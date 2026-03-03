Here's the live share price of Atlanta Electricals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Atlanta Electricals has gained 1.80% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.35%.
Atlanta Electricals’s current P/E of 48.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Atlanta Electricals
|2.10
|11.14
|0.16
|9.35
|9.35
|3.02
|1.80
|Shilchar Technologies
|4.98
|-0.89
|1.77
|-17.73
|11.01
|101.36
|123.78
|Bharat Bijlee
|-0.73
|-13.01
|-16.81
|-20.42
|-7.13
|21.48
|33.27
|Marsons
|-4.45
|-5.87
|-14.07
|-27.89
|3.66
|205.72
|64.51
|Ujaas Energy
|-15.41
|20.38
|21.98
|60.98
|88.73
|673.43
|226.13
|Yash Highvoltage
|-2.29
|7.89
|-8.40
|-9.44
|194.21
|15.77
|9.18
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|-2.99
|-10.54
|-36.70
|-55.30
|-55.33
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Star Delta Transformers
|-0.47
|-8.24
|-22.87
|-27.51
|-16.58
|51.70
|42.12
|Accord Transformer & Switchgear
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RTS Power Corporation
|-4.42
|-5.10
|-18.64
|-24.86
|-30.53
|-6.30
|21.48
|Tarapur Transformers
|-7.30
|-17.44
|-24.81
|5.42
|-14.42
|89.21
|48.63
|Alfa Transformers
|3.84
|6.51
|8.19
|-32.70
|-35.73
|23.10
|26.61
Over the last one year, Atlanta Electricals has gained 9.35% compared to peers like Shilchar Technologies (11.01%), Bharat Bijlee (-7.13%), Marsons (3.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Atlanta Electricals has underperformed peers relative to Shilchar Technologies (123.78%) and Bharat Bijlee (33.27%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|889.79
|904.06
|10
|888.36
|892.82
|20
|858.23
|873.05
|50
|852.1
|866.75
|100
|903.84
|901.97
|200
|468.93
|0
In the latest quarter, Atlanta Electricals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.17%, FII holding rose to 2.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,97,682
|0.73
|75.43
|6,95,139
|0.53
|52.56
|2,67,256
|0.9
|20.21
|2,50,000
|2.17
|18.9
|1,32,639
|0.46
|10.03
|1,20,629
|0.5
|9.12
|52,850
|0.02
|4
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 3:35 PM IST
|Atlanta Electricals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 3Rd March, 2026
|Feb 14, 2026, 3:01 AM IST
|Atlanta Electricals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
|Atlanta Electricals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 11, 2026, 9:41 PM IST
|Atlanta Electricals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 11, 2026, 8:14 PM IST
|Atlanta Electricals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Atlanta Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31110GJ1988PTC011648 and registration number is 011648. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Transformers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 867.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atlanta Electricals is ₹900.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Atlanta Electricals is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Atlanta Electricals is ₹6,923.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Atlanta Electricals are ₹930.00 and ₹882.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atlanta Electricals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atlanta Electricals is ₹1,093.50 and 52-week low of Atlanta Electricals is ₹712.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Atlanta Electricals has shown returns of -3.96% over the past day, 23.72% for the past month, -4.62% over 3 months, 9.35% over 1 year, 3.02% across 3 years, and 1.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atlanta Electricals are 48.00 and 8.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.