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Crizac

Crizac Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/01/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U80903WB2011PLC156614 and registration number is 156614. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 343.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

  • Industry
    Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others
  • Address
    Wing A, 3rd Floor, Constantia Building, 11, Dr. U.N. Brahmachari Street, Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata West Bengal 700017
  • Contact
    compliance@crizac.com
    http://www.crizac.com

Management

  • Dr. Vikash Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Agarwal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Pinky Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anuj Saraswat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Payal Bafna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Crizac Share Price

What is the share price of Crizac?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Crizac is ₹231.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Crizac?

The Crizac is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Crizac?

The market cap of Crizac is ₹4,043.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Crizac?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Crizac are ₹232.35 and ₹213.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Crizac?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Crizac stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Crizac is ₹387.50 and 52-week low of Crizac is ₹213.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Crizac performed historically in terms of returns?

The Crizac has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, -7.85% for the past month, -19.66% over 3 months, -24.83% over 1 year, -9.08% across 3 years, and -5.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Crizac?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Crizac are 20.84 and 6.22 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Crizac News

