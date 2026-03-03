Facebook Pixel Code
Atlanta Electricals Share Price

NSE
BSE

ATLANTA ELECTRICALS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)

Here's the live share price of Atlanta Electricals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹900.30 Closed
-3.96₹ -37.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Atlanta Electricals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹882.10₹930.00
₹900.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹712.00₹1,093.50
₹900.30
Open Price
₹919.75
Prev. Close
₹937.45
Volume
5,163

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Atlanta Electricals has gained 1.80% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.35%.

Atlanta Electricals’s current P/E of 48.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Atlanta Electricals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Atlanta Electricals		2.1011.140.169.359.353.021.80
Shilchar Technologies		4.98-0.891.77-17.7311.01101.36123.78
Bharat Bijlee		-0.73-13.01-16.81-20.42-7.1321.4833.27
Marsons		-4.45-5.87-14.07-27.893.66205.7264.51
Ujaas Energy		-15.4120.3821.9860.9888.73673.43226.13
Yash Highvoltage		-2.297.89-8.40-9.44194.2115.779.18
Mangal Electrical Industries		-2.99-10.54-36.70-55.30-55.33-23.56-14.89
Star Delta Transformers		-0.47-8.24-22.87-27.51-16.5851.7042.12
Accord Transformer & Switchgear		0000000
RTS Power Corporation		-4.42-5.10-18.64-24.86-30.53-6.3021.48
Tarapur Transformers		-7.30-17.44-24.815.42-14.4289.2148.63
Alfa Transformers		3.846.518.19-32.70-35.7323.1026.61

Over the last one year, Atlanta Electricals has gained 9.35% compared to peers like Shilchar Technologies (11.01%), Bharat Bijlee (-7.13%), Marsons (3.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Atlanta Electricals has underperformed peers relative to Shilchar Technologies (123.78%) and Bharat Bijlee (33.27%).

Atlanta Electricals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Atlanta Electricals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5889.79904.06
10888.36892.82
20858.23873.05
50852.1866.75
100903.84901.97
200468.930

Atlanta Electricals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Atlanta Electricals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.17%, FII holding rose to 2.40%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Atlanta Electricals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,97,6820.7375.43
6,95,1390.5352.56
2,67,2560.920.21
2,50,0002.1718.9
1,32,6390.4610.03
1,20,6290.59.12
52,8500.024

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Atlanta Electricals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 3:35 PM ISTAtlanta Electricals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 3Rd March, 2026
Feb 14, 2026, 3:01 AM ISTAtlanta Electricals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 13, 2026, 11:00 PM ISTAtlanta Electricals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 11, 2026, 9:41 PM ISTAtlanta Electricals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 11, 2026, 8:14 PM ISTAtlanta Electricals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

About Atlanta Electricals

Atlanta Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31110GJ1988PTC011648 and registration number is 011648. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Transformers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 867.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Management

  • Mr. Niral Krupeshbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Krupeshbhai Narharibhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amish Krupeshbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tanmay Surendrabhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Milin Kaimas Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhadresh Bhupendrabhai Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dukhabandhu Rath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jinkal Darshan Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Atlanta Electricals Share Price

What is the share price of Atlanta Electricals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Atlanta Electricals is ₹900.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Atlanta Electricals?

The Atlanta Electricals is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Atlanta Electricals?

The market cap of Atlanta Electricals is ₹6,923.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Atlanta Electricals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Atlanta Electricals are ₹930.00 and ₹882.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Atlanta Electricals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Atlanta Electricals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Atlanta Electricals is ₹1,093.50 and 52-week low of Atlanta Electricals is ₹712.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Atlanta Electricals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Atlanta Electricals has shown returns of -3.96% over the past day, 23.72% for the past month, -4.62% over 3 months, 9.35% over 1 year, 3.02% across 3 years, and 1.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Atlanta Electricals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Atlanta Electricals are 48.00 and 8.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Atlanta Electricals News

