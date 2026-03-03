Facebook Pixel Code
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Share Price

NSE
BSE

ECOS (INDIA) MOBILITY & HOSPITALITY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Hospitality
Index
BSE IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹143.40 Closed
-6.43₹ -9.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹141.05₹150.30
₹143.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹141.05₹358.20
₹143.40
Open Price
₹141.05
Prev. Close
₹153.25
Volume
15,861

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality has declined 20.19% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.91%.

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality’s current P/E of 14.36x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		-6.34-27.54-39.19-48.12-18.43-31.33-20.19
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		-7.37-7.33-15.59-20.18-15.82-2.498.59
BLS International Services		-6.563.65-17.89-27.94-18.5217.6159.62
LE Travenues Technology		1.52-23.01-34.32-41.4826.130.970.58
Thomas Cook (India)		-6.85-18.01-30.15-43.72-20.1017.3814.00
Easy Trip Planners		-8.4618.49-1.84-5.99-27.45-31.534.24
Yatra Online		-7.49-29.28-38.45-31.4252.16-7.53-4.59
International Travel House		-5.63-5.28-17.44-33.20-18.6918.8743.44
Trade Wings		21.53-13.90301.041,329.321,329.32142.6868.13
Autoriders International		4.21-19.55-51.67126.71815.13348.45146.05
Landmark Global Learning		-17.37-28.75-38.83-50.00-30.02-25.25-16.02
Growington Ventures India		-1.0443.94-8.65-48.92-45.40-42.233.28
LGT Business Connextions		3.27-10.5115.77-10.98-27.45-10.14-6.22
Helloji Holidays		2.33-2.946.546.546.542.131.27
Travels & Rentals		1.1617.49-35.00-55.80-66.39-30.96-19.93
Yaan Enterprises		10.81-22.67-10.8918.1346.2365.0237.27
Naturewings Holidays		-9.60-1.96-8.88-12.5875.21-5.99-3.64
Sailani Tours N Travels		00022.5034.51-15.331.06

Over the last one year, Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality has declined 18.43% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-15.82%), BLS International Services (-18.52%), LE Travenues Technology (26.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality has underperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (8.59%) and BLS International Services (59.62%).

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5153.89154.02
10160.79160.39
20180.28170.18
50188.1186.79
100206.97206.27
200247.9235.1

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 12.83%, FII holding fell to 2.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
41,56,3300.5779.14
17,97,9160.1834.24
14,04,6420.5526.75
1,47,3160.12.81

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 5:03 PM ISTEcos (India) Mobilit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2026, 1:44 AM ISTEcos (India) Mobilit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 11, 2026, 8:57 PM ISTEcos (India) Mobilit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 11, 2026, 8:53 PM ISTEcos (India) Mobilit - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 11, 2026, 7:22 PM ISTEcos (India) Mobilit - Results- Financial Results For Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025

About Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/02/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999DL1996PLC076375 and registration number is 076375. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tours & Travels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 626.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Loomba
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aditya Loomba
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Seth
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Archana Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debashish Das
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Share Price

What is the share price of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality is ₹143.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality?

The Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality?

The market cap of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality is ₹860.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality are ₹150.30 and ₹141.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality is ₹358.20 and 52-week low of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality is ₹141.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality has shown returns of -6.43% over the past day, -17.92% for the past month, -41.27% over 3 months, -19.91% over 1 year, -31.33% across 3 years, and -20.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality are 14.36 and 3.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality News

