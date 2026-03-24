Powerica has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 24, 2026 and will close on Mar 27, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹375.00-395.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Honda India Power Products
|-3.42
|-10.76
|-17.03
|-31.05
|-7.56
|1.22
|14.14
|Exicom Tele-Systems
|-6.33
|-12.26
|-29.6
|-44.88
|-46.53
|-27.31
|-17.42
|Yuken India
|-9.38
|-14.21
|-24.95
|-35.11
|-25.42
|8.29
|0.72
|Maks Energy Solutions India
|0
|-0.89
|-10.9
|-11.89
|-1.24
|5.84
|5.77
Powerica Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31100MH1984PLC032825 and registration number is 032825. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2495.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.