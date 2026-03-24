Powerica Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31100MH1984PLC032825 and registration number is 032825. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2495.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.