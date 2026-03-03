Here's the live share price of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality has declined 20.19% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.91%.
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality’s current P/E of 14.36x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-6.34
|-27.54
|-39.19
|-48.12
|-18.43
|-31.33
|-20.19
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|-7.37
|-7.33
|-15.59
|-20.18
|-15.82
|-2.49
|8.59
|BLS International Services
|-6.56
|3.65
|-17.89
|-27.94
|-18.52
|17.61
|59.62
|LE Travenues Technology
|1.52
|-23.01
|-34.32
|-41.48
|26.13
|0.97
|0.58
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-6.85
|-18.01
|-30.15
|-43.72
|-20.10
|17.38
|14.00
|Easy Trip Planners
|-8.46
|18.49
|-1.84
|-5.99
|-27.45
|-31.53
|4.24
|Yatra Online
|-7.49
|-29.28
|-38.45
|-31.42
|52.16
|-7.53
|-4.59
|International Travel House
|-5.63
|-5.28
|-17.44
|-33.20
|-18.69
|18.87
|43.44
|Trade Wings
|21.53
|-13.90
|301.04
|1,329.32
|1,329.32
|142.68
|68.13
|Autoriders International
|4.21
|-19.55
|-51.67
|126.71
|815.13
|348.45
|146.05
|Landmark Global Learning
|-17.37
|-28.75
|-38.83
|-50.00
|-30.02
|-25.25
|-16.02
|Growington Ventures India
|-1.04
|43.94
|-8.65
|-48.92
|-45.40
|-42.23
|3.28
|LGT Business Connextions
|3.27
|-10.51
|15.77
|-10.98
|-27.45
|-10.14
|-6.22
|Helloji Holidays
|2.33
|-2.94
|6.54
|6.54
|6.54
|2.13
|1.27
|Travels & Rentals
|1.16
|17.49
|-35.00
|-55.80
|-66.39
|-30.96
|-19.93
|Yaan Enterprises
|10.81
|-22.67
|-10.89
|18.13
|46.23
|65.02
|37.27
|Naturewings Holidays
|-9.60
|-1.96
|-8.88
|-12.58
|75.21
|-5.99
|-3.64
|Sailani Tours N Travels
|0
|0
|0
|22.50
|34.51
|-15.33
|1.06
Over the last one year, Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality has declined 18.43% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-15.82%), BLS International Services (-18.52%), LE Travenues Technology (26.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality has underperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (8.59%) and BLS International Services (59.62%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|153.89
|154.02
|10
|160.79
|160.39
|20
|180.28
|170.18
|50
|188.1
|186.79
|100
|206.97
|206.27
|200
|247.9
|235.1
In the latest quarter, Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.83%, FII holding fell to 2.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|41,56,330
|0.57
|79.14
|17,97,916
|0.18
|34.24
|14,04,642
|0.55
|26.75
|1,47,316
|0.1
|2.81
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 5:03 PM IST
|Ecos (India) Mobilit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 12, 2026, 1:44 AM IST
|Ecos (India) Mobilit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 11, 2026, 8:57 PM IST
|Ecos (India) Mobilit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 11, 2026, 8:53 PM IST
|Ecos (India) Mobilit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 11, 2026, 7:22 PM IST
|Ecos (India) Mobilit - Results- Financial Results For Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1996PLC076375 and registration number is 076375. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tours & Travels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 626.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality is ₹143.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality is ₹860.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality are ₹150.30 and ₹141.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality is ₹358.20 and 52-week low of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality is ₹141.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality has shown returns of -6.43% over the past day, -17.92% for the past month, -41.27% over 3 months, -19.91% over 1 year, -31.33% across 3 years, and -20.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality are 14.36 and 3.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.