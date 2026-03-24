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Powerica Share Price

Sector
Electric Equipment

Powerica has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Mar 24, 2026 and will close on Mar 27, 2026. The price band has been set at 375.00-395.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Powerica Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
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Open Price
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Prev. Close
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Powerica Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Honda India Power Products		-3.42-10.76-17.03-31.05-7.561.2214.14
Exicom Tele-Systems		-6.33-12.26-29.6-44.88-46.53-27.31-17.42
Yuken India		-9.38-14.21-24.95-35.11-25.428.290.72
Maks Energy Solutions India		0-0.89-10.9-11.89-1.245.845.77
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About Powerica

Powerica Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31100MH1984PLC032825 and registration number is 032825. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2495.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bharat Oberoi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Omprakash Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Renu Naresh Oberoi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jai Ram Oberoi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Maheswar Sahu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udaya Shankar Jena
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sowmya Chaturvedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Godwin Lobo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tapan Ray
    Independent Director

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